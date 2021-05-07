Log in
    LXP   US5290431015

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

(LXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/07 02:41:58 pm
12.535 USD   +2.75%
02:04pLEXINGTON REALTY TRUST  : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
09:16aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Mixed Ahead of Friday Opener
07:27aLEXINGTON REALTY TRUST  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase
Lexington Realty Trust : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

05/07/2021
Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2021

Disclosure

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington Realty Trust's ("Lexington" or "LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized.

For information on non-GAAP measures, please see the definitions at the end of the presentation.

The Investment Opportunity

Well-Located, Modern Industrial Assets

E-commerce and Logistics Demand

Balanced Income and Growth Strategy

Phoenix, Arizona

Consistent Operating Performance

Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet

Deep Investment & Financial Expertise

Spectrum Brands Pet Group, St. Louis, MO

Dallas, Texas

Focused Industrial Investment Strategy

INVESTMENT

FOCUS

SECTOR FOCUS

  • Multi-channelindustrial growth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development, and sale-leasebacks
  • Industrial

GROWTH &

INCOME

PORTFOLIO

MANAGEMENT

  • Grow cash flow through investment activity and contractual annual rental escalations
  • Provide growing dividends that are attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives
  • Increase industrial asset exposure to become a 100% single-tenant industrial REIT
  • Focus on maximizing value of remaining office/non-core portfolio

CAPITAL

ALLOCATION

ASSET

MANAGEMENT

BALANCE

SHEET

  • Utilize capital markets, disposition proceeds, and retained cash flow to fund new industrial investments
  • Focus on tenant relationships
  • Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease term
  • Sustain high levels of occupancy
  • Maintain low to moderate leverage
  • Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt
  • Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities

First Quarter Execution1

  • Industrial Growth Opportunities
  1. Acquired $51 million of industrial purchases and completed development project in Columbus market at average estimated stabilized GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 6.1% and 5.9%, respectively.
    1. Invested $24 million in five on-going development projects.
  • Focused Disposition Plan
    1. Disposed of $58 million at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively.
  • Proactive Asset Management
    1. Leased 1.5 million square feet, with Stabilized Portfolio leased of 97.8%.
    1. Increased industrial Base and Cash Base renewal rents by 14.6% and 5.4%, respectively.
  • Strong Balance Sheet
    1. Increased availability under At-the-Market (ATM) program to $350 million.
    1. Entered into forward sales transactions during the quarter through ATM program for 3.6 million common shares, which have not yet settled.
      • 8.6 million common shares unsettled under forward sales contracts, which had an aggregate settlement price of $94.5 million.
    1. Low leverage of 4.6x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA with ample cash and credit facility availability.
  • Healthy Financial Results
    1. Generated net income of $0.14 per diluted common share.
  1. Generated Adjusted Company FFO of $0.22 per diluted common share.2

o 2021 Adjusted Company FFO guidance in the range of $0.73-$0.76 per diluted common share.3

1. As of 3/31/2021. 2. Adjusted Company FFO would have been $0.19 per diluted common share, excluding $10.9 million termination income. 3. Guidance announced on 5/7/2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

