LexaGene : MD&A Q122

The Company has determined that, as of August 31, 2021, more than 50% of the Company's issued and outstanding voting shares were directly or indirectly owned of record by residents in the United States. As a result of this fact and certain other requirements under applicable United States federal securities laws, the Company has ceased to qualify as a Foreign Private Issuer, and is no longer able to avail itself of the SEC rules and forms available to foreign private issuers as at March 1, 2022. In particular, in connection with the effectiveness of this registration statement, the Company will become subject to SEC reporting requirements applicable to U.S. domestic companies. These U.S. reporting requirements require, among other things, that the Company's financial statements and financial data presented in this registration statement, and in its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q (and, in some circumstances, in its current reports filed on Form 8-K), be prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). After becoming an SEC reporting issuer, the manner in which the Company raises capital will be different and may require that the Company file registration statements with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Act related to such activities, which will likely increase the time and expense associated with such activities.
Amounts are presented in thousands of United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Business Overview
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, and for use in open-access markets such as food and water safety, clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. The MiQLab® system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.
The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol LXG and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol LXXGF.
Transition to US GAAP From IFRS
During the year ended February 28, 2022, the Company transitioned to US GAAP from IFRS. As a result, the information related to the year ended February 28, 2021 has been recast to conform with US GAAP. The impact of the conversion on the financial statements presented for the period ended May 31, 2021 is as follows:
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Previously Reported
Under IFRS
US GAAP
US GAAP
May 31, 2021
Transition Impact
May 31, 2021
Right-of-use-asset
$
1,410,531
$
(6,149)
$
1,404,382
Current lease liability
$
305,875
$
19,396
$
325,271
Long-term lease liability
$
1,208,567
$
(129,456)
$
1,079,111
Share capital
$
40,753,918
$
(4,716,365)
$
36,037,533
Additional paid-in-capital
$
4,500,340
$
3,807,686
$
8,308,026
Deficit
$
(36,976,655)
$
1,024,888
$
(35,951,777)
Statement of Comprehensive Loss
Previously Reported
Under IFRS
US GAAP
US GAAP
May 31, 2021
Transition Impact
May 31, 2021
Manufacturing costs
$
95,156
$
2,911
$
98,067
Gross loss
$
(95,156)
$
(2,911)
$
(98,067)
Sales, marketing and promotion
$
609,385
$
(24,556)
$
584,829
General and administrative
$
432,834
$
92,233
$
525,067
Research and development
$
1,574,216
$
36,533
$
1,610,769
$
2,616,435
$
104,230
$
2,720,665
Loss from operations
$
(2,711,591)
$
107,141
$
(2,818,732)
Net loss
$
(2,711,785)
$
91,110
$
(2,802,895)
Selected Financial Information
Three Months Ended May 31
Year Ended February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenues
$
15,400
$
-
$
75,314
$
58,125
Cost of revenues
$
156,197
$
98,067
$
543,347
$
159,971
Selling and marketing expenses
$
266,160
$
584,829
$
2,210,213
$
1,959,345
General administrative expenses
$
377,331
$
525,067
$
2,259,584
$
2,348,902
Research and development expenses
$
1,351,509
$
1,610,769
$
6,020,138
$
5,833,399
Other income
$
-
$
15,837
$
722
$
81
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(2,136,146)
$
(2,465,970)
$
(10,794,329)
$
(10,243,411)
Loss per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.10)
Total assets
$
6,139,387
$
10,796,074
$
8,200,822
$
13,179,206
Long-term liabilities
$
738,621
$
1,079,111
$
838,108
$
1,141,283
Working capital
$
3,736,378
$
8,055,667
$
5,676,454
$
10,060,438
Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended May 31, 2021
Revenue
The Company's revenue is derived from the sale of MiQLab Systems and its consumables.
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Total revenues
$
15,400
$
-
100 %
During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Company recognized revenue of $15,400 from product sales as compared to $nil for revenues during the three months ended May 31, 2021.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of goods sold includes the cost of inventory sold and production costs expensed. Direct and indirect production costs include direct labor, processing, testing, packaging, quality assurance, shipping, production management and other related expenses. The primary factors that can impact cost of goods sold on a period-to-period basis include the volume of products sold, the mix of product sold, transportation, and overhead allocations.
The components of cost of goods sold are as follows:
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Cost of revenues
$
156,197
$
98,067
59
%
Inventory expensed to cost of goods sold
$
7,396
$
-
100
%
Other production costs
145,986
92,036
59
%
Stock based compensation
2,815
6,031
(53)
%
Totals
$
156,197
$
98,067
59
%
During the period ended May 31, 2022, the Company incurred an expense of $156,197 in relation to the MiQLab System product line as compared to $98,067 for the same period in 2021. This increase of $58,130 is primarily the result of the following items:
Salaries and wages associated with manufacturing both units and consumables as well as installation of units increased to $103,790 during the three months ended May 31, 2022, as compared to $79,004 for the same period in 2021. This increase of $24,786 in expense in salaries and wages is directly related to the increase in headcount as compared to the same period in 2021.
Gross Loss
The primary factors that can impact gross margins include the volume of products sold, the mix of products sold, transportation costs and changes in inventory costs.
Gross loss is as follows:
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Gross loss
$
140,797
$
98,067
44 %
Gross loss increased 44% for the three months ended May 31, 2022 compared to 2021. The increase is primarily related to increases in direct production costs, shipping costs, and increase in the cost of inventory expensed to costs of goods sold due to an increase in the number of MiQLab Systems and consumables sold compared to 2021. During period ended 2021, the Company did not sell any units as compared to 1 unit sold in the same period of 2022. Increase in gross loss was also a function of increased production costs as five units were installed at customer sites for which revenue was not recognized yet.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Research and Development
Total Selling, general, and administrative and research and development expenses are as follows:
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Sales and marketing expenses
$
266,160
$
584,829
(54)
%
General and administrative expenses
377,331
525,067
(28)
%
Research and development expenses
1,351,509
1,610,769
(16)
%
Totals
$
1,995,000
$
2,720,665
(27)
%
Sales, marketing and promotional expense
Comparing the three months ended May 31, 2022 to the same period in 2021, sales, marketing and promotional expenses decreased to $266,160 from $584,829. This decrease of $318,669 in sales, marketing and promotional expenses is primarily from the following items:
Salaries and wages associated with sales, marketing and promotional activities decreased to $196,686 during the three months ended May 31, 2022, as compared to $383,002 for the same period in 2021. This decrease of $186,316 in expense in salaries and wages is directly related to the decrease in headcount year over year.
Marketing, advertising and promotional expenses decreased to $71,338 during the three months ended May 31, 2022, from $242,799 for the same period in 2021. This decrease of $171,462 is related to the timing of trade shows and selling campaigns in veterinary diagnostics.
General and administrative expenses
Comparing the three months ended May 31, 2022, to the same period in 2021, general and administrative expenses decreased to $377,331 from $525,067. This decrease in expense of $147,736 in general and administrative activities are primarily from the following items:
Professional fees expense increased to $119,479 in 2022, as compared to $60,138 for the same period in 2021. This increase during the quarter ended May 31, 2022, of $59,341 is directly related to the Company filing additional patents for the MiQLab System accompanied with legal costs associated with these patent fees and the payment of board fees as compared to the same period in 2021.
Share-basedcompensation expense decreased to $119,740 in 2022, as compared to $285,146 in 2021. This decrease of $165,406 in expense is from the decrease in new options and restricted share units granted to employees as compared to the same period in 2021.
Costs associated with investor relations decreased to $7,452 in 2022, as compared to $46,878 for the same period in 2021. This decrease of $39,425 in expense for the three months ended May 31, 2022, as compared to same period in 2021, is due to the Company reducing its cash burn by reducing expenses for outside investor relation activities.
Research and development expenses
Comparing the three months ended May 31, 2022, to the same period in 2021, research and development expenses decreased to $1,351,509 from $1,610,769. This decrease in expense of $259,261 in research and development expenses is primarily from the following items:
Lab administration and supplies decreased by $19,790 from $183,052 in 2021 to $163,262 for the three months ended May 31, 2022 in comparison to the same period in 2021. This decrease was due to the
Company's efforts to control costs to reduce the Company's cash burn.
Salaries and wages decreased to $772,555 for the three months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $933,243 for the three months ended May 31, 2021. This decrease of $160,688 is directly related to the decrease in headcount year over year.
For the three months ended May 31, 2022, share-based compensation decreased to $56,798 as compared to $139,042 for the same period in 2021. This decrease of $82,244 in expense is from the decrease in new options and restricted share units granted to employees, offset by the forfeiture of unvested stock options and unvested restricted share units previously granted to employees that have left the Company during the three months ended May 31, 2022.
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended May 31, 2022, Net loss decreased by 24% and comprehensive loss decreased by 13% as compared to the same period in 2021. Total net loss and comprehensive loss is as follows:
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Net loss
$
2,135,797
$
2,802,895
(24)
%
Comprehensive loss
$
2,136,146
$
2,465,970
(13)
%
Liquidity, Capital Resources and Going Concern
The Company's working capital at May 31, 2022 was $3,736,378 including cash of $2,821,318 compared to a working capital of $5,676,454 including cash of $4,722,710 as of February 28, 2022.
The Company's business currently does not generate positive cash flows from operations. As of May 31, 2022, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $46,243,369 since inception. The Company's ability to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures will depend on its future operating performance, the ability to further develop its genetic analyzer, the MiQLab System, which will be affected by general economic conditions, financial, regulatory, and other factors beyond the Company's control (See "Risk Factors").
Cash Flows
The Company's working capital as at May 31, 2022, was $3,736,378 including cash of $2,821,318 compared to a working capital of $8,055,667 including cash of $7,159,206 as at May 31, 2021.
The Company's business currently does not generate positive cash flows from operations. At May 31, 2022, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $46,243,369 since inception. The Company is reliant on equity financings to provide the necessary cash to continue the commercialization of the MiQLab System described in the Summary of Operations, and generating cash flow from operations in the future. These factors form a material uncertainty, which may raise significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
Cash from Operating Activities
Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and for the same period in 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Cash used in operating activities
$
1,803,851
$
2,701,239
(33) %
The decrease of $897,388 in the amount of cash used was primarily due to the Company reducing its expenses during the period, purchasing less inventory in 2022 and the timing of repayment of accounts payable.
Cash from Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and for the same period in 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Cash used in investing activities
$
-
$
12,135
(100) %
During the period ended May 31, 2021, the Company purchased $12,135 of property and equipment compared to none purchased during the same period of 2022. As a result, no cash was used in investing activities of the three months ended May 31, 2022, compared to $12,135 used in the same period of 2021.
