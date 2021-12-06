Log in
    LEXX   US52886N4060

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

(LEXX)
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Announces Participation in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

12/06/2021 | 04:45pm EST
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore investment opportunities within the global small cap space.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/.

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
George Jurcic
250-765-6424, ext 202
ir@lexariabioscience.com
www.lexariabioscience.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,70 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 27,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,2x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Bunka Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Martin Docherty President & Director
Gregory John Downey Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas W. Baxter Independent Director
William Edward McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.1,829.40%28
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%419 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.62%341 364
PFIZER, INC.44.09%304 610
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.51%244 010
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.55%222 641