Levi Strauss & Co. is an apparel company. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Signatureby Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen, Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. It designs, markets and sells directly or through third parties and licensee's products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women and children around the world. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Outside the United States, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops are its primary distribution channels.