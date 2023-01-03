Advanced search
    LEXX   US52886N4060

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

(LEXX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:52 2023-01-03 pm EST
2.550 USD   +3.66%
03:38pLexaria Bioscience : Corporate Presentation
PU
03:38pLexaria Bioscience : Corporate Highlight Sheet
PU
2022Lexaria Bioscience Secures First Patent in Canada for Drug Delivery Technology
MT
Lexaria Bioscience : Corporate Highlight Sheet

01/03/2023 | 03:38pm EST
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

NASDAQ: LEXX

INVESTOR CONTACT

Phone: 250-765-6424 ext. 202 ir@lexariabioscience.com

DRUG DELIVERY PLATFORM INNOVATOR

Lexaria Bioscience Corp's. (Nasdaq: LEXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") enter the bloodstream through much more effective oral ingestion methods. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including liquids, tablets, capsules, and more. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorptionby up to 5-10x,reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes. In 2023, the Company is focused on three main areas: CBD for Hypertension, Oral nicotine dosing to replace smoking or vaping and Antiviral drugs (including for potential use against COVID-19). Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including Altria Corp for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. DehydraTECH is in widespread commercial use in the CBD industry for cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria owns and operates a federally-licensed research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 28 patents granted and over 50 patent applications pending around the world. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

Investment Highlights

Disruptive drug delivery technology with multiple opportunities for success in cannabinoids, nicotine, antivirals, and other Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs")

Pharmacokinetic ("PK") studies shown to deliver higher quantities of API in less time for: CBD for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced-riskand antiviral drugs for COVID-19and other infectious diseases

Investigational New Drug (IND) program underway for DehyrdaTECH-CBD as a prospective registered treatment for hypertension with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Other areas of investigation include CBD for epilepsy, dementia and diabetes

DehydraTECH™

  • Patented formulation and dehydration processing method changes how the body detects and absorbs drugs
  • 28 patents granted (>50 pending) covering method-of-use,composition-of-matter and medical treatment claims

Patented DehydraTECH™ Process

1

Combine Active

Apply to food / carrier

Perform dehydration

Render as powder or liquid for use

Pharmaceutical Ingredient

2

particles

3 synthesis procedure

4

in desired final form factor

with Fatty Acid Oil

DehydraTECH™ Benefits

Speeds up onset

Increases bioavailability

Improves drug potency

Lower dosage

Lower cost

PRICE

52 WK RANGE

AVG. VOLUME

SHARES OUTSTANDING

MARKET CAP

INSIDER OWNERSHIP

$2.46

$1.80 - $4.94

21,402

5.9 M

$14.6 M

9.8%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. - #100-740 McCurdy Road - Kelowna, BC, Canada

www.lexariabioscience.com

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

NASDAQ: LEXX

INVESTOR CONTACT

Phone: 250-765-6424 ext. 202 ir@lexariabioscience.com

Study Program

  • HYPER-A21-1- Rodent study (n=10) demonstrating significant enhancement in CBD delivery using DehydraTECH - Up to 2,178% more CBD delivered into bloodstream and up to 1,737% more CBD delivered into brain tissue
  • HYPER-A21-2- Rodent study (n=10) demonstrating strongest CBD absorption results ever recorded using DehydraTECH - New formulation delivers up to 2,708% more CBD into bloodstream
  • HYPER-H21-1- Human clinical study (n=24) evidencing a rapid and sustained drop in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBDand excellent tolerability
  • HYPER-H21-2- Human clinical study (n=16) Hypoxic Pulmonary Vasoconstriction study; evidences up to a remarkable 23% decrease in blood pressure with patented DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo and confirms
    DehydraTECH-CBD reduces arterial stiffness
  • HYPER-H21-3- Human clinical study (n=16) Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Study; Data From This Human Study,
    Together With the Findings From Lexaria's Other Previously Announced Successful Studies, Intended To Support the Company's Plans To Seek Approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • HYPER-H21-4- Human clinical study (n=66) evidenced: Exceptional safety and tolerability, statistically significant lowering of 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure ("BP"), BP lowered for the entire 5-week study duration and BP lowered both for patients currently taking other antihypertensive drugs as well as patients not taking any other antihypertensive drugs and superior human blood absorption levels
  • VIRAL-C21-3- In vitro screening assay completed using a primate cell line, VERO-E6,determined remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH were effective at inhibiting the COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2virus
  • VIRAL-A20-2- Rodent study (n=40) DehydraTECH enables up to three-fold increase in oral delivery of antiviral drugs, Remdesivir and Ebastine
  • VIRAL-MC21-1- Successfully confirmed Lexaria's molecular characterization study objectives, demonstrating
    DehydraTECH processing and formulation technology does not create a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME") and that each drug tested remained stable and did not undergo change in chemical structure.
  • VIRAL-A20-3- Rodent PK study (n=20) demonstrating significant enhancement in antiviral drug delivery using DehydraTECH-enabled Colchicine. Possible benefits for treating COVID-19and mRNA vaccine side effects
  • NIC-A21-1- DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controls and peak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controls
  • PDE5-A21-1- DehydraTECH-sildenafil delivered 74% more drug at 4 minutes, than the control
  • EPIL-A21-1- DehydraTECH-CBD™has demonstrated performance enhancements compared to one of the world's leading anti-seizuremedications, Epidiolex®

Human Clinical Study: TurboCBD™ -

Lexaria's Oral CBD Product

  • Competitor delivers virtually zero CBD at 30 minutes
  • Lexaria quicker "on" and quicker "off"

Pharmacokinetic comparison of the ingestion of Turbo 90mg (solid circles; black), 90 mg (dashed open circles; black) and PTL101-100mg (dashed open squares; grey). Only mean data shown. PTL101-100mg data via gelatin matrix pellets, modified from Atsmon et al., 2018.

Plasma concentration (ng mL-1)

60

Turbo 90 mg

50

90 mg

40

PTL101 - 100 mg

30

20

10

0

BL

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Time (hours)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. - #100-740 McCurdy Road - Kelowna, BC, Canada

www.lexariabioscience.com

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

NASDAQ: LEXX

INVESTOR CONTACT

Phone: 250-765-6424 ext. 202 ir@lexariabioscience.com

DRUG DELIVERY PLATFORM INNOVATOR

Market Value of 2023 DehydraTECH Investigations

Planned pharmacokinetic ("PK") studies will evaluate DehydraTECH's ability to improve quantity of drug delivered and speed with which it is delivered, in all of these areas:

Size

Future Size

DehydraTECH Markets

US $bn

Year

US $bn

Year

Tobacco

815.8

2023

908.3

2026

Nicotine Replacement

69.5

2023

147.9

2028

CBD

6.3

2023

111.8

2030

Cardiovascular Drugs

99.9

2023

107.8

2025

Antivirals

59.4

2023

66.7

2025

Epilepsy

18.8

2023

20.3

2026

Human Hormones

6.4

2023

13.0

2027

PDE5 Inhibitors

5.5

2023

6.0

2025

LEXARIA SUBSIDIARIES

Lexaria Nicotine LLC (Majority-Owned)

  • Altria Group international license rights for undisclosed royalty
  • Research and Development agreement with British American Tobacco

+

Majority Interest

Minority Interest

Lexaria Pharmaceutical Corp. (Wholly-Owned)

  • Proven delivery effectiveness in antiviral therapies for COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious diseases such as HIV, HSV, Influenza, EBV, HEP, CMV

Lexaria Hemp Corp. (Wholly-Owned)

MANAGEMENT

Chris Bunka, Chairman & CEO

John Docherty, M.Sc., President & Director

  • Launched several successful private and public companies since the late 1980's
  • Extensive experience in the capital markets, corporate governance, M&A and finance
  • Named inventor on multiple patent innovations
  • Specialist in development of drug delivery technologies
  • Former President and COO of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP)
  • Named inventor on multiple issued and pending patents

Disclaimer: This fact sheet includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, evaluation of medical marijuana projects, alternative health projects or products, and cannabidiol-fortified products or services for participation and/or financing, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes of the interest rates on borrowings; whether or not the Company will be successful in executing its business plan in whole or in part; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the marketing or capital project expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Lexaria Corp. operates. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Lexaria Corp. from time to time with regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the reader is encouraged to review these documents. Planned dates stated herein are estimates only, based on best information available. Dates are not assured and are subject to revision without notice. The Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This fact sheet is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. It is a short summary of certain information for introductory purposes only and is not to be relied upon for investment purposes. No statement within has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and no product or service is intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All supporting information for this fact sheet can be found at www.lexariabioscience.com.

Disclaimer

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,28 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,47 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,57x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,46 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 510%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Bunka Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Martin Docherty President & Director
Gregory John Downey Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas W. Baxter Independent Director
William Edward McKechnie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.0.00%15
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%461 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%347 613
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.43%304 808
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 626
ABBVIE INC.0.00%285 707