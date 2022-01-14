Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  LexaGene Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LXG   CA52886L1031

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.

(LXG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/13 02:34:00 pm
0.285 CAD   -5.00%
LexaGene : Red Rover, Red Rover, Send PCR Testing Over

01/14/2022
Red Rover, Red Rover, Send PCR Testing Over

by Dr Diane Stewart| Jan 14, 2022| Veterinary Diagnostics

Home » Veterinary Diagnostics » Red Rover, Red Rover, Send PCR Testing Over

One might ask, is PCR better than cell culture?

And one might get the answer that's not even comparing apples to oranges. It's apples to pumpkins!

Though, in a limited yet vital subset for diagnosing infection in companion animals, we can directly compare each of these techniques to diagnose the presence of specific bacteria. More importantly, we can use PCR to look for antibiotic resistant markers, fingerprints, on each of the bacteria.

Why does the fingerprint of AMR matter?

An AMR genetic marker is a tiny section of the bacterial DNA strand that has evolved to confer a resistant mechanism to one or more of the five classes of antibiotics that are commonly used to fight infection. This marker acts much like a rattlesnake's tail - a small but powerful defense strategy.

The world is rapidly running out of effective antibiotics due to the increase in bacterial evolution towards antibiotic resistance, and there are multiple stewardship strategies which can slow this down.

One of these is early selection of the correct antibiotic to treat an infection.

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

LexaGene has developed a one-of-a-kind 'Keurig-like' MiQLab™ System that uses PCR to test for these markers in-clinic. To demonstrate the absolute accuracy and power of PCR, our scientists compared the identities of bacteria in a known sample against the exact same sample sent to a commercial reference lab. A MiQLab runs a test in approximately two hours, at the point-of-care, by anyone who has received about an hour of training. It's that easy.

Culture and Sensitivity Testing (C&ST)

In contrast cell culture work (aka culture and sensitivity testing) is performed in a highly specialized 'reference' lab using trained personnel. Samples are often shipped off-site to a reference lab providing an administrative layer of both transportation and receiving. Reference lab staff must be trained to perform high-precision manual agar plating, work under controlled growth conditions, and complete optical recognition of different bacteria. After these complex steps have been done, additional plating must occur with the presence of different antibiotic infusions to determine the resistance of a bacterial strain to an antibiotic. This process can take up to two weeks including shipping and handling. Mistakes are frequent due to human error in the sample preparation as well as shipping. The lengthy time to answer delays the prescription of the correct antibiotic.

LexaGene's study demonstrated:

  • MiQLab successfully detected two bacterial strains in polymicrobial samples in ~2 hours
  • Culture and Sensitivity Testing (C&ST) failed to detect equivalent minor pathogen population in individual mixed samples, with final test results taking between 5 - 11 days
  • In-clinic MiQLab testing can improve treatment decisions, particularly for polymicrobia infections caused by drug resistant strains.

Download the complete study, MiQLab Bacterial and AMR Testing vs Commercial Culture and Sensitivity for Detection of Pathogens in Polymicrobial Samples

Dr Diane Stewart
Dr Diane Stewart
Diane Stewart has a PhD in chemistry from Brown University, and has had a lengthy career as scientist and manager for numerous scientific instrumentation products including molecular diagnostics instrumentation, nanotechnology, and ion microscopy. Currently she is the product manager for the MiQLab point-of-care system at LexaGene. She has extensive experience in federal grant writing, negotiating and administration. In addition to program and product management, she is skilled with in-house legal duties have included drafting invention disclosures, tracking patent office actions, patent searching, patent landscape analysis, leading intellectual property review boards, and negotiating legal documentation for collaborations.

Disclaimer

Lexagene Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:31:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,86 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 27,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LexaGene Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 251%
Managers and Directors
Jack Regan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Armstrong Chief Operating Officer
Tom Slezak Independent Director
Joseph P. Caruso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.1.79%27
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-3.12%12 993
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-21.22%8 011
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.6.92%6 051
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.47%2 753
INVITAE CORPORATION-25.02%2 592