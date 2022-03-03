Log in
    LXG   CA52886L1031

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.

(LXG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VPN Article: How Molecular Testing Is Reshaping The Way Parasites Can Be Detected

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
VPN Article: How Molecular Testing Is Reshaping The Way Parasites Can Be Detected

by LexaGene| Mar 3, 2022| Veterinary Diagnostics

From the March 2022 edition of Veterinary Practice News Magazine written by Dr. Christian M. Leutenegger, Director of Molecular Diagnostics and Research and Development for Antech Diagnostics

"Integrating molecular testing into the wellness exam means veterinary teams can find more disease earlier, offering pet owners and practices the time and cost savings that naturally follow when veterinary medicine can focus resources on patient care and deliver precise treatment faster."

"Molecular testing is a sophisticated new tool with numerous advantages, including an exquisite ability to have a lens into the genetics of the parasite, use the results to be clinically meaningful for the pet, guide owners in safe, responsible practices, and uphold issues central to the profession such as pharmacological stewardship and the responsible use of anthelmintic drugs."

"The level of specificity that molecular testing allows can facilitate informed decision making regarding treatment, affirming veterinarians' role­ once again-as One Health stewards amidst evolving challenges"

To read full article, download PDF below
LexaGene
LexaGene develops fully automated, rapid molecular testing at the point-of-need for accurate pathogen detection in human clinical diagnostics, veterinary diagnostics, food safety, and other markets.

Disclaimer

Lexagene Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,88 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,6 M 31,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LexaGene Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,29 CAD
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 159%
Managers and Directors
Jack Regan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Armstrong Chief Operating Officer
Tom Slezak Independent Director
Joseph P. Caruso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC.3.57%32
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-3.23%13 114
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-34.28%6 696
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-3.61%5 488
INVITAE CORPORATION-37.85%2 513
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-23.15%2 306