Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Lewis Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEW   ZAE000058236

LEWIS GROUP LIMITED

(LEW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/05
35.6 ZAR   +3.07%
10:06aLEWIS  : General Meeting Circular
PU
10:06aLEWIS  : Virtual Shareholders User Guide
PU
06/30LEWIS  : Five-year review 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lewis : Virtual Shareholders User Guide

07/06/2021 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meeting ID: 157-627-456

To login you must have your Username and

password which you can request from

supportza@lumiglobal.com

You will be able to log into the site from

8:30 on 5 august 2021

Attending the SGM electronically

We will be conducting a virtual SGM, giving you the opportunity to attend the SGM and participate online, using your smartphone, tablet or computer.

If you choose to participate online you will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask the Board questions and submit your votes in real time. To access the platform, you will need to:

Visit

https://web.lumiagm.com

on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible.

Once you have entered web.lumiagm.com into your web browser, you'll be prompted to enter the Meeting ID

To login as a Shareholder, select 'I am a Shareholder'

You will then be required to enter your:

  • Username; and
  • Password

If you are a Guest, select 'I am a Guest'

As a Guest, you will be prompted to complete all the relevant fields including; first name, last name and email address.

Please note, Guests are not able to ask questions at the meeting, and they will not be able to vote.

When successfully authenticated, the info screen will be displayed. You can view company information, ask questions , view relevant documents and watch the webcast.

If you would like to watch the webcast on smaller devices select the broadcast icon at the bottom of the screen in the broadcast band.

If viewing on a computer, the webcast will appear at the side automatically once the meeting has started.

Once the voting has opened, the polling icon will appear on the navigation bar at the top of the screen. From here, the resolutions or motions and voting choices will be displayed.

To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

If you wish to change your mind, simply select an alternate choice while the voting is open or select cancel if you wish to cancel your vote.

Once opened, voting can be performed at anytime during the meeting until the Chairman closes the voting on the resolutions. At that point your last choice will be submitted.

You will still be able to send messages and view the webcast whilst voting is open.

Any shareholder or appointed proxy attending the meeting is eligible to ask questions.

Guests may not ask questions.

To ask a question, select the messaging icon at the top of the screen.

Type your message within the chat box at the bottom of the messaging screen and then press send.

Documents will be available for you in the documents vault, just click on the Documents icon at the top of the screen.

Disclaimer

Lewis Group Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEWIS GROUP LIMITED
10:06aLEWIS  : General Meeting Circular
PU
10:06aLEWIS  : Virtual Shareholders User Guide
PU
06/30LEWIS  : Five-year review 2021
PU
06/30LEWIS  : Social and Ethics and Transformation Committe Reports 2021
PU
06/30LEWIS  : Integrated Report 2021
PU
05/28LEWIS  : Final Results Presentation for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
05/27South African retailer Lewis reports a surge in annual profit
RE
05/27LEWIS  : Overcomes covid-19 impact to lift earnings 126%
PU
05/27LEWIS  : Audited Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
05/27LEWIS  : Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 726 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2021 433 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net Debt 2021 135 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 2 341 M 164 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 519
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LEWIS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lewis Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEWIS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johan Enslin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacques Bestbier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hilton Saven Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Alan Davies Director-Information Technology & Insurance
Rinus Oliphant Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED59.28%149
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.65%19 991
RH54.16%14 526
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.58.66%11 963
DUNELM GROUP PLC23.17%3 854
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.76.24%3 058