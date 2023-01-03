Lexaria Bioscience : Corporate Highlight Sheet

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's. (Nasdaq: LEXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") enter the bloodstream through much more effective oral ingestion methods. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including liquids, tablets, capsules, and more. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increasebio-absorptionby up to5-10x,reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. In 2023, the Company is focused on three main areas: CBD for Hypertension, Oral nicotine dosing to replace smoking or vaping and Antiviral drugs (including for potential use against COVID-19). Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including Altria Corp for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. DehydraTECH is in widespread commercial use in the CBD industry for cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria owns and operates a federally-licensed research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 28 patents granted and over 50 patent applications pending around the world. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.
Investment Highlights
Disruptive drug delivery technology with multiple opportunities for success in cannabinoids, nicotine, antivirals, and other Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs")
Pharmacokinetic ("PK") studies shown to deliver higher quantities of API in less time for: CBD for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced-riskand antiviral drugs for COVID-19and other infectious diseases
Investigational New Drug (IND) program underway for DehyrdaTECH-CBD as a prospective registered treatment for hypertension with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Other areas of investigation include CBD for epilepsy, dementia and diabetes
DehydraTECH™
Patented formulation and dehydration processing method changes how the body detects and absorbs drugs
28 patents granted (>50 pending) covering method-of-use,composition-of-matter and medical treatment claims
HYPER-A21-1- Rodent study (n=10) demonstrating significant enhancement in CBD delivery using DehydraTECH - Up to 2,178% more CBD delivered into bloodstream and up to 1,737% more CBD delivered into brain tissue
HYPER-A21-2- Rodent study (n=10) demonstrating strongest CBD absorption results ever recorded using DehydraTECH - New formulation delivers up to 2,708% more CBD into bloodstream
HYPER-H21-1- Human clinical study (n=24) evidencing a rapid and sustained drop in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBDand excellent tolerability
HYPER-H21-2- Human clinical study (n=16) Hypoxic Pulmonary Vasoconstriction study; evidences up to a remarkable 23% decrease in blood pressure with patentedDehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo and confirms
DehydraTECH-CBD reduces arterial stiffness
HYPER-H21-3- Human clinical study (n=16) Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Study; Data From This Human Study,
Together With the Findings From Lexaria's Other Previously Announced Successful Studies, Intended To Support the Company's Plans To Seek Approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
HYPER-H21-4- Human clinical study (n=66) evidenced: Exceptional safety and tolerability, statistically significant lowering of 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure ("BP"), BP lowered for the entire 5-week study duration and BP lowered both for patients currently taking other antihypertensive drugs as well as patients not taking any other antihypertensive drugs and superior human blood absorption levels
VIRAL-C21-3- In vitro screening assay completed using a primate cell line, VERO-E6,determined remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH were effective at inhibiting theCOVID-19/SARS-CoV-2virus
VIRAL-A20-2- Rodent study (n=40) DehydraTECH enables up to three-fold increase in oral delivery of antiviral drugs, Remdesivir and Ebastine
VIRAL-MC21-1- Successfully confirmed Lexaria's molecular characterization study objectives, demonstrating
DehydraTECH processing and formulation technology does not create a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME") and that each drug tested remained stable and did not undergo change in chemical structure.
VIRAL-A20-3- Rodent PK study (n=20) demonstrating significant enhancement in antiviral drug delivery using DehydraTECH-enabled Colchicine. Possible benefits for treatingCOVID-19and mRNA vaccine side effects
NIC-A21-1- DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controls and peak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controls
PDE5-A21-1- DehydraTECH-sildenafil delivered 74% more drug at 4 minutes, than the control
EPIL-A21-1- DehydraTECH-CBD™has demonstrated performance enhancements compared to one of the world's leadinganti-seizuremedications, Epidiolex®
Human Clinical Study: TurboCBD™ -
Lexaria's Oral CBD Product
Competitor delivers virtually zero CBD at 30 minutes
Lexaria quicker "on" and quicker "off"
Pharmacokinetic comparison of the ingestion of Turbo 90mg (solid circles; black), 90 mg (dashed open circles; black) and PTL101-100mg (dashed open squares; grey). Only mean data shown. PTL101-100mg data via gelatin matrix pellets, modified from Atsmon et al., 2018.
Established North American partnerships generating revenues from DehydraTECH technology
MANAGEMENT
Chris Bunka, Chairman & CEO
John Docherty, M.Sc., President & Director
Launched several successful private and public companies since the late 1980's
Extensive experience in the capital markets, corporate governance, M&A and finance
Named inventor on multiple patent innovations
Specialist in development of drug delivery technologies
Former President and COO of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP)
Named inventor on multiple issued and pending patents
Disclaimer: This fact sheet includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, evaluation of medical marijuana projects, alternative health projects or products, and cannabidiol-fortified products or services for participation and/or financing, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes of the interest rates on borrowings; whether or not the Company will be successful in executing its business plan in whole or in part; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the marketing or capital project expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Lexaria Corp. operates. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Lexaria Corp. from time to time with regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the reader is encouraged to review these documents. Planned dates stated herein are estimates only, based on best information available. Dates are not assured and are subject to revision without notice. The Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This fact sheet is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. It is a short summary of certain information for introductory purposes only and is not to be relied upon for investment purposes. No statement within has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and no product or service is intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All supporting information for this fact sheet can be found at www.lexariabioscience.com.
