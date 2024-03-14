Notice of Annual Meeting
of Shareholders
and Proxy Statement
April 24, 2024 (Wednesday) 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time)
NOTE FROM OUR CHAIR
"As we begin this new chapter at LS&Co., we are confident we have the right leadership and strategies in place - coupled with the feedback and engagement of our shareholders - to further drive sustained profitable growth and continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our company and brands."
2023 was a pivotal year for Levi Strauss & Co. ("LS&Co."), as the company carried out a successful CEO succession plan that resulted in Michelle Gass, a proven and distinguished business leader, being named CEO of LS&Co. as of January 2024. We applaud Chip Bergh for an impressive 12+ year tenure as chief executive officer, and we're honored to have Michelle guide the company through this next chapter of growth.
LS&Co.'s strategic growth areas of being direct-to-consumer (DTC) first and brand-led and focusing on diversifying our portfolio are working. While the company and industry at large faced headwinds in wholesale and a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, LS&Co. delivered $6.2 billion in total net revenue for 2023, with global DTC up 13% for the full year. We also returned $199 million in capital to shareholders, primarily in dividends, which were up 9% from the previous year.
There was a lot to be proud of within our brand portfolio. The Levi's® brand continues to hold the top spot in the global denim marketplace and sits firmly in the center of culture, with new collaborations and partnerships strengthening connections with consumers and the next generation of shoppers. In May, we celebrated the 150th anniversary of the iconic Levi's® 501® jean and saw 501® sales grow 11% for the full year, with our total Levi's® brands revenue growing to $5.4 billion last year. In 2023, we continued to expand our brick-and-mortar presence across our portfolio and geographies, including Beyond Yoga®, which opened six stores and expanded outside of Southern California.
We have a lot to be excited about as we head into 2024. We welcomed veteran retailer and proven brand builder Nancy Green as the new CEO of Beyond Yoga® and last year added new faces to our executive leadership team, including Natalie MacLennan as the new CEO of Dockers®, Dawn Vitale as our chief merchant officer for the Levi's® brand, Kenny Mitchell as our new chief marketing officer for the Levi's® brand and Jason Gowans as LS&Co.'s first chief digital officer. At the Board level, Pat Pineda retired from distinguished service to LS&Co. in December 2023, and earlier this year, the Board welcomed Dave Marberger to its ranks.
As we begin this new chapter at LS&Co., we are confident we have the right leadership and strategies in place - coupled with the feedback and engagement of our shareholders - to further drive sustained profitable growth and continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our company and brands. And as we move forward, we will do so without losing sight of our deep-rooted values, because as LS&Co. has seen time and time again, not only is it the right thing to do, it's also good for business.
We look forward to delivering a strong, profitable year in 2024 - for both the company and all of you.
ROBERT A. ECKERT
Board Chair
We intend to mail the Proxy Availability Notice on or about March 14, 2024 to all shareholders of record entitled to vote at the annual meeting.
2024 PROXY STATEMENT
3
NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
BOARD VOTE
FOR FURTHER
PROPOSALS
RECOMMENDATION
DETAILS
1.
Election of Class II Directors
"FOR" each director
Page 11
nominee
2.
Advisory Vote on Executive
"FOR"
Page 34
Compensation
3.
Ratification of Selection of
"FOR"
Page 70
Independent Registered Public
Accounting Firm
4.
Corporate Financial
"AGAINST"
Page 72
Sustainability Report
Shareholders will also conduct any other business properly brought before the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
DATE AND TIME
April 24, 2024 (Wednesday) 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time)
LOCATION
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/
LEVI2024
WHO CAN VOTE
Shareholders as of February 29, 2024 are entitled to vote.
HOW TO VOTE
INTERNET
- Visit www.proxyvote.com to vote online (you will need the voter control number from your proxy card or the Proxy Availability Notice)
- Your vote must be received by 8:59 p.m., Pacific Time, on April 23, 2024
By Order of the Board of Directors,
NANCI PRADO
Corporate Secretary
ATTENDANCE AT THE MEETING
A live webcast of the annual meeting will be available at
- virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LEVI2024. To access the webcast, go to this website and follow the instructions provided. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay at this website through May 24, 2024. Electronic entry to the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m., Pacific Time.
To attend and vote during the annual meeting visit
www.virtual shareholdermeeting.com/LEVI2024 and enter the 16-digit control number included in your Proxy Availability Notice, voting instruction form or proxy card.
If you encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LEVI2024.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to be Held on April 24, 2024
The notice of annual meeting, proxy statement and annual report to shareholders are available free of charge at www.proxyvote.com.
TELEPHONE
- Call 1-800-690-6903 and follow the recorded instructions (you will need the voter control number from your proxy card)
- Your vote must be received by 8:59 p.m., Pacific Time, on April 23, 2024
- Complete, sign, date and return the proxy card that may be delivered
- Your proxy card must be mailed by April 15, 2024
AT THE VIRTUAL MEETING
See "Attendance at the Meeting"
QR CODE
Scan this QR code to vote with your mobile device
4 LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
FY23 Net Revenue Share
Wholesale
DTC
43%
57%
Levi's
2%
6%
5%
87%
Dockers Signature/Denizen
Beyond Yoga
FY23 Total Units Sold
Footwear/
6%
Bottoms
Accessories
26%
Tops
68%
$6.2 billion
FY23 net revenue
~$199 million
FY23 capital return to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks
Leading with our Brand*
$5.4 billion
in Levi's® brand revenue
- the highest in several decades
Prioritizing our Direct to
Consumer Business*
43%
total global DTC business accounted for 43% of our total net revenue
Diversifying Across
Geographies, Categories,
Genders & Channels*
56%
international business accounted for 56% of our total net revenue
* We encourage you to review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 26, 2023.
6 LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting. Page references are supplied to help you find further information in this proxy statement.
PROPOSAL
1
ELECTION OF CLASS II DIRECTORS
The Board recommends a vote FOR each director nominee.
See page 11.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
FORELECTION
DIRECTORS
NOMINEES
CLASS II
DIRECTORS
CLASS III DIRECTORS
CONTINUING
DIRECTORS
CLASS I
DIRECTOR
COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
NAME AND PRINCIPAL OCCUPATION
AGE
SINCE
AC
CHCC
FC
NGCCC
DAVID A. FRIEDMAN IND
70
2018
Retired; Senior Principal, Emeritus Chief Executive Officer
and Chair of the Board, Forell/Elsesser Engineers
YAEL GARTEN IND
45
2020
Former Director, AI/ML Data Science and Engineering,
Apple
JENNY MING IND
68
2014
Chief Executive Officer and Director, Rothy's, Inc.
JOSHUA E. PRIME IND
46
2019
Co-President, Argonaut Securities Company.
TROY M. ALSTEAD IND
60
2012
C
Founder and President, Table 47 and Ocean5
CHARLES ("CHIP") V. BERGH(1)
Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors,
66
2012
Levi Strauss & Co.
ROBERT A. ECKERT IND
69
2010
C
Operating Partner, FFL Partners, LLC
MICHELLE GASS
56
2023
President and Chief Executive Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.
DAVID MARBERGER(2) IND
59
2024
Executive Vice President and CFO, Conagra Brands.
JILL BERAUD IND
63
2013
C
Retired; Former Chief Executive Officer, Ippolita
SPENCER C. FLEISCHER IND
70
2013
C
Chairman, FFL Partners, LLC
CHRISTOPHER J. MCCORMICK IND
68
2016
Retired; Former President and Chief Executive Officer,
L.L. Bean, Inc.
ELLIOTT RODGERS IND
48
2020
Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer,
Foot Locker, Inc.
AC
Audit Committee
CHCC
Compensation and Human Capital Committee
Member IND Independent
FC
Finance Committee
NGCCC
Nominating, Governance and Corporate Citizenship Committee C
Chair
- Mr. Bergh is expected to retire from our Board of Directors as of April 26, 2024. Upon his retirement, the number of members serving on our Board of Directors will decrease from 13 to 12.
- Mr. Marberger joined the Board of Directors on January 9, 2024, replacing Ms. Patricia Salas Pineda, who retired from our Board of Directors in December 2023.
2024 PROXY STATEMENT
7
Proxy Statement Summary
BOARD SNAPSHOT(1)
Independence
2
11
11 Independent
2 Not independent
Tenure
2
5
4
2
2 <3 years
4 3-7 years
2 8-10 years 5 >10 years
Age
3
7
3
311<50 years
3 50-60 years 7 61-70 years
Female
4
9
4 Female
Diversity
2
11
2 Ethnically Diverse
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Consumer Brand and Marketing
Strategy Expertise
11/13
Corporate Citizenship/
Sustainability Expertise
7/13
Governance Expertise
7/13
Financial Expertise
11/13
Global Expertise
8/13
Omnichannel Expertise
7/13
Digital/Technology/Data Science/
Cybersecurity Expertise
6/13
Apparel Company Expertise
5/13
Supply Chain/Logistics Expertise
9/13
Human Resources Expertise
9/13
GOVERNANCE BEST PRACTICES
- Independent Board Chair
- Majority of independent directors
- Diverse Board
- Committee membership limited to independent directors
- Executive sessions of non-employee directors of Board and committees
- Director and officer stock ownership requirements
- No poison pill
- Mr. Bergh is expected to retire from our Board of Directors as of April 26, 2024. Upon his retirement, the number of members serving on our Board of Directors will decrease from 13 to 12.
8 LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
PROPOSAL
Proxy Statement Summary
2
ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
The Board recommends a vote FOR this proposal.
See page 34.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Overall, 2023 was a solid year for Levi Strauss & Co. Despite headwinds in wholesale, persistent inflation and a turbulent macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the company generated $6.2B in total net revenues - flat to fiscal year 2022 on both a reported and constant-currency basis.* Additionally, the company returned approximately $199 million in capital to shareholders, including dividends of $191 million, which were up 9% from the previous year.
KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Net Revenue
Adjusted EBIT
(in millions)
(in millions)
FY 2022
$6,169
$713
FY 2023
$6,179
$555
3-Year Total
Shareholder Return
(15.9%)
(12.0%)
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION HIGHLIGHTS
COMPENSATION SNAPSHOT
CEO 2023 COMPENSATION STRUCTURE
SHORT-TERM CASH: 27%
Base
Annual
Salary
Incentive
(Cash):10%
(Cash): 17%
Long-Term Incentive (Equity): 73%
AT-RISKPERFORMANCE-BASED PAY: 90%
AVERAGE NEO 2023 COMPENSATION STRUCTURE
SHORT-TERM CASH: 41%
Base
Annual
Salary
Incentive
(Cash): 19%
(Cash): 22%
Long-Term Incentive (Equity): 59%
AT-RISKPERFORMANCE-BASED PAY: 81%
* We encourage you to review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 26, 2023.
2024 PROXY STATEMENT
9
Proxy Statement Summary
COMPENSATION BEST PRACTICES
PRACTICES WE ENGAGE IN
- Align pay with shareholder interests
- Grant equity-based awards with performance goals that align with long-term value
- Engage proactively with shareholders and consider shareholder feedback
- Maintain stock ownership guidelines
- Adopt and maintain clawback policy
- Engage independent compensation consultant
- Conduct annual review of compensation program and practices
- Use peer groups
- Do not take excessive risk
- Conduct annual say on pay vote
PRACTICES WE DO NOT ENGAGE IN
-
Hedging shares X Pledging shares
X Repricing stock options
X Granting discount stock options X Providing excessive perquisites
- Granting dividends or dividend equivalents on unearned performance shares/units
- Gross-upsfor golden parachute taxes
PROPOSAL
PROPOSAL
3
4
RATIFICATION OF SELECTION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
The Board recommends a vote FOR this proposal.
See page 70.
CORPORATE FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
The Board recommends a vote AGAINST this proposal.
See page 72.
10 LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
