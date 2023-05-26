Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXRX   US5288723027

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(LXRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
3.180 USD   +9.66%
05:10pLexicon Pharmaceuticals Share Up 6.6% as FDA Grants Approval to Heart-Failure Treatment Inpefa
DJ
04:36pLexicon Pharmaceuticals' Cardiovascular, Heart Medication Gets FDA Approval; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
04:35pLexicon Pharmaceuticals' Heart-Failure Treatment Inpefa Gets FDA Approval
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Share Up 6.6% as FDA Grants Approval to Heart-Failure Treatment Inpefa

05/26/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on Friday rose 6.6% to $3.39 in after-hours trading following news the company's heart-failure treatment Inpefa received U.S. Food and Administration approval.

The biopharmaceutical company said the approval of Inpefa, expected to be commercially available in the U.S. by the end of June, was based on the outcomes of two Phase 3 cardiovascular studies.

Inpefa, a once-daily oral tablet known generically as sotagliflozin, targets the risk of cardiovascular death, urgent heart failure medical visits and hospitalizations in adults with heart failure of type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease, among other cardiovascular risk factors.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-23 1710ET

All news about LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:10pLexicon Pharmaceuticals Share Up 6.6% as FDA Grants Approval to Heart-Failure Treatment..
DJ
04:36pLexicon Pharmaceuticals' Cardiovascular, Heart Medication Gets FDA Approval; Shares Ris..
MT
04:35pLexicon Pharmaceuticals' Heart-Failure Treatment Inpefa Gets FDA Approval
DJ
04:31pU.S. FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's heart failure drug
RE
04:08pU.S. FDA approves Lexicon Pharma's heart failure drug
RE
04:06pLexicon Announces FDA Approval of INPEFA™ (sotagliflozin) for Treatment of Heart ..
AQ
05/10New Analysis Finds Sotagliflozin to Be a Cost-Effective Treatment at Commonly Accepted ..
AQ
05/08LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/04LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/02Transcript : Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 550 M 550 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 42,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,58x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Average target price 6,33 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lonnel Coats Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Wade President & Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Craig B. Granowitz Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank P. Palantoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.51.83%550
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.18%85 669
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.21%77 655
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.49%28 109
GENMAB A/S-4.01%26 513
BIONTECH SE-27.62%26 203
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer