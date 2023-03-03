Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LXRX   US5288723027

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(LXRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
2.680 USD   +22.94%
05:03p Health Care Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup
DJ
03:31p Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumps on 4Q Revenue, Sotagliflozin Heart Drug Update
DJ
07:28a LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Health Care Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup

03/03/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Veru shares plunged after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to grant an emergency use authorization request for its Covid-19 drug candidate sabizabulin.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals rallied after stronger-than-anticipated earnings and updates on a heart-failure drug.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1702ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,14 M - -
Net income 2022 -96,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2 925x
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 98,7%
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,18 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 267%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lonnel Coats Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Wade President & Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Craig B. Granowitz Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank P. Palantoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.18%411
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.57%82 061
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.69%74 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.78%35 358
BIONTECH SE-14.81%31 102
BEIGENE, LTD.9.26%25 052