INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

OVERVIEW

CREATING VALUE

LEADERSHIP

OPERATIONS

FINANCIAL

GOVERNANCE

SHAREHOLDER

1

FOR STAKEHOLDERS

REVIEW

REVIEW

INFORMATION

01 OVERVIEW

Review of 2023 financial year

03

Introducing the Integrated Report

04

02 CREATING VALUE FOR

STAKEHOLDERS

Group profile

07

Value creating business model

08

Strategy and targets

09

Material issues and risks

11

Stakeholder engagement

15

Investment case

18

Sustainability report

19

ADDITIONAL ONLINE CONTENT

The Integrated Report is supplemented by additional financial and governance related reports which are available online at www.lewisgroup.co.za

  • Annual financial statements 2023
  • Five-yearfinancial review
  • Corporate governance report
  • Application of King lV principles
  • Social, ethics and transformation committee report
  • Annual general meeting*
    • Notice to shareholders
    • Form of proxy

* Will be issued in due course

03 LEADERSHIP

04REVIEWOPERATIONS

Chairman's report

29

Merchandise, supply chain and stores

37

Managing credit risk

40

Board of directors

31

Chief executive officer's report

33

Executive management

35

00

Investment case

05

REVIEWFINANCIAL

00

Sustainability report

43

Chief financial officer's report

Five-year review

46

Independent00

auditor's report

47

Summary consolidated financial

47

Stakeholder

statements

engagement

06

GOVERNANCE

07

INFORMATIONSHAREHOLDER

Corporate governance report

61

Shareholder analysis

77

Shareholders' diary

78

Remuneration report

65

Corporate information

78

LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

OVERVIEW

CREATING VALUE

LEADERSHIP

OPERATIONS

FINANCIAL

GOVERNANCE

SHAREHOLDER

2

FOR STAKEHOLDERS

REVIEW

REVIEW

INFORMATION

01

OVERVIEW

REVIEW OF 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

03

INTRODUCING THE INTEGRATED REPORT

04

LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

OVERVIEW

CREATING VALUE

LEADERSHIP

OPERATIONS

FINANCIAL

GOVERNANCE

SHAREHOLDER

3

FOR STAKEHOLDERS

REVIEW

REVIEW

INFORMATION

REVIEW OF 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

MERCHANDISE SALES

REVENUE

GROSS PROFIT

SATISFACTORY PAID

COLLECTION RATES

INCREASED BY

INCREASED BY

MARGIN AT

ACCOUNTS AT

STRENGTHENED TO

1.4%

3.1%

40.6%

80.4%

80.8%

to R4.4 billion

to R7.5 billion

DEBTORS' BOOK

DEBTOR COST GROWTH

EARNINGS PER SHARE

HEADLINE EARNINGS PER

TOTAL DIVIDEND

GROWTH OF

CONTAINED TO

DECREASED BY

SHARE INCREASED BY

MAINTAINED AT

7.5%

7.0%

5.7%

1.0%

413

to 689 cents

to 857 cents

cents per share

LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

OVERVIEW

CREATING VALUE

LEADERSHIP

OPERATIONS

FINANCIAL

GOVERNANCE

SHAREHOLDER

4

FOR STAKEHOLDERS

REVIEW

REVIEW

INFORMATION

INTRODUCING THE

INTEGRATED REPORT

We are reporting to shareholders on a year dominated by the global impact of the war in Ukraine and a stalling domestic economy under severe pressure from rising fuel, energy, food and borrowing costs, which has been compounded by the highest ever levels of electricity load shedding, all factors which have conspired to curb the country's growth prospects.

Our 2023 Integrated Report aims to demonstrate the resilient nature of the business model in the current constrained environment and how the Group has responded to the multitude of challenges to maintain and create value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

The report covers information relating to the integrated performance and activities of the Group, which includes the main operating company, Lewis Stores (Proprietary) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023. The companies operate in South Africa, where 85% of the revenue is generated, as well as Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

The reportable segments are:

  • Traditional retail, comprising Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares
  • Cash retail, comprising the United Furniture Outlets (UFO) chain

There have been no changes in the reporting scope and boundary over the past year.

The principle of materiality has again been applied in preparing the content and disclosure in this report. Materiality is determined by the board and is applied to internal and external issues that could positively or negatively affect the Group's ability to create value over time and are likely to have a material impact on strategy and performance. This excludes the disclosure of price-sensitive information or detail that could compromise the Group's competitive position.

GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE

The Integrated Report reflects the Group's commitment to good corporate governance, underpinned by the reporting principles of accountability, transparency, balance and materiality.

Reporting complies with the requirements of the Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements while financial reporting complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The King Code on Corporate Governance (King lV) has been applied throughout the reporting period and the directors confirm that the Group has, in all material respects, applied the principles of King lV. The Group's application of the 16 principles of the code is outlined in the King lV Report available on www.lewisgroup.co.za.

INTEGRATED REPORTING FRAMEWORK

The guiding principles of the Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation have been applied in preparing this report.

The framework recommends reporting to shareholders in terms of the six capital resources applied in the creation, preservation or erosion of value which are as follows:

Financial capital relates to the financial resources received from providers of capital and deployed by the Group.

Manufactured capital is the physical infrastructure used in the selling of merchandise, including retail stores (rented and owned), online store, storerooms and the Group's head office.

Human capital focuses on the competency, capability and experience of the board, management and employees.

Intellectual capital addresses the collective knowledge and expertise in the business as well as systems, processes, intellectual property and brands.

Social and relationship capital covers stakeholder relationships and engagement, corporate reputation and values.

Natural capital deals with the environmental resources applied and utilised by the Group.

The impact of the six capitals on the Group's operations and performance is addressed in the relevant sections throughout the report and detailed in the Value creating business model on page 8.

LEWIS GROUP INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lewis Group Limited published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 09:02:03 UTC.