Leviathan Natural Products : Quarterly Report - Q3FY2022

For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.
NOTICE TO READER
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, Subsection 4.3(3a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if the auditor of the Company has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating the financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor, Clearhouse LLP, has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022.
Toronto,Ontario
July 29, 2022
LEVIATHAN NATURAL PRODUCTS INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MAY 31, 2022 AND AUGUST 31, 2021
(Amounts Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
May 31
August 31
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
4,105,130
$
162,459
Other receivable
33,636
108,286
Inventory (Note 5)
262,364
292,002
Prepaid expenses
92,600
104,804
HST recoverable
109,393
151,558
4,603,123
819,109
Investment property (Note 6)
4,425,000
4,425,000
Investment
25,000
25,000
License (Note 7)
67,744
107,881
Property, plant & equipment (Note 8)
3,793,517
3,945,135
Total Assets
$
12,914,384
$
9,322,125
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
$
1,148,130
$
908,470
Deferred revenue
324,937
605,670
Current portion of long-term debt (Note 9 and 13)
6,254,818
1,694,841
7,727,885
3,208,981
Long-term debt (Note 9)
7,271,535
10,566,636
Total Liabilities
14,999,420
13,775,617
Non-Controlling Interest (Note 11)
(392,278)
(601,868)
Equity
Share capital (Note 10(a))
36,749,202
31,138,597
Warrants (Note 10(c))
-
2,477,380
Options (Note 10(b))
2,369,614
2,230,123
Deficit
(40,546,703)
(39,417,531)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(264,871)
(280,193)
Total Equity
(1,692,758)
(3,851,624)
Total Equity and Non-Controlling Interest
(2,085,036)
(4,453,492)
Total Liabilities, Equity and Non-Controlling Interest
