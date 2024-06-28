Lewis Group's social, ethics and transformation committee (the committee) is a committee of the board operating in compliance with the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 (Companies Act). The committee is governed by a formal charter and assists the board in monitoring the Group's activities in relation to the following:

Corporate citizenship

Ethics

Transformation and empowerment

Environmental sustainability; and

Stakeholder engagement, including relationships with employees, customers, the communities in which the Group trades, suppliers and shareholders.

The Chairperson of the committee presents the following report to shareholders for the 2024 financial year, in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act. This report should be read in conjunction with the Sustainability report on pages 23 to 36 of the Integrated report, as well as the full Corporate governance report available onhttps://www.lewisgroup.co.za/investors/integrated-annual-reports/.

COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

The members of the committee are nominated and appointed by the board. In terms of the Companies Act and the recommendations of King lV,

the committee consists of a majority of independent non-executive directors, including the Chairperson of the committee. The committee comprised the following members for the reporting period:

Name Status Prof. Fatima Abrahams (Chairperson) Independent non-executive director Daphne Motsepe Independent non-executive director Hilton Saven Independent non-executive director Johan Enslin Executive director

Senior management in the human resources, socio-economic development, and finance departments attend meetings by invitation. The Company secretary is also the secretary to the committee.

Biographical details of the committee members appear on pages 39 to 40 of the Integrated Report and the fees paid to the members of the committee are disclosed on page 81 of the Integrated Report.

The effectiveness of the committee is assessed as part of the annual board and committee evaluation process.