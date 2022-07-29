Log in
    EPIC   CA52737M1023

LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

(EPIC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:41 2022-07-29 pm EDT
1.130 CAD   +3.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leviathan Natural Products : Quarterly Report - Q3FY2022

07/29/2022 | 08:53pm EDT
LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if the auditor of the Company has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating the financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor, Clearhouse LLP, has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022.

Toronto,Ontario

July 29, 2022

1

LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MAY 31, 2022 AND AUGUST 31, 2021

(Amounts Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31

August 31

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

$

4,105,130

$

162,459

Other receivable

33,636

108,286

Inventory (Note 5)

262,364

292,002

Prepaid expenses

92,600

104,804

HST recoverable

109,393

151,558

4,603,123

819,109

Investment property (Note 6)

4,425,000

4,425,000

Investment

25,000

25,000

License (Note 7)

67,744

107,881

Property, plant & equipment (Note 8)

3,793,517

3,945,135

Total Assets

$

12,914,384

$

9,322,125

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable & accrued liabilities

$

1,148,130

$

908,470

Deferred revenue

324,937

605,670

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 9 and 13)

6,254,818

1,694,841

7,727,885

3,208,981

Long-term debt (Note 9)

7,271,535

10,566,636

Total Liabilities

14,999,420

13,775,617

Non-Controlling Interest (Note 11)

(392,278)

(601,868)

Equity

Share capital (Note 10(a))

36,749,202

31,138,597

Warrants (Note 10(c))

-

2,477,380

Options (Note 10(b))

2,369,614

2,230,123

Deficit

(40,546,703)

(39,417,531)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(264,871)

(280,193)

Total Equity

(1,692,758)

(3,851,624)

Total Equity and Non-Controlling Interest

(2,085,036)

(4,453,492)

Total Liabilities, Equity and Non-Controlling Interest

$

12,914,384

$

9,322,125

Going Concern (Note 1), Contingencies (Note 15), Subsequent Events (Note 17)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited - Amounts Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Accumulated

Total

Non-

Total Equity and

Number of

Other

Share Capital

Warrants

Options

Deficit

Shareholders'

Controlling Non-Controlling

Shares

Comprehensive

Equity

Interest

Interest

Loss

Balance, August 31, 2020

84,743,603

$ 31,138,597

$2,477,380

$1,963,008

$

(36,676,401)

$

(259,792)

$

(1,357,208)

$

(244,615)

$

(1,601,823)

Vesting of stock options (Note 10(b))

-

-

-

67,944

-

-

67,944

-

67,944

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,785,538)

17,843

(2,767,695)

(216,798)

(2,984,493)

Balance, May 31, 2021

84,743,603

$ 31,138,597

$2,477,380

$2,030,952

$

(39,461,939)

$

(241,949)

$

(4,056,959)

$

(461,413)

$

(4,518,372)

Balance, August 31, 2021

84,743,603

$ 31,138,597

$2,477,380

$2,230,123

$

(39,417,531)

$

(280,193)

$

(3,851,624)

$

(601,867)

$

(4,453,492)

Vesting of stock options (Note 10(b))

-

-

-

216,914

-

-

216,914

-

216,914

Expiry of stock options (Note10(b))

-

-

-

(64,462)

64,462

-

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options (Note10(b))

37,500

35,461

-

(12,961)

-

-

22,500

-

22,500

Issuance of shares on exercise of warrants (Note 10(c))

751,666

575,144

(124,144)

-

-

-

451,000

-

451,000

Expiry of warrants (Note10(c))

-

-

(2,353,236)

-

2,353,236

-

-

-

-

Issuance of shares on private placement (Note 10(a))

8,333,333

5,000,000

-

-

-

-

5,000,000

5,000,000

Acquisition of interest in subsidiary (Note 11(i))

-

-

-

-

(407,135)

-

(407,135)

375,099

(32,036)

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,139,735)

15,322

(3,124,413)

(165,510)

(3,289,923)

Balance, May 31, 2022

93,866,102

$ 36,749,202

$

-

$2,369,614

$

(40,546,703)

$

(264,871)

$

(1,692,758)

$

(392,278)

$

(2,085,036)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited - Amounts Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Nine months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

Sales

$

117,939

$

110,969

$

498,636

$

161,391

Rent and deferred revenue

117,360

54,997

265,593

163,995

235,299

165,966

764,229

325,386

Cost of sales (Note 16)

279,355

254,976

770,142

370,599

(44,056)

(89,010)

(5,913)

(45,213)

Expenses

Salaries, wages & consulting fees (Note 13)

180,338

247,671

793,537

904,988

Interest, net (Note 9)

483,656

333,480

1,416,830

970,131

Professional fees

76,932

48,205

244,173

153,113

Office & general

47,042

26,994

161,743

226,988

Travel & promotion

4,700

88

11,867

347

Investor relations & fees

21,556

14,594

56,558

61,880

Share based compensation (Note 10(b) and Note 13)

130,241

66,769

216,914

67,944

Rent

(5,057)

10,498

2,396

13,681

Operational and utilities

5,578

8,997

15,817

63,300

Gain on modification of debt (Note 9(e))

(9,930)

-

(9,930)

-

Amortization (Note 8)

132,369

149,813

389,427

494,750

1,067,425

907,109

3,299,332

2,957,122

Net Loss

$

(1,111,481)

$

(996,119)

$

(3,305,245)

$

(3,002,335)

Other Comprehensive Loss

Foreign currency translation

5,688

-

15,322

-

Net Comprehensive Loss

$

(1,105,793)

$

(996,119)

$

(3,289,923)

$

(3,002,335)

Net Loss Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest (Note 11)

$

(29,197)

$

(71,228)

$

(165,510)

$

(216,798)

Shareholders of the Company

$

(1,082,283)

$

(924,891)

$

(3,139,735)

$

(2,785,537)

$

(1,111,480)

$

(996,119)

$

(3,305,245)

$

(3,002,335)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

90,852,923

84,743,603

87,166,450

84,743,603

(Note 12)

Basic and Fully Diluted Loss per Share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.03)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 00:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
