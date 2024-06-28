Corporate Governance Report

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

There were no changes in the composition of the board during the period under review.

Independent non-executive director Prof. Fatima Abrahams stepped down as a member of the audit committee and did not avail herself for re-election at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on 12 October 2023. Prof. Abrahams continues to attend audit committee meetings as an invitee and provides her expertise and services to the committee.

Directors appointed during the year are required to have their appointments ratified at the following AGM. The Chairperson is elected every second year by the board.

Directors do not have a fixed term of appointment and are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election by shareholders at the AGM at least every three years. Directors are required to retire at the next AGM after they turn 70 unless the board decides, at its discretion, that a director may continue to hold office. Independent non-executive director Hilton Saven reached the age of 70 during the reporting period. The board considered and satisfied itself that he makes an invaluable contribution to board and committee affairs with his skills, expertise and experience, and that he should continue to hold office.

Executive directors are subject to 12 to 24 month notice periods.

Independence of directors

Directors are required to annually evaluate their independence and declare their interests in other entities. They are further required to declare any conflict of interest in relation to matters on the agenda at board meetings. The nominations committee reviews the independence of all non-executive directors when reviewing the composition of the board.

Non-executive director Adheera Bodasing previously provided consulting services to Lewis Stores through Polarity Consulting and was therefore not classified as independent. These consulting services ended in 2021 and Adheera commenced a two-year'cooling-off' period. This period has since ended and she is now classified as an independent non-executive director.

The board was satisfied that all directors exercise independent judgement and act in an independent manner.