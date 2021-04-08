Lexington Realty Trust : 2020 Annual Letter to Shareholders

Since 1993, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) has been a market leader in acquiring, owning, and operating high-qualitysingle-tenant commercial properties in the United States. We seek to generate superior risk-adjusted returns through purchasing and developing premium industrial real estate in key U.S. logistics markets with high growth potential.
DALLAS MARKET
DearFellowShareholders
Lexington Realty Trust had an outstanding 2020, delivering excellent results across our respective business lines. While the year brought unexpected uncertainty due to Covid-19, our portfolio and our operations each proved exceptionally resilient. Successful execution of our business plan in 2020 moved us closer to our goal of becoming a 100% industrial REIT. Notable highlights from 2020 that added to our overall success included:
Attractive Portfolio Composition - Increased industrial exposure to 91% of overall portfolio1
Strong Asset Growth - Purchased $612 million of high-quality industrial assets in target growth markets and invested $60 million in new development projects
Focused Capital Recycling Strategy- Disposed of $433 million of primarilynon-coreassets
Resilient Portfolio Operations- Collected 99.8% of Cash Base rents and leased 5.2 million square feet
2020 Notable Highlights
$612MILLION
INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRED
$60MILLION
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT FUNDED
$433MILLION
PROPERTIES SOLD
99.8%
RENTAL COLLECTIONS
91%
INDUSTRIAL EXPOSURE 1
5.2MILLION
SQUARE FEET LEASED
Opportunistic Capital Markets Activity- Raised $225 million of equity and issued $400 million of bonds
Impeccable Balance Sheet - Low leverage of 4.8x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and strong cash position at year-end
Consistent Dividend Growth - Increased annualized dividend/ distribution 2.4% to $0.43 per diluted common share
Increased ESG Efforts2 - Continued building out ESG platform and increased disclosure related to ESG
High-Quality Industrial Portfolio Has Emerged1
29%
42% 58%
71%
$225MILLION
EQUITY RAISED
$400MILLION
DEBT ISSUANCE
2.4%
ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND INCREASE
9%
91%
2016
2018
2020
Industrialn Office/Other
1Based on gross book value of consolidated real estate assets, excluding held for sale assets, as of 12/31/2020. 2ESG - Environmental, Social, and Governance.
