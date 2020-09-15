Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.    LX

LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.

(LX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of those who acquired LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“LexinFintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX) securities during the period from April 30, 2019 through August 24, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 9, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company’s business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you acquired LexinFintech securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
10:45aKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/14LEXINFINTECH : ROSEN, A LEADING AND RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities C..
PR
09/14LexinFintech Announces Business Updates, Senior Management Announces Manageme..
GL
09/14LEXINFINTECH : Announces Business Updates, Senior Management Announces Managemen..
AQ
09/14LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD : . to Provide Business Update on September 16, 2020
AQ
09/14LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Provide Business Update on September 16, 2020
GL
09/11SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/11THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
09/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/11LX SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies LexinF..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 815 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
Net income 2020 980 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2020 2 118 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 616 M 1 413 M 1 421 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 227
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 88,61 CNY
Last Close Price 53,51 CNY
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Jie Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wu Yi President & Director
Lu Ping Le Chief Operation Officer
Yan Zeng Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ke Yi Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-43.41%1 413
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-25.67%5 483
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.71%3 254
SLM CORPORATION-12.46%2 927
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-34.21%1 154
GOEASY LTD.-8.17%726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group