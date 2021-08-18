Log in
    LEXX   US52886N4060

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

(LEXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lexaria Bioscience : Corporate Highlight Sheet

08/18/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
DRUG DELIVERY PLATFORM INNOVATOR

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's. (Nasdaq: LEXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") enter the bloodstream through much more effective oral ingestion methods. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including liquids, tablets, capsules, and more. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorptionby up to 5-10x,reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. In 2021, the Company is focused on three main areas: Antiviral drugs (including for potential use against COVID-19),CBD for Hypertension, and Oral nicotine dosing to replace smoking or vaping

Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including Altria Corp for the development of smokeless, oral- based nicotine products. DehydraTECH is in widespread commercial use in the CBD industry for cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria owns and operates a federally-licensed research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and over 50 patent applications pending around the world. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

Investment Highlights

  • Disruptive, patented technology - fast acting, less expensive and more effective oral drug delivery with multiple opportunities for success in oral cannabinoids, antivirals, oral nicotine, and other active pharmaceutical ingredients
  • Already generating revenue revenues from processing DehydraTECH CBD powders and has received verbal orders from existing licensees to produce at least 56 million servings in 2021
  • Completed a US$11 million financing in January 2021 and received $4 million in warrant exercises in July 2021
  • No debt, no convertible debentures

DehydraTECH™

  • Patented formulation and dehydration processing method changes how the body detects and absorbs drugs
  • 21 patents granted (>50 pending) covering method-of-use,composition-of-matter and medical treatment claims

Patented DehydraTECH™ Process

1

Combine Active

2

Apply to food / carrier

3 Perform dehydration

4

Render as powder or liquid for use

Pharmaceutical Ingredient

particles

synthesis procedure

in desired final form factor

with Fatty Acid Oil

DehydraTECH™ Benefits

Speeds up onset

Increases bioavailability

Improves drug potency

Lower dosage

Lower cost

PRICE

52 WK RANGE

AVG. VOLUME

SHARES OUTSTANDING

MARKET CAP

INSIDER OWNERSHIP

$5.39

$3.98-$12.50

1,387,655

5.7 M

$31 M USD

10%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. - #100-740 McCurdy Road - Kelowna, BC, Canada

www.lexariabioscience.com

2021 Study Program

  • HYPER-A21-1- Rodent study completed (n=10) demonstrating significant enhancement in CBD delivery using DehydraTECH - Up to 2,178% more CBD delivered into bloodstream and up to 1,737% more CBD delivered into brain tissue
  • HYPER-A21-2- Rodent study completed (n=10) demonstrating strongest CBD absorption results ever recorded using DehydraTECH - New formulation delivers up to 2,708% more CBD into bloodstream
  • HYPER-H21-1- Human clinical study (n=24) evidencing a rapid and sustained drop in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD and excellent tolerability.
  • HYPER-H21-3= Human clinical study (n=16) 300mg Hypoxic Pulmonary Vasoconstriction study; timing of final results TBD once subject recruitment commences.
  • VIRAL-C21-3- In vitro screening assay completed using a primate cell line, VERO-E6,determined remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH were effective at inhibiting the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2virus
  • VIRAL-A20-2- Rodent study completed (n=40) DehydraTECH enables up to three-fold increase in oral delivery of antiviral drugs, Remdesivir and Ebastine.
  • VIRAL-MC21-1- Successfully confirmed Lexaria's molecular characterization study objectives, demonstrating
    DehydraTECH processing and formulation technology does not create a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME") and that each drug tested remained stable and did not undergo change in chemical structure. These findings are strongly supportive of
    accelerated regulatory filings such as the 505(b)(2) pathway permitted by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and other international regulators
  • VIRAL-A20-3- Rodent PK study completed (n=20) demonstrating significant enhancement in antiviral drug delivery using DehydraTECH-enabled Colchicine. Possible benefits for treating SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19and mRNA vaccine side effects

Human Clinical Study: TurboCBD™ - Lexaria's Oral CBD Product

  • Competitor delivers virtually zero CBD at 30 minutes
  • Lexaria quicker "on" and quicker "off"

concentration (ng

mL-1)

Plasma

60

Turbo 90 mg

50

90 mg

40

PTL101 - 100 mg

30

20

10

0

BL

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Time (hours)

Pharmacokinetic comparsion of the ingestion of Turbo 90mg (soild circles; black), 90 mg (dashed open circles; black) and PTL101-100mg (dashed open squares; grey). Only mean data shown. PTL101-100mg data via gelatin matrix pellets, modified from Atsmon et al., 2018.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. - #100-740 McCurdy Road - Kelowna, BC, Canada

www.lexariabioscience.com

Additional 2021 DehydraTECH Investigations Cumulative Market Value Over $200 Billion

Planned pharmacokinetic ("PK") studies will evaluate DehydraTECH's ability to improve quantity of drug delivered and speed with which it is delivered, in all of these areas:

Size

Future Size

DehydraTECH Markets

US $bn

Year

US $bn

Year

CBD

2.7

2021

111

2030

Cardiovascular Drugs

87.8

2020

107.8

2025

Antivirals

52.1

2021

66.7

2025

Oral Cannabinoid

18.4

2021

46.2

2025

Human Hormones

21.9

2019

26.8

2022

NSAIDs

15.6

2019

24.4

2027

Oral Mucosal Nicotine

13.6

2018

22.1

2025

PDE5 Inhibitors

4.4

2014

5.3

2022

Nicotine Replacement

2.8

2020

3.9

2028

Vitamin D3

1.1

2021

1.7

2026

LEXARIA SUBSIDIARIES

Lexaria Nicotine LLC (Majority-Owned)

  • Altria Group international license rights for undisclosed royalty
  • Research and Development agreement with British American Tobacco

+

Majority Interest

Minority Interest

Lexaria Pharmaceutical Corp. (Wholly-Owned)

  • Programs commenced to prove delivery effectiveness in antiviral therapies for COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious diseases such as HIV, HSV, Influenza, EBV, HEP, CMV

Lexaria Hemp Corp. (Wholly-Owned)

MANAGEMENT

Chris Bunka, Chairman & CEO

  • Launched several successful private and public companies since the late 1980's
  • Extensive experience in the capital markets, corporate governance, M&A and finance
  • Named inventor on multiple patent innovations

John Docherty, M.Sc., President & Director

  • Specialist in development of drug delivery technologies
  • Former President and COO of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP)
  • Named inventor on multiple issued and pending patents

Disclaimer: This fact sheet includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, evaluation of medical marijuana projects, alternative health projects or products, and cannabidiol-fortified products or services for participation and/or financing, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes of the interest rates on borrowings; whether or not the Company will be successful in executing its business plan in whole or in part; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the marketing or capital project expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Lexaria Corp. operates. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Lexaria Corp. from time to time with regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the reader is encouraged to review these documents. Planned dates stated herein are estimates only, based on best information available. Dates are not assured and are subject to revision without notice. The Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This fact sheet is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. It is a short summary of certain information for introductory purposes only and is not to be relied upon for investment purposes. No statement within has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and no product or service is intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All supporting information for this fact sheet can be found at www.lexariabioscience.com.

Disclaimer

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,92 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 30,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 33,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Average target price 10,51 $
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Bunka Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Martin Docherty President & Director
Gregory John Downey Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas W. Baxter Independent Director
William Edward McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.2,062.05%31
JOHNSON & JOHNSON14.04%472 452
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.74%352 809
PFIZER, INC.36.97%282 689
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY61.52%247 234
NOVO NORDISK A/S55.16%239 030