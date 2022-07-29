Leviathan Natural Products : Quarterly Report - Q3FY2022

For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if the auditor of the Company has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating the financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor, Clearhouse LLP, has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022.

Toronto,Ontario

July 29, 2022

1