Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Lewis Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEW   ZAE000058236

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED

(LEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lewis : Appointment of Company Secretary

03/04/2022 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lewis Group Limited

Registration Number: 2004/009817/06

Share Code: LEW

ISIN Code: ZAE000058236

Bond Code: LEWI ("Lewis" or "the company")

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Further to the SENS announcement dated 2 February 2022, and in terms of paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised that Mrs M.O Gibbons ("Marisha") has been appointed as Company Secretary of Lewis with effect from 1 June 2022.

Most recently, Marisha was the company secretary and head of legal of Quantum Foods Holdings Limited for more than three years. Prior to that, she was the legal advisor of Lactalis SA (formerly known as Parmalat SA). Marisha was admitted as an attorney in 2016, after completing her articles in the corporate and commercial department of ENSafrica. She holds an LLB degree from the University of the Western Cape and an LLM from Stellenbosch University. Marisha has experience in compliance, corporate governance and commercial transactions.

Mr R Lepart will act as Company Secretary from 1 May 2022 until 31 May 2022.

The board would like to welcome Marisha and looks forward to her contribution to the Company.

Cape Town

4 March 2022

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Debt Sponsor

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking Division

Disclaimer

Lewis Group Limited published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEWIS GROUP LIMITED
08:16aLEWIS : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
02/02Lewis Group Limited Announces Resignation of Ntokozo Makomba as Company Secretary, with..
CI
01/27Lewis Group Limited Announces Revenue Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ende..
CI
01/19LEWIS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Lewis Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Lewis Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2021
CI
2021LEWIS : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2021
PU
2021Lewis Group Limited Announces Interim Gross Cash Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 S..
CI
2021LEWIS GROUP LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2021Lewis Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 726 M 441 M 441 M
Net income 2021 433 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2021 135 M 8,86 M 8,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 2 601 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 880
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart LEWIS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lewis Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEWIS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johan Enslin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacques Bestbier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hilton Saven Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Alan Davies Director-Information Technology & Insurance
Rinus Oliphant Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED-0.21%171
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.99%16 988
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-11.46%11 064
RH-26.24%8 487
DUNELM GROUP PLC-22.01%2 913
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412