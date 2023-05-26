Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Share Up 6.6% as FDA Grants Approval to Heart-Failure Treatment Inpefa

By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on Friday rose 6.6% to $3.39 in after-hours trading following news the company's heart-failure treatment Inpefa received U.S. Food and Administration approval.

The biopharmaceutical company said the approval of Inpefa, expected to be commercially available in the U.S. by the end of June, was based on the outcomes of two Phase 3 cardiovascular studies.

Inpefa, a once-daily oral tablet known generically as sotagliflozin, targets the risk of cardiovascular death, urgent heart failure medical visits and hospitalizations in adults with heart failure of type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease, among other cardiovascular risk factors.

