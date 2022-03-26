Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXRX   US5288723027

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(LXRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - LXRX

03/26/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Lexicon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LXRX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lexicon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 28, 2022, Lexicon issued a press release "announc[ing] the voluntary withdrawal and planned near-term resubmission of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for sotagliflozin to correct a technical issue with the submission recently identified by the company."  Lexicon reported that "[t]he company promptly notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the issue and has been in discussions with the agency to correct the submission" but that "[d]ue to the proximity to the conclusion of the 60-day filing review period, Lexicon determined, after consultation with the FDA, that the withdrawal of the NDA and a subsequent resubmission would be the most appropriate action to provide a complete submission for review." 

On this news, Lexicon's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 27.37%, to close at $2.07 per share on February 28, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lexicon-pharmaceuticals-inc---lxrx-301511183.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
12:44aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lexic..
PR
03/22New analysis of cardiovascular endpoints in the scored trial to be presented at the ame..
AQ
03/21New Analysis of Cardiovascular Endpoints in the SCORED Trial to Be Presented at the Ame..
AQ
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
03/17Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Secures $150 Million Funding Commitment for Planned Commerciali..
MT
03/17LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : ENTERS INTO LOAN FACILITY WITH OXFORD FINANCE FOR UP TO $150 MIL..
PU
03/17LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
03/17Lexicon Enters Into Loan Facility With Oxford Finance for Up to $150 Million to Support..
AQ
03/17Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Enters Into Loan Facility of Up to $150 Million with Oxfo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations