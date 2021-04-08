Log in
Lexington Realty Trust : 2020 Annual Letter to Shareholders

04/08/2021
2020

ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

DALLAS MARKET

Since 1993, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) has been a market leader in acquiring, owning, and operating high-qualitysingle-tenant commercial properties in the United States. We seek to generate superior risk-adjusted returns through purchasing and developing premium industrial real estate in key U.S. logistics markets with high growth potential.

DALLAS MARKET

DearFellowShareholders

Lexington Realty Trust had an outstanding 2020, delivering excellent results across our respective business lines. While the year brought unexpected uncertainty due to Covid-19, our portfolio and our operations each proved exceptionally resilient. Successful execution of our business plan in 2020 moved us closer to our goal of becoming a 100% industrial REIT. Notable highlights from 2020 that added to our overall success included:

  • Attractive Portfolio Composition - Increased industrial exposure to 91% of overall portfolio1
  • Strong Asset Growth - Purchased $612 million of high-quality industrial assets in target growth markets and invested $60 million in new development projects
  • Focused Capital Recycling Strategy - Disposed of $433 million of primarily non-coreassets
  • Resilient Portfolio Operations - Collected 99.8% of Cash Base rents and leased 5.2 million square feet

2020 Notable Highlights

$612MILLION

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRED

$60MILLION

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT FUNDED

$433MILLION

PROPERTIES SOLD

99.8%

RENTAL COLLECTIONS

91%

INDUSTRIAL EXPOSURE 1

5.2MILLION

SQUARE FEET LEASED

  • Opportunistic Capital Markets Activity - Raised $225 million of equity and issued $400 million of bonds
  • Impeccable Balance Sheet - Low leverage of 4.8x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and strong cash position at year-end
  • Consistent Dividend Growth - Increased annualized dividend/ distribution 2.4% to $0.43 per diluted common share
  • Increased ESG Efforts2 - Continued building out ESG platform and increased disclosure related to ESG

High-Quality Industrial Portfolio Has Emerged1

29%

42% 58%

71%

$225MILLION

EQUITY RAISED

$400MILLION

DEBT ISSUANCE

2.4%

ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND INCREASE

9%

91%

2016

2018

2020

  • Industrial n Office/Other

Based on gross book value of consolidated real estate assets, excluding held for sale assets, as of 12/31/2020. ESG - Environmental, Social, and Governance.

LXP 2020 1

Disclaimer

Lexington Realty Trust published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
