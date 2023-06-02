Advanced search
    LEXT   CA52978A2056

LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(LEXT)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:35:18 2023-01-18 am EST
0.0800 CAD   -.--%
Lexston Life Sciences : June 2, 2023 Filing of NI 43-101 technical Report

06/02/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
For Immediate Release

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. filed the Technical Report on the Dory Property

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 2, 2023. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: LEXT) (OTC: LEXTF) filed the "NI 43-101Technical Report on The Dory Property Port Alberni British Columbia Canada" dated March 13, 2023 authored by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (the "Report").

The Report is available on www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

929 Mainland Street

Phone

(604) 928-8913

Vancouver, BC V6B 1S3

Fax

(604) 628-0129

Email

admin@lexston.net

Website

www.lexston.ca

Disclaimer

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 17:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
