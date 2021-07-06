Lewis : General Meeting Circular

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTES

The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 7 of this Circular have been used in this section.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Circular contains statements about Lewis Group that are or may be forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect current expectations concerning future results and events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "believe", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "foresee", "forecast", "likely", "should", "planned", "may", "estimated", "potential" or similar words and phrases.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Lewis Group cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results, financial and operating conditions, liquidity and the developments within the industries in which Lewis Group operates may differ materially from those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this Circular.

All these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Lewis Group based on publicly available documents of Lewis Group, all of which estimates and assumptions, although Lewis Group believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Such estimates, assumptions or statements may not eventuate. Factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those statements or assumptions include other matters not yet known to Lewis Group, or not currently considered material by Lewis Group.

Shareholders should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made in this Circular or elsewhere is applicable only at the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New factors that could cause the business of Lewis Group not to develop as expected may emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all of them. Further, the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement is not known. Lewis Group has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this Circular after the date of this Circular, except as may be required by law.

FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS

This Circular has been prepared for the purposes of complying with the laws of South Africa and is subject to applicable laws, including to the Companies Act, the Companies Regulations, the Exchange Control Regulations and the JSE Listings Requirements. The information disclosed in this Circular may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Circular had been prepared in accordance with the laws of any jurisdiction outside of South Africa, or the requirements of any exchange other than the JSE.

The release, publication or distribution of this Circular in jurisdictions other than South Africa may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than South Africa should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with the applicable requirements may constitute a violation of the securities or other laws of any such jurisdiction.

This Circular and any accompanying documentation are not intended to, and do not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or in which such offer or solicitation would require Lewis Group to comply with disproportionately onerous filing and/or other disproportionately onerous regulatory obligations. In those circumstances, or otherwise if the distribution of this Circular and any accompanying documentation in jurisdictions outside of South Africa is restricted or prohibited by the laws of such jurisdiction, this Circular and any accompanying documentation are deemed to have been sent for information purposes only and should not be copied or redistributed.

Shareholders who are not resident in SouthAfrica as contemplated in the Exchange Control Regulations must satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws of any applicable jurisdiction concerning the receipt of any monies pursuant to a repurchase of their Lewis Shares in terms of the General Repurchase, including any requisite governmental or other consents, observing any other requisite