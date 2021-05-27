Lewis : Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021

Statutory Primary Notes to annual Company annual Appendices to the information statements financial statements financial statements audit committee report

Directors' responsibility statement

Management have prepared the annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Companies Act of South Africa.

The annual financial statements, which present the results and financial position of the company and its subsidiaries, are the responsibility of the directors.

In fulfilling its responsibility, the Board of Directors has approved the accounting policies applied and established that reasonable and sound estimates and judgements have been made by management when preparing the annual financial statements.

Adequate accounting records and an effective system of internal controls have been maintained to ensure the integrity of the underlying information. Internal audit has performed a written assessment confirming the effectiveness of the company's system of internal control and risk management, including internal financial controls. The Board is satisfied that the system of internal controls, which includes internal financial controls, operates effectively.

A well-established control environment, which incorporates risk management and internal control procedures, exists to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance that assets are safeguarded and the risk facing the business is being adequately managed. The Board confirms that during the period under review the group has maintained an efficient and effective process to manage key risks. The directors are not aware of any current or anticipated key risks that may threaten the sustainability of the business.

The Board of Directors has reviewed the business of the group together with budget and cash flows for the year to

31 March 2022 as well as the current financial position and have no reason to believe that the group will not be a going concern for the foreseeable future. The going concern basis has therefore been adopted in preparing the annual financial statements.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC"), as external auditors, have examined the annual financial statements and their report appears on pages 4 to 9.

The annual financial statements of the group and the company for the year-ended 31 March 2021, which appear on pages 17 to 97 have been approved by the Board of Directors and signed on their behalf by:

H Saven J Enslin J Bestbier Chairman Chief executive officer Chief financial officer

Cape Town

27 May 2021