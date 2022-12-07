Lexington Gold projects progress; sampling begins at Jennings-Pioneer

(Alliance News) - Lexington Gold Ltd on Wednesday said soil sampling had begun at its Jennings-Pioneer project as progress continues in "highly prospective" North and South Carolina, US exploration.

The Bermuda-based explorer with projects in the US said soil sampling at Jennings-Pioneer had commenced, with around 500 soil samples set to be collected on a 30 metres by 123 metres grid spacing. The sampling programme is targeting gold, silver and base metals through multi-element assaying.

The sampling programme will finish by the end of 2022, with assay results expected in the first quarter of 2023. The assay results will be used to generate drill targets and positions.

Lexington Gold also said its Argo project is set to begin a surface trenching and sampling campaign this month, with 14 trench lines to be dug with a total combined length of 1,000 metres.

The company's Carolina Belle project is currently being prepared for a phase 2 drilling campaign to further target and define the intersected gold mineralisation, while the Jones-Keystone-Loflin project's next drilling campaign will focus on areas for potential expansion.

Chief Executive Officer Bernard Olivier said: "We continue to progress our planned highly prospective exploration and development work at our North and South Carolina assets with the goal of proving up a significant resources base."

Lexington Gold shares were up 4.6% at 5.75 pence per share on Wednesday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.