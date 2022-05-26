Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Stands as Global Leader in Delivery Tech Space

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Nicotine Surges as Smoking Sags.”

The fact remains that an estimated 1.1 billion people smoked cigarettes in 2019. According to stats from the World Health Organization, a stunning 780 million people said they want to quit. As a result, people look to a multitude of options, such as nicotine pouches, boosting the market from $2.33 billion in 2020 with an eye-popping 30.7% annual growth rate to $21.84 billion by the end of 2027, according to MarketResearch.com.

This is an opportunity that lands right in the wheelhouse of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) . The company has been developing its DehydraTECH technology since 2014, regularly strengthening and broadening the technology to an unprecedented degree. The company now stands as a global leader in enhancing the speed and efficiency of orally delivered lipophilic (fat-soluble) drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company has protected its intellectual property with a robust patent portfolio that currently consists of 25 patents granted in more than 40 countries, as well as another 50 patents pending worldwide

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to five to ten times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the innovative tech is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

