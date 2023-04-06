Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Levi Strauss & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVI   US52736R1023

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52:13 2023-04-06 am EDT
15.82 USD   -12.29%
09:27aLevi strauss exec - in respect to full year, given higher levels…
RE
09:26aLevi strauss exec - in q2, we now expect revenues down high sing…
RE
09:20aLevi strauss exec - deliberate actions taken to reduce inventori…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEVI STRAUSS EXEC - IN Q2, WE NOW EXPECT REVENUES DOWN HIGH SING…

04/06/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEVI STRAUSS EXEC - IN Q2, WE NOW EXPECT REVENUES DOWN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS TO LOW DOUBLE DIGITS


© Reuters 2023
All news about LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
09:27aLevi strauss exec - in respect to full year, given higher levels…
RE
09:26aLevi strauss exec - in q2, we now expect revenues down high sing…
RE
09:20aLevi strauss exec - deliberate actions taken to reduce inventori…
RE
09:16aLevi strauss exec - in china, after zero covid policy was lifted…
RE
09:14aLevi strauss exec - continue to experience demand softness from…
RE
09:12aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:08aWall St set to open lower as jobless claims data fans slowdown fears
RE
08:39aLevi Strauss Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises; Maintains Fiscal 2023 ..
MT
08:08aLevi Strauss : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:04aEarnings Flash (LEVI) LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Reports Q1 Revenue $1.69B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 311 M - -
Net income 2023 528 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 7 147 M 7 147 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Duration : Period :
Levi Strauss & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,03 $
Average target price 19,17 $
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Victor Bergh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle D. Gass President & Director
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial & Growth Officer
Robert A. Eckert Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Oneill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.16.17%7 147
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.22%462 171
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.87%46 391
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-14.32%19 463
MONCLER S.P.A.29.78%18 925
VF CORPORATION-19.20%8 449
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer