    LEW   ZAE000058236

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED

(LEW)
  Report
Lewis : Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021

05/27/2021 | 01:13am EDT
ANNUAL FINANCIAL

2021

STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Contents

Statutory information

01

1

Company information

Directors' responsibility statement

2

Chief executive officer and

3

Chief financial officer's responsibility statement

Company secretary certificate

3

Independent auditor's report

4

Audit committee report

10

Directors' report

14

Primary statements

02

17

Consolidated income statement

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

18

Consolidated balance sheet

19

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

20

Consolidated cash flow statement

21

Notes to annual

03 financial statements

1.1

Basis of preparation

22

1.2

Significant accounting estimates

22

and judgements

2.

Risk management

23

3.

Financial instruments

24

4.

Trade, other receivables and debtor costs

29

5.

Insurance

38

6.

Borrowings, cash and net finance costs

45

7.

Trade and other payables

50

8.

Payments in advance

51

9.

Revenue

51

10.

Reportable segments

54

11.

Gross profit and inventories

56

12.

Cash flow from operations

56

13.

Capital management

57

14.

Directors and employees

62

15.

Taxation

75

16.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

78

17.

Leases

79

18.

Property, plant and equipment

83

19.

Intangible assets

84

20.

Goodwill

85

21.

Group consolidation

87

22.

Interest in subsidiary companies

88

23.

Other notes

89

04 Company annual financial statements

Company statement of

91

comprehensive income

Company balance sheet

91

Company statement of

92

changes in equity

Company cash flow statement

92

Notes to the company

93

annual financial statements

Shareholders' information

96

Appendices

05

to the audit

committee report

Appendix A

98

Audit committee profiles

Appendix B

99

Audit committee meeting attendance

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

ii

Company information

Primary statements

The primary statements are included in the beginning of the annual financial statements and include note references to specific underlying detailed notes.

Notes to the

annual financial statements

The notes to the annual financial statements have been ordered on the basis set out in note 1.1.

Accounting policies

The principle accounting policies applied in the preparation of these annual financial statements are included in the specific notes to which they relate and are indicated with a light blue background.

Significant accounting estimates and judgements

The areas involving a high degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the annual financial statements, are included in the specific notes to which they relate and are indicated with a grey background.

Registration number: 2004/009817/06

Registered address:

53A Victoria Road, Woodstock, 7925

Postal address:

PO Box 43, Woodstock, 7915

Auditors:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. Cape Town

Attorneys:

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs

Bankers:

Absa Bank Limited

First National Bank of Africa Limited

Investec Bank Limited

Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Nedbank Limited

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

1

Statutory

Primary

Notes to annual

Company annual

Appendices to the

information

statements

financial statements

financial statements

audit committee report

Directors' responsibility statement

Management have prepared the annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Companies Act of South Africa.

The annual financial statements, which present the results and financial position of the company and its subsidiaries, are the responsibility of the directors.

In fulfilling its responsibility, the Board of Directors has approved the accounting policies applied and established that reasonable and sound estimates and judgements have been made by management when preparing the annual financial statements.

Adequate accounting records and an effective system of internal controls have been maintained to ensure the integrity of the underlying information. Internal audit has performed a written assessment confirming the effectiveness of the company's system of internal control and risk management, including internal financial controls. The Board is satisfied that the system of internal controls, which includes internal financial controls, operates effectively.

A well-established control environment, which incorporates risk management and internal control procedures, exists to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance that assets are safeguarded and the risk facing the business is being adequately managed. The Board confirms that during the period under review the group has maintained an efficient and effective process to manage key risks. The directors are not aware of any current or anticipated key risks that may threaten the sustainability of the business.

The Board of Directors has reviewed the business of the group together with budget and cash flows for the year to

31 March 2022 as well as the current financial position and have no reason to believe that the group will not be a going concern for the foreseeable future. The going concern basis has therefore been adopted in preparing the annual financial statements.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC"), as external auditors, have examined the annual financial statements and their report appears on pages 4 to 9.

The annual financial statements of the group and the company for the year-ended 31 March 2021, which appear on pages 17 to 97 have been approved by the Board of Directors and signed on their behalf by:

H Saven

J Enslin

J Bestbier

Chairman

Chief executive officer

Chief financial officer

Cape Town

27 May 2021

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

2

Statutory

Primary

Notes to annual

Company annual

Appendices to the

information

statements

financial statements

financial statements

audit committee report

Chief executive officer and

Chief financial officer's responsibility statement

In line with paragraph 3.84(k) of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the Chief executive officer and Chief financial officer hereby confirm that:

  • the annual financial statements set out on pages 17 to 97, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer in terms of IFRS;
  • no facts have been omitted, or untrue statements made that would make the annual financial statements false or misleading;
  • internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the annual financial statements of the issuer; and
  • the internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the annual financial statements, having fulfilled our role and function within the combined assurance model pursuant to principle 15 of the

King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016. Where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the Audit committee and the auditors the deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and any fraud that involves directors, and have taken the necessary remedial action.

J Enslin

J Bestbier

Chief executive officer

Chief financial officer

27 May 2021

Preparation and presentation

of audited annual financial statements

The preparation of the audited annual financial statements was supervised by Mr J Bestbier CA(SA).

Company secretary certificate

Compliance with the Companies Act, 2008

In terms of the Companies Act and for the year-ended 31 March 2021, I certify that the company has filed all returns and notices required by the Companies Act with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and that all such returns and notices are true, correct and up to date.

INT Makomba

Company secretary

27 May 2021

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lewis Group Limited published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 453 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2020 182 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net Debt 2020 321 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 2 368 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 519
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Enslin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacques Bestbier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hilton Saven Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Alan Davies Director-Information Technology & Insurance
Rinus Oliphant Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED50.34%172
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.47%19 671
RH42.56%13 396
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.68.20%12 723
DUNELM GROUP PLC22.51%4 294
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.33.67%2 509