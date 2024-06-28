CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
INTRODUCTION
Through the application of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IV), the Group aims to achieve the following governance outcomes: ethical culture, good performance, effective control and legitimacy.
The board confirms that the Group has in all material respects applied King IV during the reporting period. A report on the Group's application of the principles is presented on the website at www.lewisgroup.co.za/governance/king-iv/.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Name
Status
Appointment date
Non-executive directors
Hilton Saven
Independent non-executive director
22 June 2004
(Chairperson)
Prof. Fatima Abrahams
Independent non-executive director
1 September 2005
Adheera Bodasing
Independent non-executive director
1 June 2017
Brendan Deegan
Independent non-executive director
15 August 2022
Daphne Motsepe
Independent non-executive director
1 June 2017
Tapiwa Njikizana
Independent non-executive director
19 August 2019
Executive directors
Johan Enslin
Chief executive officer
1 October 2009
Jacques Bestbier
Chief financial officer
1 April 2018
BOARD COMPOSITION
The board consists of six independent non-executive directors and two executive directors.
The board is satisfied that it has a diverse mix of knowledge, skills, industry experience, background, gender and race to objectively discharge its governance role and responsibilities.
The board is chaired by Hilton Saven, an independent non-executive director. The implementation of the strategy and the ongoing management of the business is delegated to Johan Enslin, the Chief executive officer.
The age, tenure, experience and expertise of board members is set out briefly on the Board of directors' report on pages 39 to 40 of the Integrated Report.
BOARD
NON-EXECUTIVE
DIVERSITY
DIRECTORS TENURE
12.5%
White male
33.3%
1 to 9 years
37.5%
50.0%
Black female
66.7%
Over 9 years
Black male
Key responsibilities
The board is governed in terms of a charter that sets out its key roles and responsibilities, which include:
- ensuring that the Company's strategy, as developed by management, is reviewed and approved
- providing oversight of performance against targets and objectives
- providing effective leadership based on an ethical foundation
- overseeing key performance and risk areas
- ensuring effective risk management and internal control
- overseeing IT governance
- overseeing legislative, regulatory and governance compliance
- ensuring appropriate remuneration policies and practices
- overseeing relationships with stakeholders of the Company along sound governance principles; and
- ensuring that the Company is playing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
There were no changes in the composition of the board during the period under review.
Independent non-executive director Prof. Fatima Abrahams stepped down as a member of the audit committee and did not avail herself for re-election at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on 12 October 2023. Prof. Abrahams continues to attend audit committee meetings as an invitee and provides her expertise and services to the committee.
Directors appointed during the year are required to have their appointments ratified at the following AGM. The Chairperson is elected every second year by the board.
Directors do not have a fixed term of appointment and are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election by shareholders at the AGM at least every three years. Directors are required to retire at the next AGM after they turn 70 unless the board decides, at its discretion, that a director may continue to hold office. Independent non-executive director Hilton Saven reached the age of 70 during the reporting period. The board considered and satisfied itself that he makes an invaluable contribution to board and committee affairs with his skills, expertise and experience, and that he should continue to hold office.
Executive directors are subject to 12 to 24 month notice periods.
Independence of directors
Directors are required to annually evaluate their independence and declare their interests in other entities. They are further required to declare any conflict of interest in relation to matters on the agenda at board meetings. The nominations committee reviews the independence of all non-executive directors when reviewing the composition of the board.
Non-executive director Adheera Bodasing previously provided consulting services to Lewis Stores through Polarity Consulting and was therefore not classified as independent. These consulting services ended in 2021 and Adheera commenced a two-year'cooling-off' period. This period has since ended and she is now classified as an independent non-executive director.
The board was satisfied that all directors exercise independent judgement and act in an independent manner.
Board diversity
The board is diverse in terms of gender, race, culture, business acumen and tenure, with an appropriate mix of knowledge, skills, age, experience and independence. The board's diversity policy considers and promotes areas for enhancing broader diversity such as gender, race, culture, age, field of knowledge, skills and experience when vacancies arise.
In 2024, the board retained the voluntary targets of 30% for female representation and racial diversity.
Currently 38% of the directors are female and 38% are black in terms of the Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act. Independent non-executive director Tapiwa Njikizana is Zimbabwean and is therefore not included for purposes of the B-BBEE Act.
Board evaluation
All directors participate in the annual evaluation of the board's performance. The questionnaire-based evaluation covers the board's role and agenda setting; the size, independence and composition of the board; director orientation and development; board meetings; board committees; board accountability and governance practices. The process also includes an assessment of the performance of the Chairperson, Chief executive officer and the Company secretary as well as the individual directors. In addition, the Chairperson has individual sessions with each director where necessary.
The 2024 board evaluation concluded that the board was satisfied with its overall functioning and governance.
Chief financial officer and finance function evaluation
The audit committee conducted a formal evaluation of the appropriateness of the expertise of the Chief financial officer, adequacy of the resources in the finance function, and the experience of senior members of management responsible for the financial function.
The committee was satisfied that the expertise and experience of the Chief financial officer are appropriate and that the finance function is sufficiently resourced to meet the required responsibilities of the position.
Company secretary
Marisha Gibbons is the Company secretary of the Group. The Company secretary acts as adviser to the board and plays a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with regulations, the induction of new directors, providing advice to directors on governance, compliance and their fiduciary responsibilities, and is responsible for liaising with the JSE and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.
The Company secretary acts as secretary for all board committees.
The directors have unrestricted access to the advice and services of the Company secretary. They are entitled to seek independent professional advice at the Company's expense after consultation with the Chairperson of the board.
No directors exercised this right during the year.
The board conducted a formal evaluation of the Company secretary as required by the JSE Listings Requirements. The directors are satisfied that the Company secretary has the requisite competence, qualifications and experience to perform the role as set out in section 88 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (Companies Act).
The board is satisfied that it has an arms-length relationship with the Company secretary and confirms that the Company secretary is not a director of any of the
Board meetings
2024 meeting attendance
MEETINGS HELD
B
AC
RC
REM
NOM
SET
Non-executive directors
4
5#
4
3#
2
2
H Saven
4+
*
4
3
2+
2
5
F Abrahams
4
5
4
3+
2
2+
^
A Bodasing
4
*
4
3
2
-
5
B Deegan
4
5
4
3
2
-
D Motsepe
4
5+
4+
3
2
2
T Njikizana
4
5
4
3
2
-
Executive directors
J Enslin
4
*
4
*
*
2
5
3
2
J Bestbier
4
*
4
-
-
-
5
Group companies and is not related to any of the directors.
Governance structure
The board of directors delegated specific responsibilities to five board committees, the executive directors and executive committee of the main operating company, Lewis Stores. The board committees are all chaired by independent non-executive directors.
Committees have terms of reference and function according to a year plan. The directors confirm that the committees have functioned in accordance with these written terms of reference during the financial year. The committee charters are available at www.lewisgroup.co.za/governance/board-committees.
COMMITTEE KEY
- BOARD
AC AUDIT
RC RISK
REM REMUNERATION
NOM NOMINATIONS
SET
SOCIAL, ETHICS AND
TRANSFORMATION
- Chairperson.
- Attends by invitation.
- The audit committee holds an ad hoc meeting annually to approve the Integrated Report. The remuneration committee held a special meeting on 27 November 2023.
- Did not avail herself for re-election as a member of the audit committee; attended three committee meetings as a member and two meetings as an invitee.
Audit committee
Members
Daphne Motsepe (Chairperson)
Brendan Deegan
Tapiwa Njikizana
The members of the committee are independent non-executive directors. The committee met five times during the year.
The members are financially literate and suitably qualified to perform their role. The remaining non-executive directors attend by invitation. Meetings are also attended by the Chief executive officer, Chief financial officer, Company secretary, Internal audit executive, Chief risk officer and the external auditors.
Key responsibilities
The audit committee is a statutory committee which carries out its duties in accordance with the Companies Act.
The committee provides independent oversight in relation to external audit, internal audit and the finance function. It further assists the board in overseeing the integrity of the annual financial statements.
Key focus areas
The key focus areas during the period under review were in line with the committee's charter and included:
- Overseeing the implementation of new IFRS standards
- Approving the internal audit plan and overseeing the work of internal audit
- Reviewing the audit plan of the external auditors and approving non-audit services
- Assessing the independence and objectivity of the external auditors
- Overseeing regulatory compliance
- Overseeing the integrated reporting process
- Reviewing the expertise, resources and experience of the Company's financial function and financial director
- Assessing the effectiveness of internal financial controls based on assurance gained from management and written assessment from the internal audit
- Reviewing the decision-making framework
The key focus areas are unchanged for the forthcoming year.
Refer to the Audit committee report in the Audited Annual Financial Statements for more detail on pages 4 to 7.
Risk committee
Members
Daphne Motsepe (Chairperson)
Prof. Fatima Abrahams
Jacques Bestbier (Chief financial officer)
Adheera Bodasing
Brendan Deegan
Johan Enslin (Chief executive officer)
Tapiwa Njikizana
Hilton Saven
The committee consists of six independent non-executive directors and two executive directors. The risk committee met four times during the year.
Meetings are also attended by the Internal audit executive, the Chief risk officer and the IT general manager.
Key responsibilities
Risk governance is overseen by the risk committee.
The committee reviews the risk profile of the Group on a quarterly basis to ensure that the relevant risks are reflected on the risk profile. The material risks and action plans are disclosed on pages 15 to 18 of the Integrated Report.
Key focus areas
The key focus areas during the period under review were in line with the committee's charter and year plan, and included:
- Reviewing the Company risk profile which includes a review of the following:
- Risk registers;
- Emerging risk register;
- Compliance risk; and
- Risk appetite and tolerance levels;
- Monitoring the implementation of the risk management policy and plan
- Assessing the effectiveness of the system and process of risk management based on assurance gained from management and written assessment from the internal audit on the effectiveness of internal controls and risk management
- Approval of the combined assurance plan
- Reviewing and advising on the adequacy of insurance cover for recommendation to the board
- Overseeing IT governance and the function of the IT steering committee by:
- Ensuring that an IT charter and policies are established and implemented;
- Ensuring that an IT internal control framework is adopted and implemented; and
- Receiving independent assurance on the effectiveness of the IT internal controls;
- Oversight of IT systems development enabling the business to continue to function effectively inclusive of cyber security
- Overseeing the implementation of the compliance policy and plan and the effective execution of compliance management
- Continuously enhance the business continuity plan and disaster recovery plan
- Monitoring compliance with legislation
The key focus areas are unchanged for the forthcoming year.
Remuneration committee
Members
Prof. Fatima Abrahams (Chairperson)
Adheera Bodasing
Brendan Deegan
Daphne Motsepe
Tapiwa Njikizana
Hilton Saven
The committee consists of six independent non-executive directors. The Chief executive officer attends meetings at the invitation of the committee.
The remuneration committee met three times during the year.
Key responsibilities
The committee is tasked with ensuring that a policy is in place which is in line with the Company's performance-orientated culture and which fairly rewards staff for their contribution in achieving the Group's strategic, financial and operational objectives.
Key focus areas
The key focus areas during the period under review were in line with the committee's charter and year plan, and included:
- Reviewing the Remuneration policy and Implementation report
- Reviewing and approving compensation of executive directors, and senior executives
- Recommending non-executive directors' fees for shareholder approval
- Ensuring executive directors are fairly rewarded based on market trends, surveys, individual performance and contributions
- Reviewing share incentive schemes to ensure continued alignment to the enhancement of shareholder value
- Approving the award of share incentives
- Ensuring employee benefits are suitably disclosed
- Ensuring practices are compliant with relevant legislation and regulation The key focus areas are unchanged for the forthcoming year.
Nominations committee
Members
Hilton Saven (Chairperson)
Prof. Fatima Abrahams
Adheera Bodasing
Brendan Deegan
Daphne Motsepe
Tapiwa Njikizana
The committee consists of six independent non-executive directors. The Chief executive officer attends meetings at the invitation of the committee. The committee met twice during the year.
Key responsibilities
The committee is tasked with:
- Establishing a formal process for the appointment of directors
- Overseeing a formal induction programme for new directors and continuing development programmes for all directors
- Ensuring directors receive regular briefings on changes in risks, laws and the environment in which the Group operates
- Ensuring succession plans are developed for the Chief executive officer and senior management
- Confirming annually that none of the directors have become disqualified (fit and proper test)
- Ensuring the board has the required skills, experience and qualities
Key focus areas
The key focus areas during the period under review were in line with the committee's charter and year plan, and included:
- Reviewing the composition of the Lewis and Monarch boards
- Reviewing the skills and experience of board members
- Overseeing the board evaluation process
- Ensuring that succession planning is in place and confirming that to the board The key focus areas are unchanged for the forthcoming year.
Social, ethics and transformation committee
Members
Prof. Fatima Abrahams (Chairperson)
Johan Enslin
Daphne Motsepe
Hilton Saven
The committee consists of three independent non-executive directors and one executive director. Meetings are also attended by the Human resources director as well as the senior managers responsible for socio-economic development and finance. The social, ethics and transformation committee meets twice a year.
See social, ethics and transformation committee report for more information on www.lewisgroup.co.za/investors/integrated-annual-reports/.
Key responsibilities
The committee, in addition to its statutory duties, oversees that the Company's values, strategy and conduct are those of a responsible corporate citizen.
Key focus areas
The key focus areas during the period under review were in line with the committee's charter and year plan, and included:
- Continued monitoring of the code of ethics, including values and ethics awareness
- Monitoring customer relationships and compliance with consumer laws
- Increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, including supporting the board and management with the implementation of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
- Monitoring employee training and leadership programmes
- Supporting learnerships for disabled and able-bodied learners
- Continue to support initiatives aimed at improving retention rates of branch managers and regional controllers
- Promoting and supporting enterprise and supplier development
- Increasing focus on transformation and diversity
- Continuing support for socio-economic development programmes
The key focus areas are unchanged for the forthcoming year.
The social, ethics and transformation committee report is available on www.lewisgroup.co.za/investors/integrated-annual-reports/.
LEWIS STORES
Lewis Stores is the main trading subsidiary of the Group and operational responsibility has been delegated to Lewis Stores' board for the ongoing management of the business.
Lewis Stores board
Members
Johan Enslin (Chief executive officer and Chairperson)
Waleed Achmat (Human resources)
Jacques Bestbier (Chief financial officer)
Rinus Oliphant (Operations)
The board consists of four executive directors. Meetings are also attended by the 20 executive committee members. The board meets three times a year.
Key responsibilities
Lewis Stores' board is tasked with:
- Adopting strategic plans
- Providing strategic direction to senior management
- Monitoring operational performance and management
- Ensuring integrity of financial statements, accounting records and all related information
- Accountability and effective utilisation of assets
- Monitoring key performance indicators of the business
- Ensuring regulatory and legislative compliance
- Risk management
- Overseeing the corporate code of conduct
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES OF LEWIS STORES
Risk working group (RWG)
The RWG comprises the Chief executive officer, Chief financial officer, the Chief risk officer and all relevant executives and senior management of the Group.
The RWG meets quarterly and reports to the Lewis Stores board as well as to the Lewis Group risk committee and Monarch Insurance Company Limited's (Monarch) audit and risk committee. Refer to page 69 of the Integrated Report for their responsibilities, which are supervised by the Lewis Group risk committee.
Information technology steering committee
The steering committee meets three times a year and comprises the Chief executive officer, Chief financial officer, IT general manager, Chief risk officer as well as business systems and IT operations managers. The committee reports into the risk committee.
The committee is responsible for:
- Ensuring that the implementation of the IT policy and plan conforms to the objectives of the IT charter
- Aligning IT with the business needs of the Group
- Prioritising investment decisions relating to IT resources
- Sourcing decisions relating to IT services
- Identifying and exploiting IT opportunities
- Administrative and contractual decisions which have a significant impact on the Group
- Monitoring IT costs and capital expenditure
- Monitoring, prioritising and co-ordinating the IT project portfolio
- Reporting to the risk committee on the performance of its duties
- Business continuity planning
- Overseeing the IT control framework and information security management
