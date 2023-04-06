Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Levi Strauss & Co.
News
Summary
LEVI
US52736R1023
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
(LEVI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
09:52:13 2023-04-06 am EDT
15.82
USD
-12.29%
09:27a
Levi strauss exec - in respect to full year, given higher levels…
RE
09:26a
Levi strauss exec - in q2, we now expect revenues down high sing…
RE
09:20a
Levi strauss exec - deliberate actions taken to reduce inventori…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
LEVI STRAUSS EXEC - IN Q2, WE NOW EXPECT REVENUES DOWN HIGH SING…
04/06/2023 | 09:26am EDT
LEVI STRAUSS EXEC - IN Q2, WE NOW EXPECT REVENUES DOWN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS TO LOW DOUBLE DIGITS
© Reuters 2023
All news about LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
09:27a
Levi strauss exec - in respect to full year, given higher levels…
RE
09:26a
Levi strauss exec - in q2, we now expect revenues down high sing…
RE
09:20a
Levi strauss exec - deliberate actions taken to reduce inventori…
RE
09:16a
Levi strauss exec - in china, after zero covid policy was lifted…
RE
09:14a
Levi strauss exec - continue to experience demand softness from…
RE
09:12a
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:08a
Wall St set to open lower as jobless claims data fans slowdown fears
RE
08:39a
Levi Strauss Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises; Maintains Fiscal 2023 ..
MT
08:08a
Levi Strauss : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:04a
Earnings Flash (LEVI) LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Reports Q1 Revenue $1.69B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
02/01
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Levi Strauss to $20 From $19, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
01/26
UBS Adjusts Levi Strauss & Co Price Target to $22 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/23
JPMorgan Downgrades Levi Strauss & Co. to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
6 311 M
-
-
Net income 2023
528 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
1 475 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
13,6x
Yield 2023
2,63%
Capitalization
7 147 M
7 147 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,37x
EV / Sales 2024
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
18 000
Free-Float
23,8%
More Financials
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
18,03 $
Average target price
19,17 $
Spread / Average Target
6,30%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Victor Bergh
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle D. Gass
President & Director
Harmit J. Singh
Chief Financial & Growth Officer
Robert A. Eckert
Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Oneill
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
16.17%
7 147
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
24.22%
462 171
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
13.87%
46 391
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
-14.32%
19 463
MONCLER S.P.A.
29.78%
18 925
VF CORPORATION
-19.20%
8 449
More Results
