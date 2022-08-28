LexaGene : MD&A Q122

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022

Please refer to the Company's Filings of its Form 10-12G/A found at www.sec.govand at www.sedar.comManagement's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The Company has determined that, as of August 31, 2021, more than 50% of the Company's issued and outstanding voting shares were directly or indirectly owned of record by residents in the United States. As a result of this fact and certain other requirements under applicable United States federal securities laws, the Company has ceased to qualify as a Foreign Private Issuer, and is no longer able to avail itself of the SEC rules and forms available to foreign private issuers as at March 1, 2022. In particular, in connection with the effectiveness of this registration statement, the Company will become subject to SEC reporting requirements applicable to U.S. domestic companies. These U.S. reporting requirements require, among other things, that the Company's financial statements and financial data presented in this registration statement, and in its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q (and, in some circumstances, in its current reports filed on Form 8-K), be prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). After becoming an SEC reporting issuer, the manner in which the Company raises capital will be different and may require that the Company file registration statements with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Act related to such activities, which will likely increase the time and expense associated with such activities.

Amounts are presented in thousands of United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Business Overview

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, and for use in open-access markets such as food and water safety, clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. The MiQLab® system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol LXG and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol LXXGF.

Transition to US GAAP From IFRS

During the year ended February 28, 2022, the Company transitioned to US GAAP from IFRS. As a result, the information related to the year ended February 28, 2021 has been recast to conform with US GAAP. The impact of the conversion on the financial statements presented for the period ended May 31, 2021 is as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position