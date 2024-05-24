SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



“In the first quarter of 2024, Lexin reported total loan origination of RMB58.0 billion, a decrease of 4.8% year-over-year, reflecting a strategy of controlled growth. The outstanding loan balance grew by 13.5% to RMB122 billion on a year-over-year basis”. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Lexin, stated, “During this period, we maintained a conservative outlook on the macroeconomic environment and adhered firmly to prudent business principles. Our goal remains to strike a healthy balance between growth in loan origination and maintaining asset quality.”

“Amid the tepid macroeconomic recovery and the seasonal impacts of the Chinese New Year Festival, we strategically prioritized asset quality. We enhanced our comprehensive risk management capabilities and operational efficiency,” Xiao explained. “Thanks to our focused efforts in risk management, the asset quality of newly issued loans has shown an improving trend. We reached a record low in funding cost and saw optimization in operational efficiency, contributing to our profitability. Additionally, our emerging business in Mexico demonstrated a strong double-digit quarter-over-quarter growth, albeit on a smaller base.”

Looking forward, Mr. Xiao emphasized the company’s cautious perspectives on macro-economic projections and sustained focus on risk management enhancement and asset quality improvement.

“Despite a challenging economic and credit environment, Lexin has shown resilient profitability,” James Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of Lexin, commented on the financial outcomes, “our total operating revenue for the first quarter was RMB3.2 billion, an increase of 8.7% year-over-year. Net profit was RMB202 million, largely affected by a decrease in loan origination volume and increased credit provisioning on a year-over-year basis. However, our net profit margin bounced back from the previous quarter. This quarter, we observed a slight uptick in revenue take rate, a record low in funding cost and a more optimized expense structure, all contributing to the resilience of our business.

As 2024 progresses, we will continue to navigate through economic uncertainties with a firm strategy focused on financial stability and robust risk management,” concluded Mr. Zheng.

First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights:

User Base

Total number of registered users reached 215 million as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of 10.8% from 194 million as of March 31, 2023, and users with credit lines reached 42.8 million as of March 31, 2024, up by 5.8% from 40.5 million as of March 31, 2023.

Number of active users 1 who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2024 was 4.5 million, representing a decrease of 10.8% from 5.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2024 was 4.5 million, representing a decrease of 10.8% from 5.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Number of cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown was 32.0 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 6.8% from 30.0 million as of March 31, 2023.



Loan Facilitation Business

As of March 31, 2024, we cumulatively originated RMB1,171.1 billion in loans, an increase of 26.8% from RMB923.5 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Total loan originations 2 in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB58.0 billion, a decrease of 4.8% from RMB60.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB58.0 billion, a decrease of 4.8% from RMB60.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Total outstanding principal balance of loans2 reached RMB122 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of 13.5% from RMB107 billion as of March 31, 2023.



Credit Performance

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 3.0% as of March 31, 2024, as compared with 2.9% as of December 31, 2023.

First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of March 31, 2024.

Tech-empowerment Service

For the first quarter of 2024, we served over 70 business customers with our tech-empowerment service.

In the first quarter of 2024, the business customer retention rate3 of our tech-empowerment service was over 75%.

Installment E-commerce Platform Service

GMV 4 in the first quarter of 2024 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB903 million, representing a decrease of 20.0% from RMB1,129 million in the first quarter of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB903 million, representing a decrease of 20.0% from RMB1,129 million in the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, our installment e-commerce platform service served over 300,000 users and 400 merchants.

Other Operational Highlights

The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the first quarter of 2024 was approximately 12.5 months, as compared with 15.1 months in the first quarter of 2023.

Repeated borrowers’ contribution5 of loans across our platform for the first quarter of 2024 was 86.7%.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total operating revenue was RMB3,242 million, representing an increase of 8.7% from the first quarter of 2023.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,648 million, representing an increase of 25.2% from the first quarter of 2023. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB362 million, representing a decrease of 1.7% from the first quarter of 2023. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB232 million, representing a decrease of 53.5% from the first quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB202 million, representing a decrease of 38.4% from the first quarter of 2023. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB1.21 on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company6 was RMB230 million, representing a decrease of 38.6% from the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company6 was RMB1.35 on a fully diluted basis.

__________________________

Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using the credit line granted by us. Originations of loans and outstanding principal balance represent the origination and outstanding principal balance of both on- and off-balance sheet loans. Customer retention rate refers to the number of financial institution customers and partners who repurchase our service in the current quarter as a percentage of the total number of financial institution customers and partners in the preceding quarter. GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on our e-commerce and Maiya channel, net of returns. Repeated borrowers’ contribution for a given period refers to the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had previously made at least one successful drawdown as a percentage of the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased by 8.7% from RMB2,983 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB3,242 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Credit facilitation service income increased by 25.2% from RMB2,116 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB2,648 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the increases in loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented and guarantee income, partially offset by the decrease in financing income.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented increased by 47.0% from RMB964 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB1,417 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in off-balance sheet loans originated under the credit-oriented model, as well as better control over the early repayment behaviors.

Guarantee income increased by 34.4% from RMB554 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB744 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Financing income decreased by 18.6% from RMB598 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB487 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the origination of on-balance sheet loans.

Tech-empowerment service income was RMB362 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB368 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of loan facilitation volume under the profit-sharing model.

Installment e-commerce platform service income decreased by 53.5% from RMB499 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB232 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in transaction volume in the first quarter of 2024.

Cost of sales decreased by 49.5% from RMB466 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB236 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was consistent with the decrease in installment e-commerce platform service income.

Funding cost decreased by 39.7% from RMB150 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB90.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was primarily driven by the decrease in the cost of funding and funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing costs increased by 11.1% from RMB529 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB588 million in the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in risk management and collection expenses.

Provision for financing receivables was RMB137 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB139 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in on-balance sheet loans originated.

Provision for contract assets and receivables was RMB166 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB142 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan facilitations and servicing fees and the decrease in performance of the off-balance sheet loans.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities was RMB828 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB653 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase of outstanding balances of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees, as well as the decrease in performance of the off-balance sheet loans.

Gross profit increased by 32.5% from RMB903 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB1,197 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB418 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB440 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in online advertising costs.

Research and development expenses was RMB135 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB130 million in the first quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.5% from RMB97.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB89.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the Company’s expense control measures.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a loss of RMB316 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to a gain of RMB156 million in the first quarter of 2023. The change in fair value was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates and changes in the balances of the underlying outstanding off-balance sheet loans at the balance sheet date, partially offset by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation.

Income tax expense is RMB53.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB74.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The change was primarily due to the decrease of income before income tax expense.

Net income decreased by 38.4% from RMB327 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB202 million in the first quarter of 2024.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (In thousands) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,624,719 1,937,694 268,368 Restricted cash 1,433,502 1,693,636 234,566 Restricted term deposit and short-term investments 305,182 315,202 43,655 Short-term financing receivables, net(1) 3,944,000 4,266,124 590,851 Short-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 6,112,981 6,432,765 890,928 Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 2,613,271 3,054,180 422,999 Prepayments and other current assets 1,428,769 1,313,891 181,972 Amounts due from related parties 6,989 8,266 1,145 Inventories, net 33,605 29,562 4,094 Total Current Assets 18,503,018 19,051,320 2,638,578 Non-current Assets Restricted cash 144,948 103,643 14,354 Long-term financing receivables, net(1) 200,514 89,332 12,372 Long-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 599,818 474,566 65,727 Property, equipment and software, net 446,640 483,881 67,017 Land use rights, net 897,267 888,667 123,079 Long-term investments 255,003 255,243 35,351 Deferred tax assets 1,232,092 1,278,674 177,094 Other assets 861,491 662,716 91,785 Total Non-current Assets 4,637,773 4,236,722 586,779 TOTAL ASSETS 23,140,791 23,288,042 3,225,357 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 49,801 33,233 4,603 Amounts due to related parties 2,958 4,902 679 Short-term borrowings 502,013 579,522 80,263 Short-term funding debts 3,483,196 2,417,994 334,888 Deferred guarantee income 1,538,385 1,414,495 195,905 Contingent guarantee liabilities 1,808,540 1,665,211 230,629 Accruals and other current liabilities 4,434,254 4,786,647 662,940 Convertible notes 505,450 142,710 19,765 Total Current Liabilities 12,324,597 11,044,714 1,529,672 Non-current Liabilities Long-term borrowings 524,270 540,190 74,815 Long-term funding debts 455,800 1,652,332 228,845 Deferred tax liabilities 75,340 64,475 8,930 Other long-term liabilities 50,702 47,936 6,639 Total Non-current Liabilities 1,106,112 2,304,933 319,229 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,430,709 13,349,647 1,848,901 Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary Shares 199 200 30 Class B Ordinary Shares 41 41 7 Treasury stock (328,764 ) (328,764 ) (45,533 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,204,961 3,229,327 447,257 Statutory reserves 1,106,579 1,106,579 153,259 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,545 ) (11,222 ) (1,554 ) Retained earnings 5,740,611 5,942,234 822,990 Total shareholders’ equity 9,710,082 9,938,395 1,376,456 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,140,791 23,288,042 3,225,357





____________________________

(1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB58,594 and RMB77,611 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB436,136 and RMB409,463 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB3,087 and RMB1,615 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB61,838 and RMB39,760 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively.







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Credit facilitation service income 2,115,808 2,648,478 366,811 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 964,171 1,417,248 196,287 Guarantee income 553,668 744,251 103,078 Financing income 597,969 486,979 67,446 Tech-empowerment service income 367,932 361,543 50,073 Installment e-commerce platform service income 499,159 231,909 32,119 Total operating revenue 2,982,899 3,241,930 449,003 Operating cost Cost of sales (466,471 ) (235,747 ) (32,651 ) Funding cost (150,383 ) (90,738 ) (12,567 ) Processing and servicing cost (528,961 ) (587,731 ) (81,400 ) Provision for financing receivables (138,848 ) (136,683 ) (18,930 ) Provision for contract assets and receivables (141,946 ) (165,942 ) (22,983 ) Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (653,077 ) (828,377 ) (114,729 ) Total operating cost (2,079,686 ) (2,045,218 ) (283,260 ) Gross profit 903,213 1,196,712 165,743 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (439,965 ) (417,617 ) (57,839 ) Research and development expenses (129,527 ) (134,982 ) (18,695 ) General and administrative expenses (97,037 ) (89,760 ) (12,432 ) Total operating expenses (666,529 ) (642,359 ) (88,966 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value 156,265 (315,923 ) (43,755 ) Interest expense, net (4,080 ) (3,904 ) (541 ) Investment income 160 90 12 Others, net 12,755 20,425 2,829 Income before income tax expense 401,784 255,041 35,322 Income tax expense (74,294 ) (53,418 ) (7,398 ) Net income 327,490 201,623 27,924 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 327,490 201,623 27,924 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.00 0.61 0.08 Diluted 0.92 0.60 0.08 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.00 1.22 0.17 Diluted 1.83 1.21 0.17 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 327,538,233 330,277,142 330,277,142 Diluted 374,265,630 333,650,104 333,650,104





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net income 327,490 201,623 27,924 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 3,997 2,323 322 Total comprehensive income 331,487 203,946 28,246 Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 331,487 203,946 28,246





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 327,490 201,623 27,924 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 32,669 23,274 3,223 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 15,056 5,322 737 Investment income (160 ) (90 ) (12 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 375,055 230,129 31,872 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.15 0.70 0.10 Diluted 1.00 0.68 0.09 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.29 1.39 0.19 Diluted 2.00 1.35 0.19 weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share for non-GAAP EPS Basic 327,538,233 330,277,142 330,277,142 Diluted 374,265,630 339,997,043 339,997,043 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income Net income 327,490 201,623 27,924 Add: Income tax expense 74,294 53,418 7,398 Share-based compensation expenses 32,669 23,274 3,223 Interest expense, net 4,080 3,904 541 Investment income (160 ) (90 ) (12 ) Non-GAAP EBIT 438,373 282,129 39,074



Additional Credit Information

Vintage Charge Off Curve





Dpd30+/GMV by Performance Windows





First Payment Default 30+



