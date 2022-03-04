Lewis : Appointment of Company Secretary

Lewis Group Limited

Registration Number: 2004/009817/06

Share Code: LEW

ISIN Code: ZAE000058236

Bond Code: LEWI ("Lewis" or "the company")

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Further to the SENS announcement dated 2 February 2022, and in terms of paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised that Mrs M.O Gibbons ("Marisha") has been appointed as Company Secretary of Lewis with effect from 1 June 2022.

Most recently, Marisha was the company secretary and head of legal of Quantum Foods Holdings Limited for more than three years. Prior to that, she was the legal advisor of Lactalis SA (formerly known as Parmalat SA). Marisha was admitted as an attorney in 2016, after completing her articles in the corporate and commercial department of ENSafrica. She holds an LLB degree from the University of the Western Cape and an LLM from Stellenbosch University. Marisha has experience in compliance, corporate governance and commercial transactions.

Mr R Lepart will act as Company Secretary from 1 May 2022 until 31 May 2022.

The board would like to welcome Marisha and looks forward to her contribution to the Company.

Cape Town

4 March 2022

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Debt Sponsor

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking Division