Lewis : Repurchase of shares on the open market

Note 1: The 59 448 313 shares reflected above assume that all shares have been delisted by the JSE. At the date of this announcement, 3 392 590 shares repurchased still need to be delisted by the JSE. Application to delist these shares will be made in due course.

STATEMENT BY THE DIRECTORS

The directors of Lewis confirm that, after considering the effect of the above share repurchases, for a period of 12 months after the date of this announcement: Lewis and its subsidiaries ("the group") will be able in the ordinary course of business to pay its debts;

the assets of Lewis and the group will be in excess of the liabilities of Lewis and the group;

the share capital and reserves of Lewis and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes; and

the working capital of Lewis and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes. IMPACT OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The impact of the share repurchase program on the financial statements of the company and the group is not material. The net effect has been a cash outflow of R 216.6 million and a corresponding reduction in shareholder's equity and will result in the interest earned on the cash resources being forgone in future.

5. NEW AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE SHARES

Lewis will request a new authority to repurchase shares and will advise shareholders accordingly.

Cape Town

2 June 2022

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Debt Sponsor

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking Division