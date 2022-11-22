LexaGene Successfully Completes Statement of Work for BioPharma Company

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), an innovative, molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated, genetic testing, is pleased to announce the completion of a validation study with a major biopharma company that recently purchased a MiQLab System for the possible use of the technology in its manufacturing processes.



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder commented, “We are very pleased with how quickly this study was completed and the quality of the data generated. This validation study showed the MiQLab System to be sensitive, reliable, reproducible, tolerant to materials (i.e., inhibitors) commonly used or produced in the manufacturing process, and it provides quantitative information on targeted contaminants. Furthermore, the data proved the MiQLab System is comparable to gold standard techniques performed by skilled scientists. These benefits and the automated nature of the MiQLab System make in-line screening for manufacturing contaminants possible. Such in-line screening would allow for more rapid detection of contaminants, which mitigates the risk of significant losses and improves the productivity of the plant and the safety of their products.”

Dr. Regan continued, “Now that the study is complete, I look forward to discussing with our biopharma customer the next steps that are needed to get our technology broadly adopted for their manufacturing testing needs.”

The validation study was conducted using MiQLab Systems equipped with MiQLab Microbial QC Panels (C2 ) that screen processed samples for Cutibacterium acnes, Escherichia coli (E. coli), Staphylococcus, Streptococcus and Mycoplasma. The study was conducted mainly at LexaGene except for using proprietary materials from the biopharma company, as these tests were performed by employees of the biopharma company at their location using their recently purchased MiQLab System.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of biological contaminants, pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include biopharmaceutical companies and veterinary hospitals. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

