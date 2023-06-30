REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

The report covers information relating to the integrated performance and activities of the Group, which includes the main operating company, Lewis Stores (Proprietary) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023. The companies operate in South Africa, where 85% of the revenue is generated, as well as Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

The reportable segments are:

Traditional retail, comprising Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares

Cash retail, comprising the United Furniture Outlets (UFO) chain

There have been no changes in the reporting scope and boundary over the past year.

The principle of materiality has again been applied in preparing the content and disclosure in this report. Materiality is determined by the board and is applied to internal and external issues that could positively or negatively affect the Group's ability to create value over time and are likely to have a material impact on strategy and performance. This excludes the disclosure of price-sensitive information or detail that could compromise the Group's competitive position.

GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE

The Integrated Report reflects the Group's commitment to good corporate governance, underpinned by the reporting principles of accountability, transparency, balance and materiality.

Reporting complies with the requirements of the Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements while financial reporting complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The King Code on Corporate Governance (King lV) has been applied throughout the reporting period and the directors confirm that the Group has, in all material respects, applied the principles of King lV. The Group's application of the 16 principles of the code is outlined in the King lV Report available on www.lewisgroup.co.za.