Lewis : Repurchase of shares on the open market

INTRODUCTION
In terms of paragraphs 5.79 and 11.27 of the JSE Listing Requirements, shareholders are advised that Lewis has purchased 4 326 696 of its own ordinary shares, being 6.6% of the issued share capital as at the beginning of the share repurchase program ( "original issued share capital"). In terms of the general authority granted by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on 22 October 2021, the company has the authority to conduct a general repurchase of shares of up to 10% of its original issued share capital. The cumulative repurchases in terms of the current authority is 9.9% and, therefore, the company can repurchase a further 0.1% of its original issued share capital.
The general repurchase was effected through the order book operated by the JSE trading system without any prior understanding or arrangement between Lewis and the counter parties. Shares were repurchased during a prohibited period in accordance with a closed period repurchase program put in place prior to the prohibited period pursuant to paragraph 5.72 of the JSE Listing Requirements.
The repurchase was funded from available cash resources.
DETAILS OF THE REPURCHASE
Dates of repurchase of securities:
Between 26 November 2021 and 1 June 2022
Highest price paid per Share:
R 52.00
Lowest price paid per Share:
R 42.69
Number of Shares repurchased:
4 326 696
Value of Shares repurchased:
R 215 838 020
The number of Shares which may still be
84 158
repurchased by the Company in terms of the
General Authority:
The percentage of Shares which may still be
0.1%
repurchased by the Company in terms of the
General Authority:
Total shares in issue after the share
59 448 313 shares
repurchase (Note 1):
Number of treasury shares held after the
Nil.
share repurchase
Note 1: The 59 448 313 shares reflected above assume that all shares have been delisted by the JSE. At the date of this announcement, 3 392 590 shares repurchased still need to be delisted by the JSE. Application to delist these shares will be made in due course.
STATEMENT BY THE DIRECTORS
The directors of Lewis confirm that, after considering the effect of the above share repurchases, for a period of 12 months after the date of this announcement:
Lewis and its subsidiaries ("the group") will be able in the ordinary course of business to pay its debts;
the assets of Lewis and the group will be in excess of the liabilities of Lewis and the group;
the share capital and reserves of Lewis and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes; and
the working capital of Lewis and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes.
IMPACT OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The impact of the share repurchase program on the financial statements of the company and the group is not material. The net effect has been a cash outflow of R 216.6 million and a corresponding reduction in shareholder's equity and will result in the interest earned on the cash resources being forgone in future.
5. NEW AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE SHARES
Lewis will request a new authority to repurchase shares and will advise shareholders accordingly.
Cape Town
2 June 2022
Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking Division