Health Care Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Veru shares plunged after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to grant an emergency use authorization request for its Covid-19 drug candidate sabizabulin.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals rallied after stronger-than-anticipated earnings and updates on a heart-failure drug.

03-03-23 1702ET