LexaGene's MiQLab™ System Selected to be a Best in Show Spotlight at the 47th Annual Industry Petcare Innovation Summit

BEVERLY, Mass. USA - October 26, 2021 -LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) ("LexaGene" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized an instrument for automated multiplex PCR testing for veterinary diagnostics, today announced it has been selected as a Best in Show Spotlight company at the Petcare Innovation Summit to be held in Boston, MA in early December.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene's CEO and Founder stated, "It is an honor to have LexaGene selected amongst the many applicants. I'm pleased the selection committee recognized how innovative and revolutionary the MiQLab System is for the veterinary industry. The MiQLab allows for in-hospital evidence-based decision making so antimicrobials are only prescribed when necessary and are appropriately selected. I'm excited to have LexaGene lead the way to promote a new wave of diagnostic testing for the veterinary market. This speaking engagement gives the Company the opportunity to speak directly to industry leaders as well as investors focused on funding innovative life sciences companies."

Start-ups and emerging pet care brands are invited to the Petcare Innovation Summit where introductions can accelerate growth, strengthen the investment pipeline, and expose brands to executives who are looking for game-changers within the industry.

According to the Summit organizers:

More than 110 billion U.S. dollars will be spent in the pet industry in 2021.

More than 65 percent of all U.S. families own a pet.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one in three Americans adopted a pet.

Millennials now represent the biggest share of pet owners in the U.S.

Dr. Regan continued, "The veterinary industry is booming and we're not seeing any indication of it slowing down. Most veterinarians are overwhelmed by the flood of new pets from pandemic-fueled adoptions and LexaGene's MiQLab system offers these veterinarians a much more efficient way to diagnose and treat animals - which will minimize the number of return visits due to unresolved infections."

The 47th Annual Petcare Innovation Summit will be held in Boston, MA, on December 7-8 at the Hilton Back Bay Hotel. To register for the conference, visit their website.

LexaGene's MiQLab System is designed for in-clinic use and screens for common bacterial infections and antimicrobial resistance factors, returning results in ~ 2 hours versus multiple days for laboratory-based results.

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press 'go'. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

