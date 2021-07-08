Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Levi Strauss & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVI   US52736R1023

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Levi Strauss beats quarterly revenue estimates on rebound in apparel demand

07/08/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People pass by a Levi Strauss store in New York

(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Peers including American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch all signaled a lift to sales as customers abandon their pajamas and work-at-home lounge wear for outdoor clothes.

Levi also forecast revenue to grow 28% to 29% from a year earlier in the second half of fiscal 2021. It forecast second-half sales to come in above pre-pandemic levels.

Net revenue rose to $1.28 billion in the second quarter from $497.5 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 550 M - -
Net income 2021 479 M - -
Net Debt 2021 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 11 226 M 11 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Duration : Period :
Levi Strauss & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,04 $
Average target price 31,56 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Victor Bergh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Oneill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy Matthew Alstead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.39.64%10 958
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.26%405 380
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.8.56%47 336
V.F. CORPORATION-3.57%32 518
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED65.85%26 379
MONCLER S.P.A.14.36%18 481