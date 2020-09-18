Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.    LX

LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.

(LX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 9, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“LexinFintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX): (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s December 2017 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their LexinFintech investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In December 2017, LexinFintech completed its IPO, selling 12 million ADSs at $9.00 per share.

On August 25, 2020, Grizzly Research issued a report, alleging, among other things, that LexinFintech is “reporting artificially low delinquency rates by essentially giving borrowers who are already in default new funds to make payments” and that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions. The report also questioned the Company’s purported growth, citing a review of LexinFintech’s web traffic.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, or 5%, to close at $8.04 per share on August 25, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LexinFintech securities, you may move the Court no later than November 9, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09:01aLEXINFINTECH : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the LexinFi..
BU
09/17SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
09/17LEXINFINTECH : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Inve..
BU
09/17LX INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies LexinFintech Hol..
BU
09/16LEXINFINTECH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in ..
BU
09/15Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/14LEXINFINTECH : ROSEN, A LEADING AND RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities C..
PR
09/14LexinFintech Announces Business Updates, Senior Management Announces Manageme..
GL
09/14LEXINFINTECH : Announces Business Updates, Senior Management Announces Managemen..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 917 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
Net income 2020 980 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2020 1 125 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 386 M 1 240 M 1 238 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 227
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 89,37 CNY
Last Close Price 46,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 91,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Jie Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wu Yi President & Director
Lu Ping Le Chief Operation Officer
Yan Zeng Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ke Yi Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-50.32%1 240
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-20.84%5 840
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.39%3 451
SLM CORPORATION-7.74%3 084
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-32.84%1 185
GOEASY LTD.-4.30%756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group