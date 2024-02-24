Leviathan Gold Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Victoria, Australia. The Company's projects include the Avoca and Timor Projects. The Avoca and Timor projects comprise approximately 223 square kilometers of exploration tenements within the Victorian goldfields, approximately 180 kilometers northwest of the state capital of Melbourne. The Projects are served by modern infrastructure, are accessible via paved roads and fall approximately 100 kilometers from the regional cities of Bendigo and Ballarat, both long-established centers of mining services. The Projects are located within an area of the Victorian goldfields, the golden triangle. It has also discovered Fosterville Gold Mine near Bendigo, which boasts reserves of 1.70 million ounces at an average grade of 23.1 g/t Au, including 1.16 million ounces at an average grade of 61.2 g/t Au 8.

