Lexston Life Sciences : June 2, 2023 Filing of NI 43-101 technical Report

For Immediate Release

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. filed the Technical Report on the Dory Property

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 2, 2023. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: LEXT) (OTC: LEXTF) filed the "NI 43-101Technical Report on The Dory Property Port Alberni British Columbia Canada" dated March 13, 2023 authored by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (the "Report").

The Report is available on www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.