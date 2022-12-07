Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lexington Gold Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLD   BMG5479L1072

LEXINGTON GOLD LTD

(RLD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00 2022-12-07 am EST
5.750 GBX   +4.55%
06:36aLexington Gold projects progress; sampling begins at Jennings-Pioneer
AN
02:00aLexington Gold Announces an Operational Update in Respect of its Four Gold Projects in the USA
CI
11/14TRADING UPDATES: Aeorema reinstates payout; Resolute upsizes fundraise
AN
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lexington Gold projects progress; sampling begins at Jennings-Pioneer

12/07/2022 | 06:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Lexington Gold Ltd on Wednesday said soil sampling had begun at its Jennings-Pioneer project as progress continues in "highly prospective" North and South Carolina, US exploration.

The Bermuda-based explorer with projects in the US said soil sampling at Jennings-Pioneer had commenced, with around 500 soil samples set to be collected on a 30 metres by 123 metres grid spacing. The sampling programme is targeting gold, silver and base metals through multi-element assaying.

The sampling programme will finish by the end of 2022, with assay results expected in the first quarter of 2023. The assay results will be used to generate drill targets and positions.

Lexington Gold also said its Argo project is set to begin a surface trenching and sampling campaign this month, with 14 trench lines to be dug with a total combined length of 1,000 metres.

The company's Carolina Belle project is currently being prepared for a phase 2 drilling campaign to further target and define the intersected gold mineralisation, while the Jones-Keystone-Loflin project's next drilling campaign will focus on areas for potential expansion.

Chief Executive Officer Bernard Olivier said: "We continue to progress our planned highly prospective exploration and development work at our North and South Carolina assets with the goal of proving up a significant resources base."

Lexington Gold shares were up 4.6% at 5.75 pence per share on Wednesday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

