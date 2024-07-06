NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
AND PROXY FORM (VIRTUAL)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Contents
Letter to shareholders
2
Notice of annual general meeting for the year ended 31 March 2024
3
Annexure 1: Directors' CVs
13
Annexure 2: Independent auditor's report on the audited summary consolidated
14
financial statements
Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended
15
31 March 2024
Annexure 3: Social, ethics and transformation committee report
38
Annexure 4: Electronic Participation Guide for attendance at the annual general meeting
40
Form of proxy
43
Corporate information and advisers
45
LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
1
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
5 July 2024
Dear Shareholder
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND FORM OF PROXY
We are pleased to enclose herewith a detailed notice of Lewis Group Limited's ("Lewis Group" or "the Company") 20th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at 09:00 on Friday, 18 October 2024. The meeting will be held virtually through electronic participation. The Company has determined that it is appropriate to make the meeting accessible only through electronic participation, as provided for by the Listings Requirements of the exchange operated by the JSE Limited and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("Companies Act"), and the Company's memorandum of incorporation. In the circumstances, any reference in this notice to "attendance" will refer to electronic attendance.
Shareholders or their duly appointed proxy(ies) that wish to participate in the virtual AGM ("Participants"), must register online using the online registration portal at https://meetnow.global/za (an electronic platform provided by Computershare), by no later than 09:00 on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, as set out in more detail in the 'Electronic Participation Guide' attached hereto as Annexure 4, and available on the Company's website at: https://www.lewisgroup.co.za/investors/shareholder-communication as well as at https://meetnow.global/za.
Computershare will first validate such requests and confirm the identity of the shareholder in terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act, and, if the request is validated, further details on using the electronic communication facility will be provided.
The notice of AGM contains a form of proxy. The form of proxy includes comprehensive instructions on how to complete the form itself. However, should you have questions, do not hesitate to contact our offices. Shareholders wishing to participate in this virtual AGM should register for participation as set out in the Electronic Participation Guide attached to this notice of AGM.
In an effort to support environmental initiatives, printed copies of Lewis' full integrated annual report and the full financial statements will only be mailed to shareholders on request. The remuneration policy and implementation report is contained in the integrated annual report. The full integrated annual report and corporate governance report are available for download on our website at https://www.lewisgroup.co.za/investors/integrated-annual-reports/ and the audited financial statements at https://www.lewisgroup.co.za/investors/annual-financial-results/.
Should you require a printed copy of the integrated annual report and full financial statements, please contact Marisha Gibbons at stakeholders@lewisgroup.co.za to request same.
Yours sincerely
Marisha Gibbons
Company secretary
2 LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
for the year ended 31 March 2024
Notice is hereby given that the 20th annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Lewis Group Limited ("Lewis Group" or "the Company") for the year ended 31 March 2024 will be held virtually through electronic participation only at 09:00 on Friday, 18 October 2024.
The board of directors of the Company ("the board") determined that the record date for determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in, and vote at, the AGM is Friday, 11 October 2024. The board has determined that the record date by when persons must be recorded as shareholders in the securities register of the Company in order to be entitled to receive the notice of AGM is Friday, 21 June 2024.
The purpose of the virtual AGM is for the following business to be transacted, and to consider and, if approved, to pass with or without modification, the following ordinary and special resolutions, in the manner required by the Company's memorandum of incorporation ("MOI") and the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("the Companies Act"), as read with the Listings Requirements of the exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("the JSE") ("the JSE Listings Requirements"):
1. PRESENTATION OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY, INCLUDING THE REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS, EXTERNAL AUDITORS AND THE AUDIT COMMITTEE, FOR THE YEAR
ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
In terms of the Companies Act, the audited financial statements of the Company (including the reports of the directors, external auditors and the audit committee) for the year ended 31 March 2024, as approved by the board, will be presented to shareholders. The audited summary consolidated financial statements are set out in Annexure 2 of this notice of AGM. This summary is not exhaustive and the complete annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries should be read in its entirety for a full appreciation of the contents thereof. The complete audited annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are available for inspection at the Company's registered office, and an electronic copy is available on the Company's website (www.lewisgroup.co.za). Alternatively, shareholders can request that a complete copy of the audited annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries be posted or emailed to them by contacting Marisha Gibbons at stakeholders@lewisgroup.co.za.
2. PRESENTATION OF SOCIAL, ETHICS AND TRANSFORMATION
COMMITTEE REPORT
In accordance with regulation 43 of the Companies Regulations, 2011, the social, ethics and transformation committee report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, prepared and approved by the Company's social and ethics committee and set out in Annexure 3 of this notice, will be presented to shareholders.
3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBER 1
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Explanatory note
In terms of the MOI, at each AGM one third of the longest-servingnon-executive directors of the Company must retire. In addition, any non-executive director who has held office for three years since his/her last election must retire at the AGM, either as one of the directors in pursuance of the foregoing, or in addition thereto.
The non-executive directors who are due to retire by rotation at this AGM are Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe and Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana, who offer themselves to be re-elected by shareholders as directors of the Company at the AGM.
The nominations committee has considered the proposed re-election of Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe and Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana and recommends that they be formally re-elected by shareholders as directors of the Company.
LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
3
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
for the year ended 31 March 2024
3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBER 1 CONTINUED
Brief CVs of the aforementioned directors appear in Annexure 1 on page 13 of this notice of AGM.
The purpose of these ordinary resolutions is to propose the re-election of Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe and Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana who retired as directors in terms of the MOI.
These elections will be conducted by a series of separate votes in respect of each candidate.
3.1 Ordinary resolution 1.1
"Resolved as an ordinary resolution that Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's MOI, be and is hereby re-elected as a director of the Company."
3.2 Ordinary resolution 1.2
"Resolved as an ordinary resolution that Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's MOI, be and is hereby re-elected as a director of the Company."
4. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBER 2
ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
Explanatory note
In terms of the Companies Act, at each AGM an audit committee comprising at least three members must be elected. It is proposed that the following independent non-executive directors be elected as members of the audit committee for the ensuing year.
The election of each member of the audit committee will be voted on separately. In terms of the Companies Act, each member of an audit committee must also be a director of the Company.
Brief CVs of the members up for election are on Annexure 1 on page 13 of this notice of AGM.
4.1 Ordinary resolution 2.1
"Resolved that Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe, being eligible and availing herself for re-appointment, be and is hereby elected as a member of the audit committee, subject to the passing of ordinary resolution number 1.1."
4.2 Ordinary resolution 2.2
"Resolved that Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana, being eligible and availing himself for re-appointment, be and is hereby elected as a member of the audit committee, subject to the passing of ordinary resolution number 1.2."
4.3 Ordinary resolution 2.3
"Resolved that Mr Brendan Michael Deegan, being eligible and availing himself for re-appointment, be and is hereby elected as a member of the audit committee."
4 LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
5. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBER 3
APPROVAL OF THE RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Explanatory note
Section 90 of the Companies Act requires the Company to appoint an external auditor annually at its AGM. In compliance with section 94 of the Companies Act and paragraph 3.84 (g) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company's audit committee considered all information received from Ernst & Young Inc. ("EY"), and evaluated the independence, expertise and experience of both EY and the designated auditor, Ms Tina Rookledge, who is a director of that firm. In concluding its evaluation, the audit committee is satisfied with the independence, expertise and experience of both the firm and designated auditor and recommends that the firm, EY, and the designated auditor, Ms Tina Rookledge, be appointed for the financial year ending 31 March 2025.
"Resolved that the firm Ernst & Young Inc. be appointed as auditor of the Company with Ms Tina Rookledge as the designated auditor, for the financial year ending 31 March 2025."
6. NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTES
APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S REMUNERATION POLICY AND IMPLEMENTATION REPORT
Explanatory note
In terms of part 5.4, principle 14 (recommended practice 37) of the King Report on Corporate Governance™ for South Africa, 2016 ("King IV") and paragraph 3.84(j) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company's remuneration policy and implementation report should be tabled to shareholders for separate non-binding advisory votes at the AGM. This vote enables shareholders to express their views on the remuneration policies adopted and the implementation thereof. Furthermore, King IV recommends and paragraph 3.84(j) of the JSE Listings Requirements require that the remuneration policy should record the measures the board commits to in the event that either the remuneration policy or the implementation report, or both have been voted against by 25% (twenty-five percent) or more of the voting rights exercised by the shareholders. The shareholders are requested to separately endorse the Company's remuneration policy on pages 72 to 76 and the implementation report on pages 77 to 81 in the integrated annual report under the remuneration report, by way of separate non-binding advisory votes.
6.1 Non-binding advisory vote 1
"Resolved, through a non-binding advisory vote, that the Company's remuneration policy, set out in the integrated annual report, be accepted and endorsed."
6.2 Non-binding advisory vote 2
"Resolved, through a non-binding advisory vote, that the Company's implementation report, set out in the integrated annual report, be accepted and endorsed."
7. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 1
APPROVAL OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' FEES
Explanatory note
In terms of section 66(8) of the Companies Act, the Company may pay remuneration to its directors for their service as directors. Section 66(9) requires the remuneration to be paid in accordance with a special resolution approved by shareholders within the previous two years.
The effect of the adoption of this special resolution number 1 will be that the non-executive directors will be entitled to be paid the fees listed below (which amounts are exclusive of VAT, if applicable) in respect of the period from 1 July 2024 until 30 June 2025, such fees to be paid in instalments at the end of each quarter. The proposed fees have been increased by approximately 8.76% (eight point seven six percent) over the corresponding fees that were approved in respect of the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024, as a result of adjusting the non-executive director base fees and the risk committee fees to align with the peer group. Refer to pages 76 and 77 of the integrated annual report for more detail regarding the adjustment.
LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
5
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
for the year ended 31 March 2024
7. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 1 CONTINUED
"Resolved that the fees of the non-executive directors as reflected below be approved for the period from 1 July 2024 until 30 June 2025:
Proposed fees
for 2025
Board/committee position
R'000
Chairperson
910
Non-executive director
410
If a member of the audit committee, the following additional amount:
Chairperson
403
Member
173
If a member of the risk committee, the following additional amount:
Chairperson
204
Member
128
If a member of the remuneration committee, the following additional amount:
Chairperson
193
Member
96
If a member of the nomination committee, the following additional amount:
Chairperson
134
Member
58
If a member of the social, ethics and transformation committee, the following
additional amount:
Chairperson
193
Member
96
INVITATION FEE
All non-executive directors who attend the committee meetings by invitation at the request of the board shall be eligible to receive the same fee as if they were a member of the committee. All amounts listed above are exclusive of VAT. The Company is authorised to pay such VAT, if applicable."
8. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 2
SHAREHOLDERS' AUTHORISATION OF THE CONTINUED ISSUANCE OF NOTES UNDER THE COMPANY'S DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTES PROGRAMME
Explanatory note
By special resolution passed on 16 August 2013, shareholders of the Company authorised the establishment of the Company's domestic medium term notes programme ("DMTN Programme") and authorised the board to issue tranches of notes ("Notes") thereunder from time to time provided that the maximum nominal amount of Notes outstanding from time to time is ZAR2 billion. The reason for this special resolution number 2 is to confirm the authorisation for the board to continue to issue further Notes under the DMTN Programme from time to time in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the DMTN Programme, as amended.
"Resolved that the board is hereby authorised to continue to issue Notes under the Company's DMTN Programme from time to time in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the DMTN Programme, as amended."
6 LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
9. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 3
SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL AUTHORISATION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Explanatory note
The reason for this special resolution number 3 is to provide a general authority, in terms of sections 44(3)(a)(ii) and 45(3)(a)(ii) of the Companies Act, for the Company to provide financial assistance to its subsidiaries and other related and inter-related companies and corporations, or persons or entities that is or becomes related or inter-related to the Company, including pursuant to the Company's DMTN Programme.
Sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act provide, inter alia, that any financial assistance to related or inter-related companies, corporations and entities, including, inter alia, to subsidiaries of the Company, must be provided only pursuant to a special resolution of the shareholders, adopted within the previous two years, which approved such assistance either for the specific recipient, or generally for a category of potential recipients, and the specific recipient falls within that category, and the board must be satisfied that:
- immediately after providing the financial assistance, the Company would satisfy the solvency and liquidity test, as defined in section 4 of the Companies Act;
- the terms under which the financial assistance is proposed to be given are fair and reasonable to the Company; and
- any conditions or restrictions in respect of the granting of financial assistance set out in the MOI have been satisfied.
When the need arises, the Company provides loans to and/or guarantees loans or other obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company requires the ability to continue providing financial assistance, when necessary, to its current and future subsidiaries and/or any other company or corporation that is or becomes related to or inter-related with the Company, in accordance with sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act.
In the circumstances and in order to, inter alia, ensure that the Company's subsidiaries and other related and inter-related companies, corporations, persons and entities have access to financing and/or financial backing from the Company, it is necessary to obtain the approval of shareholders, as set out in special resolution number 3.
The passing of this special resolution will allow the directors of the Company to authorise the Company to provide direct or indirect financial assistance to the Company's subsidiaries and other related and inter-related companies, corporations, persons and entities, to allow such companies, corporations, persons or entities to have access to financing and/or financial backing from the Company.
"Resolved that, to the extent required by sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act, the board may, subject to compliance with the requirements of the MOI and the Companies Act, each as presently constituted and as amended from time to time, authorise the Company to provide direct or indirect financial assistance by way of a loan, guarantee, the provision of security or otherwise, to any of its present or future subsidiaries and/or any other company, corporation or other person or entity that is or becomes related to or inter-related with the Company for any purpose or in connection with any matter.
The financial assistance may be provided at any time during the period commencing on the date of the adoption of this special resolution 3 and ending 2 (two) years after such date."
LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
7
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
for the year ended 31 March 2024
10. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 4
GENERAL AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE SHARES
Explanatory note
The reason for special resolution number 4 is to grant the directors of the Company and/or subsidiaries of the Company a general authority, in terms of the Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements, to acquire no more than 10% (ten percent) of the Company's ordinary shares in aggregate, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the special resolution. The directors require that such general authority should be implemented to facilitate the repurchase of the Company's ordinary shares in circumstances where the directors consider this to be appropriate and in the best interest of the Company and
its shareholders.
"Resolved that the Company hereby approves, as a general approval contemplated in sections 46 and 48 of the Companies Act (including but not limited to section 48(8)(a) of the Companies Act) and paragraph 5.72 of section 5 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the acquisition by the Company or any of its subsidiaries from time to time of the issued ordinary shares of the Company, upon such terms and conditions and in such amounts as the directors of the Company may from time to time determine, but subject to the MOI, the provisions of the Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements as presently constituted and which may be amended from time to time, and provided further that:
- acquisitions by the Company and its subsidiaries of shares in the capital of the Company, in terms of this general authority to repurchase shares may not, in the aggregate, exceed in any one financial year 10% (ten percent) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital of the class of the repurchased shares from the date of the grant of this general authority;
- any such repurchase shall be implemented through the order book operated by the JSE trading system, without any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counterparty;
- authorisation thereto being given by the MOI;
- this general authority shall only be valid until the Company's next AGM or 15 (fifteen) months from the date of passing of this special resolution, whichever period is shorter;
- an announcement will be published as soon as the Company and/or its subsidiaries has/have acquired ordinary shares in terms of this authority constituting, on a cumulative basis, 3% (three percent) of the initial number of ordinary shares in issue at the time that this authority is granted by the shareholders, and for each 3% (three percent) in aggregate of the initial number of shares repurchased thereafter, containing full details of such repurchases as required in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements;
- in determining the price at which the Company's shares are acquired by the Company or its subsidiaries in terms of this general authority, the maximum premium at which such shares may be acquired will be 10% (ten percent) of the weighted average of the market price at which such shares are traded on the JSE for the 5 (five) business days immediately preceding the date the repurchase transaction is effected;
- the Company and/or its subsidiaries do not repurchase securities during a prohibited period as defined in paragraph 3.69 of the JSE Listings Requirements unless they have a repurchase programme in place. The Company must instruct only one independent third party, which makes its investment decisions in relation to the Company's securities, independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company, prior to the commencement of the prohibited period to execute the repurchase programme. The repurchase programme must be submitted to the JSE in writing prior to the commencement of the prohibited period and must include the details as specified in paragraph 5.72(h) of the JSE Listings Requirements;
- the repurchase shall only be effected if the board of directors has, at the time of the repurchase, passed a resolution authorising the repurchase in terms of sections 48 and 46 of the Companies Act and it reasonably appears that the Company and its subsidiaries have satisfied the solvency and liquidity test and that, since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries; and
- the Company only appoints one agent at any point in time to effect repurchases on its behalf."
8 LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
10. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 4 CONTINUED
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
The intention of the board is to utilise the general authority to repurchase shares in the Company if at some future date the cash resources of the Company are in excess of the requirements of the Company and the opportunity presents itself to do so during the year, which the board deems to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, taking prevailing market conditions and other factors into account.
Pursuant to and in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company hereby confirms that, after considering the effect of a repurchase of ordinary shares in terms of the aforegoing general authority, being 10% (ten percent) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital of the class of the repurchased shares in any financial year from the date of the grant of this general authority, the directors are of the opinion that the following conditions have been and will be met:
- the Company and the group will be able, in the ordinary course of business, to pay their debts for a period of 12 (twelve) months after the date of this notice of AGM;
- the assets of the Company and group are to be in excess of the liabilities of the Company and the group for a period of 12 (twelve) months after the date of this notice of AGM (for this purpose the assets and liabilities are recognised and measured in accordance with the accounting policies used in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024);
- the share capital and reserves of the Company and group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes for a period of 12 (twelve) months after the date of the notice of AGM;
- the working capital of the Company and the group are adequate for ordinary business purposes, for a period of 12 (twelve) months after the date of this notice of AGM; and
- a resolution being passed by the board that it authorised the repurchase of shares, that the Company and its subsidiaries have passed the solvency and liquidity test and that since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group.
The authority granted in terms of this special resolution number 4 is limited to paragraphs 5.72 and 5.68 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
The following additional information, some of which may appear elsewhere in the integrated annual report, is provided in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements for purposes of this general authority:
- Major beneficial shareholders - page 83 of the integrated annual report and page 102 of the annual financial statements; and
- Share capital of the Company - pages 67, 68 and 99 of the annual financial statements.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors, whose names appear on pages 39 and 40 of the integrated annual report, collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given and certify that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no facts that have been omitted which would make any statement false or misleading, and that all reasonable enquiries to ascertain such facts have been made and that the special resolution, read with the integrated annual report contains all information required by the JSE Listings Requirements.
MATERIAL CHANGES
Other than the facts and developments reported on in the integrated annual report, there have been no material changes in the affairs or financial position of the group since the date of signature of the audit report and up to the date of this notice.
LEWIS GROUP NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
9
