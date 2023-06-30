INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
OVERVIEW
CREATING VALUE
LEADERSHIP
OPERATIONS
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SHAREHOLDER
1
FOR STAKEHOLDERS
REVIEW
REVIEW
INFORMATION
01 OVERVIEW
Review of 2023 financial year
03
Introducing the Integrated Report
04
02 CREATING VALUE FOR
STAKEHOLDERS
Group profile
07
Value creating business model
08
Strategy and targets
09
Material issues and risks
11
Stakeholder engagement
15
Investment case
18
Sustainability report
19
ADDITIONAL ONLINE CONTENT
The Integrated Report is supplemented by additional financial and governance related reports which are available online at www.lewisgroup.co.za
- Annual financial statements 2023
- Five-yearfinancial review
- Corporate governance report
- Application of King lV principles
- Social, ethics and transformation committee report
- Annual general meeting*
- Notice to shareholders
- Form of proxy
* Will be issued in due course
03 LEADERSHIP
04REVIEWOPERATIONS
Chairman's report
29
Merchandise, supply chain and stores
37
Managing credit risk
40
Board of directors
31
Chief executive officer's report
33
Executive management
35
00
Investment case
05
REVIEWFINANCIAL
00
Sustainability report
43
Chief financial officer's report
Five-year review
46
Independent00
auditor's report
47
Summary consolidated financial
47
Stakeholder
statements
engagement
06
GOVERNANCE
07
INFORMATIONSHAREHOLDER
Corporate governance report
61
Shareholder analysis
77
Shareholders' diary
78
Remuneration report
65
Corporate information
78
LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
OVERVIEW
CREATING VALUE
LEADERSHIP
OPERATIONS
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SHAREHOLDER
2
FOR STAKEHOLDERS
REVIEW
REVIEW
INFORMATION
01
OVERVIEW
REVIEW OF 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR
03
INTRODUCING THE INTEGRATED REPORT
04
LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
OVERVIEW
CREATING VALUE
LEADERSHIP
OPERATIONS
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SHAREHOLDER
3
FOR STAKEHOLDERS
REVIEW
REVIEW
INFORMATION
REVIEW OF 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR
MERCHANDISE SALES
REVENUE
GROSS PROFIT
SATISFACTORY PAID
COLLECTION RATES
INCREASED BY
INCREASED BY
MARGIN AT
ACCOUNTS AT
STRENGTHENED TO
1.4%
3.1%
40.6%
80.4%
80.8%
to R4.4 billion
to R7.5 billion
DEBTORS' BOOK
DEBTOR COST GROWTH
EARNINGS PER SHARE
HEADLINE EARNINGS PER
TOTAL DIVIDEND
GROWTH OF
CONTAINED TO
DECREASED BY
SHARE INCREASED BY
MAINTAINED AT
7.5%
7.0%
5.7%
1.0%
413
to 689 cents
to 857 cents
cents per share
LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
OVERVIEW
CREATING VALUE
LEADERSHIP
OPERATIONS
FINANCIAL
GOVERNANCE
SHAREHOLDER
4
FOR STAKEHOLDERS
REVIEW
REVIEW
INFORMATION
INTRODUCING THE
INTEGRATED REPORT
We are reporting to shareholders on a year dominated by the global impact of the war in Ukraine and a stalling domestic economy under severe pressure from rising fuel, energy, food and borrowing costs, which has been compounded by the highest ever levels of electricity load shedding, all factors which have conspired to curb the country's growth prospects.
Our 2023 Integrated Report aims to demonstrate the resilient nature of the business model in the current constrained environment and how the Group has responded to the multitude of challenges to maintain and create value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.
REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
The report covers information relating to the integrated performance and activities of the Group, which includes the main operating company, Lewis Stores (Proprietary) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023. The companies operate in South Africa, where 85% of the revenue is generated, as well as Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.
The reportable segments are:
- Traditional retail, comprising Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares
- Cash retail, comprising the United Furniture Outlets (UFO) chain
There have been no changes in the reporting scope and boundary over the past year.
The principle of materiality has again been applied in preparing the content and disclosure in this report. Materiality is determined by the board and is applied to internal and external issues that could positively or negatively affect the Group's ability to create value over time and are likely to have a material impact on strategy and performance. This excludes the disclosure of price-sensitive information or detail that could compromise the Group's competitive position.
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE
The Integrated Report reflects the Group's commitment to good corporate governance, underpinned by the reporting principles of accountability, transparency, balance and materiality.
Reporting complies with the requirements of the Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements while financial reporting complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The King Code on Corporate Governance (King lV) has been applied throughout the reporting period and the directors confirm that the Group has, in all material respects, applied the principles of King lV. The Group's application of the 16 principles of the code is outlined in the King lV Report available on www.lewisgroup.co.za.
INTEGRATED REPORTING FRAMEWORK
The guiding principles of the Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation have been applied in preparing this report.
The framework recommends reporting to shareholders in terms of the six capital resources applied in the creation, preservation or erosion of value which are as follows:
Financial capital relates to the financial resources received from providers of capital and deployed by the Group.
Manufactured capital is the physical infrastructure used in the selling of merchandise, including retail stores (rented and owned), online store, storerooms and the Group's head office.
Human capital focuses on the competency, capability and experience of the board, management and employees.
Intellectual capital addresses the collective knowledge and expertise in the business as well as systems, processes, intellectual property and brands.
Social and relationship capital covers stakeholder relationships and engagement, corporate reputation and values.
Natural capital deals with the environmental resources applied and utilised by the Group.
The impact of the six capitals on the Group's operations and performance is addressed in the relevant sections throughout the report and detailed in the Value creating business model on page 8.
LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lewis Group Limited published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 09:02:03 UTC.