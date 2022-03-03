VPN Article: How Molecular Testing Is Reshaping The Way Parasites Can Be Detected

From the March 2022 edition of Veterinary Practice News Magazine written by Dr. Christian M. Leutenegger, Director of Molecular Diagnostics and Research and Development for Antech Diagnostics
"Integrating molecular testing into the wellness exam means veterinary teams can find more disease earlier, offering pet owners and practices the time and cost savings that naturally follow when veterinary medicine can focus resources on patient care and deliver precise treatment faster."
"Molecular testing is a sophisticated new tool with numerous advantages, including an exquisite ability to have a lens into the genetics of the parasite, use the results to be clinically meaningful for the pet, guide owners in safe, responsible practices, and uphold issues central to the profession such as pharmacological stewardship and the responsible use of anthelmintic drugs."
"The level of specificity that molecular testing allows can facilitate informed decision making regarding treatment, affirming veterinarians' role once again-as One Health stewards amidst evolving challenges"
