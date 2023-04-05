Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lexington Gold Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLD   BMG5479L1072

LEXINGTON GOLD LTD

(RLD)
05:00:37 2023-04-05
4.710 GBX   -5.80%
10:14aLexington Gold hails potential of Jennings-Pioneer on assay results
AN
02:00aLexington Gold Ltd Announces Jennings Pioneer Project Sampling Results
CI
03/14Lexington Gold Ltd Enters into USD 150,000 Unsecured Loan Facility
CI
Lexington Gold hails potential of Jennings-Pioneer on assay results

04/05/2023 | 10:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Lexington Gold Ltd on Wednesday said that samples taken from the Jennings-Pioneer project have once again confirmed the high potential of the licence.

Lexington Gold is a gold exploration and development company with projects in North and South Carolina in the US.

Analysis of soil assays in conjunction with field mapping has identified 13 gossans within three separate mineralisation trends: the Barite Hill Trend, the Jennings Trend and the Self Trend.

The Barite Hill Trend represents the north east extension of the historic Barite Hill Mine, which continues 600 metres along strike onto Lexington Gold's tenured property.

The sampling programme identified a 350-metre surface extent of the Red Hill mineralisation extending from the Barite Hill pit.

"These assay results have reaffirmed the high potential of the Jennings-Pioneer Project, particularly the mineralised extension from the historical Barite Hill pit onto our property, which is certainly an area of focus with our surface sampling returning up to 1.735 grams per tonne of gold," said Chief Executive Officer Bernard Olivier.

"Samples from the Jennings Trend have indicated elevated gold values as well as significant base metal assays. This area has not previously been tested, and these early findings warrant further exploration."

Lexington Gold shares were trading 4.0% lower at 4.80 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.21% 2025.43 Delayed Quote.8.84%
LEXINGTON GOLD LTD -5.80% 4.71 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,02 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 44,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Olivier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Swart Group Chief Financial Officer
Edward Francis Gerrard Nealon Non-Executive Chairman
Melissa Josephine Sturgess-Smith Non-Executive Director
Rhoderick Gordon John Grivas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXINGTON GOLD LTD-6.54%16
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.81%40 798
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.70%34 438
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.04%25 323
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.27.18%22 643
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED31.78%16 350
