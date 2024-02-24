Leviathan Gold Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.423047 million compared to CAD 0.471943 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.675123 million compared to CAD 0.785951 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.