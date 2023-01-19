Advanced search
    LEVI   US52736R1023

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-19 pm EST
15.92 USD   -1.85%
05:02pLevi Strauss & Co. Announces New Chief Digital Officer
BU
07:46aGoldman Sachs Trims Price Target on Levi Strauss to $16 From $17, Notes Weaker Denim Trends, Elevated Promotional Activity; Neutral Rating Kept
MT
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood to Remain -2-
DJ
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces New Chief Digital Officer

01/19/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Former Nordstrom executive will lead the company's digital transformation to reach previously announced growth targets.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Jason Gowans has been named senior vice president and chief digital officer for LS&Co., effective February 6. In this new role within the company, Gowans will be focused on bringing together LS&Co.’s engineering, data, AI and digital product management to spearhead digital efforts both for ecommerce and the digital go-to-market. He will report to Michelle Gass, president, LS&Co., and will sit on the executive leadership team (ELT).

“Jason is a seasoned leader with a proven track record and expertise in creating digital experiences that delight consumers, and I have no doubt that he will help us accelerate our strategies to digitally transform the company and be direct-to-consumer (DTC) first,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer at Levi Strauss & Co. “Jason’s deep knowledge of data science, combined with his strong digital expertise, will help us digitally transform all parts of our business — from supply chain to marketing to ecommerce — and accelerate our growth.”

Last year, LS&Co. announced how it plans to continue to grow the business, with digital being a main component. The appointment of a chief digital officer is key to managing the company’s primary growth drivers, including DTC revenue increases coming from productivity, service, loyalty and ecommerce acceleration.

Gowans joins the company from Nordstrom, where he spent the past 10 years in a variety of marketing, data science and digital roles, serving most recently as senior vice president of Digital Commerce, leading the growth of Nordstrom’s digital business on Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com. Before that, he was senior vice president of data science and analytics, leading data science and analytics for the company across all functional areas, including marketing, digital, merchandising and supply chain.

“I am excited to join Levi Strauss & Co. and build upon the success of the team’s direct-to-consumer efforts to date,” Gowans said. “With such an iconic brand and millions of consumers worldwide already shopping Levi.com, there’s a clear opportunity to accelerate the profitable growth of the DTC business and focus on key areas of the company where data science can make an impact.”

About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 152 M - -
Net income 2022 514 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 397 M 6 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,22 $
Average target price 19,48 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Victor Bergh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle D. Gass President & Director
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Oneill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.4.51%6 397
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE17.94%434 697
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.72%40 559
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED3.10%23 481
MONCLER S.P.A.13.66%16 361
VF CORPORATION8.87%11 678