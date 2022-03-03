Log in
    LXG   CA52886L1031

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.

(LXG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LexaGene : Is your pet food company, “recall ready”?

03/03/2022 | 03:51pm EST
Is your pet food company, "recall ready"?

by LexaGene| Mar 3, 2022| Veterinary Diagnostics

Home » Veterinary Diagnostics » Is your pet food company, "recall ready"?
According to the FDA Enforcement Reports, there were sixteen different pet food recalls were issued impacting a total of 68,276,254 pounds of pet food in 2021.

LexaGene's MiQLab™ System can be applied towards the application of detection of pet food potentially containing AMR microbes.

Read our recent blog post about pet food recalls here:

Or the FDA's latest guidance at https://tinyurl.com/2p83v29u or pet food list of current recalls and withdrawals from FDA - Recalls & Withdrawals | FDA

LexaGene" class="wp-image-3483">
LexaGene
LexaGene develops fully automated, rapid molecular testing at the point-of-need for accurate pathogen detection in human clinical diagnostics, veterinary diagnostics, food safety, and other markets.

Disclaimer

Lexagene Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 20:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
