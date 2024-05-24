ITEM 4.01 CHANGES IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

On May 23, Lever Global Corporation (the "Company") terminated its relationship with its independent registered public accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA PC ("BF BORGERS. On May 23, 2024, the Company engaged Boladale Lawal & Co., Chartered Accountants, as BF Borgers' replacement. The decision to change independent registered public accounting firms was made with the recommendation and approval of the Board of Directors of the Company.

BF Borgers' audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to audit scope or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through the date of this report, there were no disagreements, as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, between the Company and BF Borgers on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to BF Borgers' satisfaction, would have caused BF Borgers to make reference to such disagreements in its audit reports.

(b) On May 23, 2024, the Company, based on the decision of its board of directors, approved the engagement of Boladale Lawal & Co., Chartered Accountants., Opebi, Ikeja, Largos ("Boladale") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, commencing May 23, 2024.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and through the date of the board of directors' decision, the Company did not consult Boladale concerning the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, or any other matter or reportable events listed in Items 304(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of Regulation S-K.

Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has advised that, in lieu of obtaining a letter from BF Borgers stating whether or not it agrees with the statements herein, the Company may indicate that BF Borgers is not currently permitted to appear or practice before the SEC for reasons described in the SEC's Order Instituting Public Administrative and Cease-and-Desist Proceedings Pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act of 1933, Sections 4C and 21C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 102(e) of the Commission's Rules of Practice, Making Findings, and Imposing Remedial Sanctions and a Cease-and-Desist Order, dated May 3, 2024.

9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.