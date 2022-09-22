Advanced search
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-09-22 am EDT
17.04 USD   -0.38%
09:12aLevi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/16JPMorgan Raises Levi Strauss Price Target to $23 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/15Levi Strauss & Co. Supports Voter Registration Campaign on More than 150 Community College Campuses
BU
Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended August 28, 2022. The call will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial officer.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter.

To access the company’s related press release on October 6, 2022, please visit http://investors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 411 M - -
Net income 2022 552 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 6 784 M 6 784 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Levi Strauss & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,10 $
Average target price 25,28 $
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Victor Bergh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Oneill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy Matthew Alstead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-31.68%6 784
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.47%319 052
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.73%40 562
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-24.37%21 497
VF CORPORATION-49.25%14 436
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.71%11 944