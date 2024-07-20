Les Ulis, July 19, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. LEXIBOOK: SIGNATURE OF AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE LE COTTIER FAMILY AND LAWRENCE ROSEN LLC TO LAUNCH A TAKEOVER BID FOR LEXIBOOK AT €4.00 PER SHARE Lexibook, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (mnemonic ALLEX and ISIN code : FR0000033599) (the "Company") announces that its shareholders and founders, the Le Cottier family (the "Founders"), and Lawrence Rosen LLC (the "Investor") have entered into an investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement"), to act in concert in connection with a proposed voluntary public tender offer (the "Proposed Tender Offer") initiated by Doodle (the "Offeror1 ") (the "Concert"), with no intention of delisting, to be filed, at the latest, at the beginning of the 4ème quarter 2024. Background to the OPA Project The proposed takeover bid aims to strengthen the Founders' stake in the Company, while welcoming a new long-term shareholder, Lawrence Rosen LLC, with extensive expertise in the market in which the Company operates. Lawrence Rosen is a 47-year veteran of the toy and school supplies industry. He is President of LaRose Industries (Cra-Z-Art and RoseArt). The investment is made entirely by Lawrence Rosen LLC. This new reference shareholder base will be able to support the Company's long-term ambitions, in a highly competitive and pressurized business sector. On the occasion of this proposed takeover bid, the Concert will offer shareholders who so wish, and subject to the lapse threshold being exceeded, a liquidity opportunity at a premium to the share price over the last few months. Terms of the Investment Agreement and the draft Takeover Bid The members of the Concert have entered into an Investment Agreement on July 18, 2024 under the terms of which : The Founders, the Investor (who, as of the date of this press release, holds no shares in the Company) and the Initiator will act in concert vis-à-vis the Company within the meaning of Article L.233-10, I of the French Commercial Code. 2,463,806 shares in the Company held by the Founders will, in the event of a successful takeover bid, be transferred to the Initiator by way of a contribution in kind, at a value equal to the price per Lexibook share retained in the takeover bid.

vis-à-vis the Company within the meaning of Article L.233-10, I of the French Commercial Code. 2,463,806 shares in the Company held by the Founders will, in the event of a successful takeover bid, be transferred to the Initiator by way of a contribution in kind, at a value equal to the price per Lexibook share retained in the takeover bid. In the event of a positive outcome, 56% of the Offeror's share capital would be held by the Founders and 44% by Lawrence Rosen LLC.

The takeover bid will be financed by the Investor's subscription to (x) a capital increase through the issue of ordinary shares of the Offeror and (y) an issue of bonds convertible into ordinary shares of the Offeror, and by debt. In addition, on July 18, 2024, the Offeror entered into commitments with certain institutional and individual shareholders of the Company to tender to the takeover bid 1,167,010 shares in the Company, i.e. 15.03% of the share capital, representing, together with the shares tendered by the Founders, 1 Currently 100% owned by Aymeric and Emmanuel Le Cottier

46.77% of the Company's share capital. These commitments to tender will be fulfilled in the event of a successful takeover bid, and the shares will be tendered to the Offeror at the Offer Price. To date, the Offeror does not hold any shares in the Company. The Proposed Takeover Bid will relate to all the shares of the Company2 not held by the Offeror, alone or in concert, less any shares acquired by the Offeror from the date of filing of the draft offer document. The price offered under the Proposed Tender Offer (the "Offer Price") will be €4.00 per Company share. The Offer Price represents a premium of 18.34% over the closing price of the Company's shares on July 18, 2024 (€3.38) prior to the announcement of the Proposed Tender Offer, and of 32.33% over the volume-weighted average prices of the Company's shares over the last 20 trading days (€3.02) prior to the announcement of the Proposed Tender Offer. The initial offer will be open for 25 trading days and will be reopened, in the event that the lapse threshold is reached in accordance with Article 231-9 of the AMF's General Regulations, for 10 trading days. Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening and timetable, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the terms and opening of the Offer. Appointment of an independent expert Lexibook's Supervisory Board has set up an ad hoc committee, comprising Luc Le Cottier (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and two independent members, Caroline Puechoultres and Pascal Gandolfini, to oversee the work of the independent expert and make recommendations to the Company's Supervisory Board concerning the takeover bid. On the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, the Supervisory Board appointed Sorgem Evaluation3 , represented by Mr Thomas Hachette, as an independent appraiser to prepare a report on the financial terms and conditions of the public offer, in accordance with the provisions of articles 261- 1, I 1°, 261-1, I 2° and 261-1, I 4° of the AMF's general regulations. The Offeror's intentions over the next 12 months The offeror does not intend to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure for the Company's shares. Out of a total of 7,763,319 shares comprising the Company's share capital. Contact Sorgem Evaluation: 01 40 67 20 32