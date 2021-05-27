Lewis : Audited Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021

Lewis Group Limited: Summary financial statements

Commentary

Introduction

Lewis Group delivered a strong operational performance despite the first quarter of the financial year being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 trading restrictions.

Buoyant merchandise sales following the lockdown, together with the improving quality of the debtors' book and prudent cost management, contributed to the group increasing operating profit by 174.2% for the year.

The board has declared a final dividend of 195 cents per share (2020: 65 cents), increasing the total dividend for the year by 77.3% to 328 cents per share.

Trading and financial performance

Merchandise sales recovered strongly after stores reopened in June 2020. After declining by 4.9% in the first half of the year, sales grew by 17.0% in the second half to post an annual increase of 6.7% to R3.9 billion. Excluding April and May 2020 when the group lost approximately R360 million in merchandise sales due to lockdown, merchandise sales increased by 18.2%.

The growth was driven by cash sales which increased by 25.9%, with credit sales declining by 7.9% as a result of the hard lockdown period. This contributed to cash sales accounting for 50.9% (2020: 43.1%) of total merchandise sales.

Sales were also supported by new ranges introduced in the second half of the year and high levels of stock availability. The group took a strategic decision not to cancel any merchandise orders when the country went into lockdown which ensured that stores were well stocked to meet the post lockdown demand.

During the year the group opened 24 and closed 11 stores, increasing the store base by 13 to 807.

A net 10 Beares stores were opened while UFO expanded its store footprint in the Eastern Cape and opened its first store in the Western Cape.

Other revenue, consisting of interest income and initiation fees, insurance revenue and ancillary services income, increased by 1.0%, with interest income being impacted by the lower interest rate environment.

Total revenue, comprising merchandise sales and other revenue, increased by 4.2% to R6.7 billion.

The gross profit margin expanded by 80 basis points to 41.8% and is at the upper end of the group's target range of 38% - 42%.

Operating costs, excluding debtor costs, continued to be tightly managed and reduced by 2.9%, with lower transport and administration costs in the Covid-19 operating environment. Marketing expenditure reduced significantly owing to limited activity during lockdown and revised marketing strategies adopted post lockdown.

Debtor costs reduced by 19.5% over the prior year when an additional Covid-19 debtors' impairment provision of R189.5 million was raised. This reflects the improving quality of the debtors' book which is being supported by enhanced collection practices.

The higher gross profit, good expense management and reduced debtor costs contributed to operating profit increasing by 174.2%, with the operating profit margin improving from 6.9% to 17.7% for the year.