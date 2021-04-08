Lexington Realty Trust : 2020 Annual Letter to Shareholders

DearFellowShareholders

Lexington Realty Trust had an outstanding 2020, delivering excellent results across our respective business lines. While the year brought unexpected uncertainty due to Covid-19, our portfolio and our operations each proved exceptionally resilient. Successful execution of our business plan in 2020 moved us closer to our goal of becoming a 100% industrial REIT. Notable highlights from 2020 that added to our overall success included: