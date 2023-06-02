Lexston Life Sciences : June 2, 2023 Filing of NI 43-101 technical Report

For Immediate Release
Lexston Life Sciences Corp. filed the Technical Report on the Dory Property
Vancouver, British Columbia, June 2, 2023. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: LEXT) (OTC: LEXTF) filed the "NI 43-101Technical Report on The Dory Property Port Alberni British Columbia Canada" dated March 13, 2023 authored by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (the "Report").
The Report is available on www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
|
929 Mainland Street
|
Phone
|
(604) 928-8913
|
Vancouver, BC V6B 1S3
|
Fax
|
(604) 628-0129
|
|
Email
|
admin@lexston.net
|
|
Website
|
www.lexston.ca
