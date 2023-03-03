Advanced search
    LXRX   US5288723027

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(LXRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:17 2023-03-03 pm EST
2.670 USD   +22.48%
07:28aLEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/02Transcript : Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/02Lexicon : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumps on 4Q Revenue, Sotagliflozin Heart Drug Update

03/03/2023 | 03:31pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped 25% to $2.73 on Friday after the company posted results that showed its revenue doubled in the fourth quarter, along with details on its sotagliflozin drug.

The Woodlands, Texas biopharmaceutical company posted a net loss of $30.5 million, or 16 cents a share, after the market's close Thursday compared with a loss of $25.6 million, or 17 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from royalties and other sources surged to $28 million from $14 million a year ago, the company said.

Total operating expenses, including costs related to the commercial launch of its sotagliflozin drug to treat heart failure, rose 16% to $30.3 million, the company said.

In July, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals received Food and Drug Administration approval to treat heart failure with sotagliflozin.

"We are on track for the PDUFA (prescription drug user fee act) action date in May of this year for our NDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure, as confirmed during this week's FDA late-cycle review meeting," Lexicon Chief Executive Lonnel Coats said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1530ET

