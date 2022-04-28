Leveljump Healthcare : MD&A December 31, 2021

Management Discussion and Analysis For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain statements that may constitute "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding future anticipated business developments and the timing thereof, regulatory compliance, sufficiency of working capital, and business and financing plans. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve several material risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward‐looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies.

The Company has based the forward‐looking statements largely on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about future events and financial and other trends that the Company believes, as of the date of such statements, may affect its business, financial condition, and results of operations. Such expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, many of which are beyond the Company's control, include, but are not limited to: management's expectations regarding the future business, objectives and, operations of the Company; the Company's anticipated cash needs and the need for additional financing; the Company's ability to successfully complete future financings; the acceptance by the marketplace of new technologies and solutions; the Company's expectations regarding its competitive position; the Company's expectations regarding regulatory developments and the impact of the regulatory environment in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; and anticipated trends and challenges in the Company's business and the markets in which it operates. Assumptions underlying the Company's working capital requirements are based on management's experience with other public companies.

Forward‐looking statements regarding treatment by governmental authorities assumes no material change in regulations, policies, or the application of the same by such authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and readers are advised to consider such forward‐looking statements with the risks set forth.

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Leveljump should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"). The Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. This Management's Discussion and Analysis is dated April 26. 2022, and has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and its Annual Information Form are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Summary of Business

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. was incorporated as Good2Go2 Corp., ("G2G2") under the Canada Business Corporations Act on March 21, 2019 ("Jump" or the "Company"). The Company's registered head office is 304‐85 Scarsdale Rd., Toronto, ON, Canada M3B 2R2. The Company's website iswww.leveljumphealthcare.com.

The Company's principal business activity is providing teleradiology services through its subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS"). Teleradiology is the process of providing remote off site reading of radiology scans such as CT, MRI, US, and X‐ray. Hospital staff scan their emergency room patients, then page the Company's radiologist on call, who can then remotely view, via secured server, the images and diagnose the patient and provide a report back to the hospital.

Teleradiology is the next level of patient care that assists small urban and rural hospitals to connect with 24/7 care, ensuring their communities receive the same care that large urban hospitals receive.

Qualifying Transaction

Prior to December 2020, the Company was classified as a Capital Pool Corporation, as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The principal business of the Company was the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction ("QT").

On December 4, 2020, the Company filed Articles of Amendment to consolidate its common shares at a ratio of 1:1.8 and changed its name to Leveljump Healthcare Corp., and on December 7, 2020, the Company closed its business combination involving CTS, as the QT of the Company (see Reverse Take‐Over Note 5 in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020).

Results for Fiscal 2021

Company operations were strong in 2021. The Company was able to increase its revenue from 2020. Revenues were $6,719,272, which was up from $5,455,840 the year prior, a year over year increase of more than 23%. The Company believes this is a strong sign of the durability of the Company's business and evidence of the long‐term demand for our services. The increase in revenues was from a mixture of a new client hospital network for CTS, as well as growth from CTS's existing client hospitals.

The company continues to work on transferring clients form its older PACS provider to the new RamSoft system and believes the full company migration should be completed in 2022.

There were many travel restrictions in place during the pandemic, making some of the Company's marketing efforts to attract new business a little more challenging. The Company continues to work on expanding our teleradiology business.

During the year, management identified several acquisition targets and was able to achieve the following; we acquired 16.8% of Realtime Medical Inc., a direct competitor to our CTS operations, signed an agreement to acquire three independent health facilities that offer x‐ray, ultrasound and mammography services, sign an agreement to acquire Telehospital Corp. a company that provides telehealth solutionsfor small urban and rural communities in Kansas, and, the company acquired a 23% interest in an optical lens company, Shaw Lens Inc. Shaw Lens Inc. sells eye glass lenses that treat a common condition for people who wear glasses, known as aniseikonia. Management continues to identify, and perform due diligence on, potential acquisitions for the Company.

Industry Events and Trends

COVID‐19 continues to have an impact on daily life in Ontario and there were continued restrictions, as well as a reduction in healthcare services and elective procedures in 2021. Industry focus continues to be on the emergence and benefits of telehealth operations (providing health care remotely). For the Company, this is an ideal environment, as the Company was providing services in this manner to our hospital clients (allowing doctors to provide patient care without having to have the doctor attend at the hospital) long before the Covid‐19 pandemic.

The Company believes that there is now a greater acceptance amongst the general population for telehealth services, than existed prior to the COVID‐19 outbreak, and that ultimately this will enhance and improve our ability to acquire new contracts with hospitals. Key hospital decision makers such as department heads, radiologists, and hospital CEOs are now seeing the benefits of ensuring an uninterrupted flow of patient care via telehealth.

Management believes that hospitals and the healthcare industry will be looking for further ways to capitalize on the benefits of remote healthcare. This trend will continue at a fast pace. Healthcare companies that can capitalize on it will be best served.

As vaccination rates continue to climb, hospital procedures and regular doctor visits should increase due to the back log in the healthcare system from the past 12 months. We believe this may positively affect the Company as more medical imaging scans will be demanded.

Outlook for 2022

Management believes that the Company outlook for 2022 is strong based on several factors, including but not limited to, the increased demand for remote healthcare and the general population's attitude shift to accepting the idea of telehealth services. With the Q1 2022 acquisition of our IHF clinics as well as potential organic growth form current operations, the Company expects to achieve increased revenues again in 2022.

After closing the acquisitions of the 3 IHF clinics, the Company still has some cash on hand and has agreed to a long term debt financing arrangement with TD Canada Trust for $3.2 million. With strong demand for Company services and increasing margins the Company is hopeful that this relationship can be expanded in the future for additional acquisitions.

The Company has adjusted its business model slightly, to increase its gross margins. This process began in the third quarter of 2020 and is accelerating. The process is expected to continue in 2022.

Company focus for 2022 will be to continue growing revenues via organic growth, as well as identifying and closing further acquisitions. Management continues to identify and target acquisitions that provide both stable revenues and positive EBITDA.

The Company will also devote some time through its Leveljump Technologies subsidiary towards finding suitable products and services that fit within the Company business plans and that will impact the provision of healthcare in the future.

Financing and Share Issuances (See Notes 11 and 12 in Financial Statements)

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued 19,558,797 common shares as follows;

• 10,419,444 common shares for cash proceeds of $1,630,500.

• 127,000 common shares for the settlement of debts of $46,425.

• 350,000 common shares valued at $73,500 for the purchase of an interest in Shaw Vision Inc. and Shaw Lens Inc.

• 8,662,353 common shares valued at $1,212,729 for the purchase of an interest in Real Time Medical Inc.

SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total revenue $6,719,272 $5,455,840 Gross margin $1,352,087 $1,041,752 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $(2,228,986) $(11,563,042) Income (loss) per share -basic and diluted $(0.05) $(4.36) Total assets $4,097,660 $1,967,399 Total long‐term debt $‐ $86,585 December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenue was higher by $1,263,432 to $6,719,272 compared to total revenue of $5,455,840 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The primary increase in revenue during the current period was attributed to the addition of new clients and the increased utilization of the Company's teleradiology services to client hospitals and clinics because of increased patient volume and the need for faster response times.

Total cost of sales for 2021 was $5,367,185 as compared to $4,414,088 in 2020. Cost of sales included reading fees, medical imaging software, internet connectivity, radiologists, and medical director expenses. Higher cost of sales experienced during fiscal 2021, was primarily a result of increased operations due to higher demand for the Company's services.

As a result of the above, during the twelve‐month period ending December 31, 2021, gross margin increased by $310,335 to $1,352,087 versus gross margin of $1,041,752 for the same twelve‐month period in 2020. Gross margins increased from 19% to approximately 20% due to higher fees recovered from radiology readings.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $3,548,693, higher by $2,478,352 when compared to total expenses of $1,070,341 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The primary factors for the increase in operating expenses during 2021 was an increase in advertising and marketing