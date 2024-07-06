NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

for the year ended 31 March 2024

Notice is hereby given that the 20th annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Lewis Group Limited ("Lewis Group" or "the Company") for the year ended 31 March 2024 will be held virtually through electronic participation only at 09:00 on Friday, 18 October 2024.

The board of directors of the Company ("the board") determined that the record date for determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in, and vote at, the AGM is Friday, 11 October 2024. The board has determined that the record date by when persons must be recorded as shareholders in the securities register of the Company in order to be entitled to receive the notice of AGM is Friday, 21 June 2024.

The purpose of the virtual AGM is for the following business to be transacted, and to consider and, if approved, to pass with or without modification, the following ordinary and special resolutions, in the manner required by the Company's memorandum of incorporation ("MOI") and the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("the Companies Act"), as read with the Listings Requirements of the exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("the JSE") ("the JSE Listings Requirements"):

1. PRESENTATION OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY, INCLUDING THE REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS, EXTERNAL AUDITORS AND THE AUDIT COMMITTEE, FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

In terms of the Companies Act, the audited financial statements of the Company (including the reports of the directors, external auditors and the audit committee) for the year ended 31 March 2024, as approved by the board, will be presented to shareholders. The audited summary consolidated financial statements are set out in Annexure 2 of this notice of AGM. This summary is not exhaustive and the complete annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries should be read in its entirety for a full appreciation of the contents thereof. The complete audited annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are available for inspection at the Company's registered office, and an electronic copy is available on the Company's website (www.lewisgroup.co.za). Alternatively, shareholders can request that a complete copy of the audited annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries be posted or emailed to them by contacting Marisha Gibbons at stakeholders@lewisgroup.co.za.

2. PRESENTATION OF SOCIAL, ETHICS AND TRANSFORMATION

COMMITTEE REPORT

In accordance with regulation 43 of the Companies Regulations, 2011, the social, ethics and transformation committee report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, prepared and approved by the Company's social and ethics committee and set out in Annexure 3 of this notice, will be presented to shareholders.

3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBER 1

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Explanatory note

In terms of the MOI, at each AGM one third of the longest-servingnon-executive directors of the Company must retire. In addition, any non-executive director who has held office for three years since his/her last election must retire at the AGM, either as one of the directors in pursuance of the foregoing, or in addition thereto.

The non-executive directors who are due to retire by rotation at this AGM are Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe and Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana, who offer themselves to be re-elected by shareholders as directors of the Company at the AGM.

The nominations committee has considered the proposed re-election of Ms Daphne Ramaisela Motsepe and Mr Tapiwa Hudson Njikizana and recommends that they be formally re-elected by shareholders as directors of the Company.