NOTE FROM OUR CHAIR

2023 was a pivotal year for Levi Strauss & Co. ("LS&Co."), as the company carried out a successful CEO succession plan that resulted in Michelle Gass, a proven and distinguished business leader, being named CEO of LS&Co. as of January 2024. We applaud Chip Bergh for an impressive 12+ year tenure as chief executive officer, and we're honored to have Michelle guide the company through this next chapter of growth.

LS&Co.'s strategic growth areas of being direct-to-consumer (DTC) first and brand-led and focusing on diversifying our portfolio are working. While the company and industry at large faced headwinds in wholesale and a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, LS&Co. delivered $6.2 billion in total net revenue for 2023, with global DTC up 13% for the full year. We also returned $199 million in capital to shareholders, primarily in dividends, which were up 9% from the previous year.

There was a lot to be proud of within our brand portfolio. The Levi's® brand continues to hold the top spot in the global denim marketplace and sits firmly in the center of culture, with new collaborations and partnerships strengthening connections with consumers and the next generation of shoppers. In May, we celebrated the 150th anniversary of the iconic Levi's® 501® jean and saw 501® sales grow 11% for the full year, with our total Levi's® brands revenue growing to $5.4 billion last year. In 2023, we continued to expand our brick-and-mortar presence across our portfolio and geographies, including Beyond Yoga®, which opened six stores and expanded outside of Southern California.

We have a lot to be excited about as we head into 2024. We welcomed veteran retailer and proven brand builder Nancy Green as the new CEO of Beyond Yoga® and last year added new faces to our executive leadership team, including Natalie MacLennan as the new CEO of Dockers®, Dawn Vitale as our chief merchant officer for the Levi's® brand, Kenny Mitchell as our new chief marketing officer for the Levi's® brand and Jason Gowans as LS&Co.'s first chief digital officer. At the Board level, Pat Pineda retired from distinguished service to LS&Co. in December 2023, and earlier this year, the Board welcomed Dave Marberger to its ranks.

As we begin this new chapter at LS&Co., we are confident we have the right leadership and strategies in place - coupled with the feedback and engagement of our shareholders - to further drive sustained profitable growth and continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our company and brands. And as we move forward, we will do so without losing sight of our deep-rooted values, because as LS&Co. has seen time and time again, not only is it the right thing to do, it's also good for business.

We look forward to delivering a strong, profitable year in 2024 - for both the company and all of you.

ROBERT A. ECKERT

Board Chair

We intend to mail the Proxy Availability Notice on or about March 14, 2024 to all shareholders of record entitled to vote at the annual meeting. We expect that this proxy statement and the other proxy materials will be available to shareholders on or about March 14, 2024.