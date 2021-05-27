Lewis : Audited Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021

Lewis Group Limited: Summary financial statements
Commentary
Introduction
Lewis Group delivered a strong operational performance despite the first quarter of the financial year being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 trading restrictions.
Buoyant merchandise sales following the lockdown, together with the improving quality of the debtors' book and prudent cost management, contributed to the group increasing operating profit by 174.2% for the year.
The board has declared a final dividend of 195 cents per share (2020: 65 cents), increasing the total dividend for the year by 77.3% to 328 cents per share.
Trading and financial performance
Merchandise sales recovered strongly after stores reopened in June 2020. After declining by 4.9% in the first half of the year, sales grew by 17.0% in the second half to post an annual increase of 6.7% to R3.9 billion. Excluding April and May 2020 when the group lost approximately R360 million in merchandise sales due to lockdown, merchandise sales increased by 18.2%.
The growth was driven by cash sales which increased by 25.9%, with credit sales declining by 7.9% as a result of the hard lockdown period. This contributed to cash sales accounting for 50.9% (2020: 43.1%) of total merchandise sales.
Sales were also supported by new ranges introduced in the second half of the year and high levels of stock availability. The group took a strategic decision not to cancel any merchandise orders when the country went into lockdown which ensured that stores were well stocked to meet the post lockdown demand.
During the year the group opened 24 and closed 11 stores, increasing the store base by 13 to 807.
A net 10 Beares stores were opened while UFO expanded its store footprint in the Eastern Cape and opened its first store in the Western Cape.
Other revenue, consisting of interest income and initiation fees, insurance revenue and ancillary services income, increased by 1.0%, with interest income being impacted by the lower interest rate environment.
Total revenue, comprising merchandise sales and other revenue, increased by 4.2% to R6.7 billion.
The gross profit margin expanded by 80 basis points to 41.8% and is at the upper end of the group's target range of 38% - 42%.
Operating costs, excluding debtor costs, continued to be tightly managed and reduced by 2.9%, with lower transport and administration costs in the Covid-19 operating environment. Marketing expenditure reduced significantly owing to limited activity during lockdown and revised marketing strategies adopted post lockdown.
Debtor costs reduced by 19.5% over the prior year when an additional Covid-19 debtors' impairment provision of R189.5 million was raised. This reflects the improving quality of the debtors' book which is being supported by enhanced collection practices.
The higher gross profit, good expense management and reduced debtor costs contributed to operating profit increasing by 174.2%, with the operating profit margin improving from 6.9% to 17.7% for the year.
Lewis Group Limited: Summary financial statements
Commentary continued
Net finance costs increased by R95.7 million owing to a year-on-year movement of R71.4 million in forward exchange contracts (losses of R42.1 million in 2021; gains of R29.3 million in 2020) and once-off interest received from the SA Revenue Service of R20 million in the comparative period.
Headline earnings increased by 126.4% to R463.0 million, with headline earnings per share ("HEPS") increasing 136.9% to 616 cents, reflecting the benefit of the share buy-back programme. This is in line with the earnings forecast range provided in the group's trading statement released on SENS on
12 May 2021.
Inventory levels were 28% higher at year-end as management took a conscious decision to ensure adequate stock levels to counter challenges in the supply chain which include a global shortage of shipping containers and severe port congestion.
Cash generated from operations increased by R291.4 million to R914.6 million despite the impact of lockdown in the first two months of the reporting period.
The group's balance sheet remains robust and at year-end the group had no borrowings, with a gearing ratio of 7.4% resulting from lease liabilities.
Performance of debtor book
The health of the debtors' book continued to improve during the year. The level of satisfactory paid customers increased from 70.5% in 2020 to 74.4% in 2021, while collection rates recovered steadily after lockdown. After losing approximately R250 million in customer account collections when stores were closed in April and May 2020, collections improved to 73.2% for the second quarter, 75.6% for the third quarter and 79.4% for the fourth quarter, averaging 71.8% for the year (2020: 74.5%).
The debtors' impairment provision as a percentage of debtors declined from 44.1% in 2020 to 42.6% for the current year. Debtor costs as a percentage of debtors at gross carrying value reduced from 17.6% to 14.3%.
Share repurchase programme
The group repurchased 5.4 million shares during the financial year at an average market price of R20.92 per share. Since the commencement of the current share repurchase programme in 2017, the group has bought back 17.3 million shares at an average price of R27.38 per share. At the annual general meeting in October 2020, shareholders granted management the authority to repurchase a further 10% of the issued share capital. By 31 March 2021, the group had repurchased shares accounting for 4.6% of the shares in issue.
Outlook
The sales momentum reported for the second half of the 2021 financial year has continued into the new year, supported by good stock availability.
However, trading conditions are expected to become increasingly challenging in the months ahead. The potential impact of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, together with Covid relief grants being discontinued, could result in further economic pressure on the group's customer base.
The group plans to open 15 to 20 stores in the new financial year, mainly in the Beares and UFO chains.
Lewis Group Limited: Summary financial statements
Commentary continued
Dividend declaration
Notice is hereby given that a final gross cash dividend of 195 cents per share in respect of the year-ended 31 March 2021 has been declared payable to holders of ordinary shares. The number of shares in issue as of the date of declaration is 71 535 913. The dividend has been declared out of income reserves and is subject to a dividend tax of 20%. The dividend for determining the dividend tax is 195 cents and the dividend tax payable is 39 cents for shareholders who are not exempt.
The net dividend for shareholders who are not exempt will therefore be 156.00000 cents.
The dividend tax rate may be reduced where the shareholder is tax resident in a foreign jurisdiction which has a Double Tax Convention with South Africa and meets the requirements for a reduced tax rate. The company's tax reference number is 9551/419/15/4.
The following dates are applicable to this declaration:
For and on behalf of the board
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED AUDITED SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
