    JUMP   CA52731E1060

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

(JUMP)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/28 10:34:23 am EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE : AIF December 31, 2021
PU
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE : MD&A December 31, 2021
PU
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE : Financial Statements December 31, 2021
PU
Leveljump Healthcare : Financial Statements December 31, 2021

04/28/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Page 1 of 31

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Leveljump Healthcare Corp.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with those requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a comprehensive loss of $2,228,986 during the year ended December 31, 2021. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the annual management's discussion and analysis, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Pat Kenney.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Licensed Public Accountants

Mississauga, Ontario

April 26, 2022

Leveljump Healthcare Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

31Dec21

31Dec20

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

756,260

905,546

Accounts Receivable (Note 6)

727,983

562,099

Investments at Fair Value (Note 11 (a))

1,329,829

Loans Receivable (Note 16)

556,521

Prepaid Expenses & Deposits

427,971

366,028

HST Receivable

151,495

83,019

Total Current Assets

3,950,059

1,916,692

NonCurrent Assets

RightOfUseAssets (Note 7)

17,976

50,707

Property and Equipment

24,625

Investment in Associate (Note 11 (b))

105,000

Total NonCurrent Asset

147,601

50,707

Total Assets

4,097,660

1,967,399

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable & Accrued Liabilities (Note 8, 16)

1,871,797

1,347,063

Current Portion of Lease Liabilities (Note 10)

26,580

34,436

Due to Related Party

49,063

Total Current Liabilities

1,898,377

1,430,562

NonCurrent Liabilities

Lease Liabilities (Note 10)

26,585

Statute Barred Liabilities

222,327

123,152

Long Term Debt (Note 9)

60,000

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

222,327

209,737

Total Liabilities

2,120,704

1,640,299

Shareholders' Equity

Common Share Capital (Note 12)

12,882,410

10,981,422

Contributed Surplus (Note 13, 14 & 15)

3,736,107

1,758,253

Deficit

(14,641,561)

(12,412,575)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,976,956

327,100

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

4,097,660

1,967,399

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 22)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) Director

(Signed) Director

Page 5 of 31

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
