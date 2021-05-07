Lexington Realty Trust : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington Realty Trust's ("Lexington" or "LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized.
The Investment Opportunity
Well-Located, Modern Industrial Assets
E-commerce and Logistics Demand
Balanced Income and Growth Strategy
Phoenix, Arizona
Consistent Operating Performance
Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet
Deep Investment & Financial Expertise
Spectrum Brands Pet Group, St. Louis, MO
Dallas, Texas
Focused Industrial Investment Strategy
INVESTMENT
FOCUS
SECTOR FOCUS
Multi-channelindustrial growth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development, and sale-leasebacks
Industrial
GROWTH &
INCOME
PORTFOLIO
MANAGEMENT
Grow cash flow through investment activity and contractual annual rental escalations
Provide growing dividends that are attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives
Increase industrial asset exposure to become a 100% single-tenant industrial REIT
Focus on maximizing value of remaining office/non-core portfolio
CAPITAL
ALLOCATION
ASSET
MANAGEMENT
BALANCE
SHEET
Utilize capital markets, disposition proceeds, and retained cash flow to fund new industrial investments
Focus on tenant relationships
Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease term
Sustain high levels of occupancy
Maintain low to moderate leverage
Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt
Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities
First Quarter Execution1
Industrial Growth Opportunities
Acquired $51 million of industrial purchases and completed development project in Columbus market at average estimated stabilized GAAP and cash capitalization rates of 6.1% and 5.9%, respectively.
Invested $24 million in five on-going development projects.
Focused Disposition Plan
Disposed of $58 million at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively.
Proactive Asset Management
Leased 1.5 million square feet, with Stabilized Portfolio leased of 97.8%.
Increased industrial Base and Cash Base renewal rents by 14.6% and 5.4%, respectively.
Strong Balance Sheet
Increased availability under At-the-Market (ATM) program to $350 million.
Entered into forward sales transactions during the quarter through ATM program for 3.6 million common shares, which have not yet settled.
8.6 million common shares unsettled under forward sales contracts, which had an aggregate settlement price of $94.5 million.
Low leverage of 4.6x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA with ample cash and credit facility availability.
Healthy Financial Results
Generated net income of $0.14 per diluted common share.
Generated Adjusted Company FFO of $0.22 per diluted common share.2
o 2021 Adjusted Company FFO guidance in the range of $0.73-$0.76 per diluted common share.3
1. As of 3/31/2021. 2. Adjusted Company FFO would have been $0.19 per diluted common share, excluding $10.9 million termination income. 3. Guidance announced on 5/7/2021.
