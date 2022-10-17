Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lexston Life Sciences Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEXT   CA52978A2056

LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(LEXT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:33 2022-10-13 am EDT
0.0550 CAD   +10.00%
02:23pLexston Life Sciences : October 17, 2022 Resignation of Director
PU
08:02aChanges to the Board of Directors
AQ
10/06Correction Regarding Option Grant
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lexston Life Sciences : October 17, 2022 Resignation of Director

10/17/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
For Immediate Release

Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 17, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: LEXT)

(OTCQB: LEXTF) announces the resignation of Graeme Staley as a director of the Company effective October 14, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Staley for his service.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

929 Mainland Street

Phone

(604) 928-8913

Vancouver, BC V6B 1S3

Fax

(604) 628-0129

Email

admin@lexston.net

Website

www.lexston.ca

Disclaimer

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 18:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Jagdip Singh Bal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jatinder J. Manhas Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Graeme L. Staley Independent Director
Clinton B. Sharples Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.-93.53%1
MODERNA, INC.-47.24%52 421
LONZA GROUP AG-35.04%36 572
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-38.54%32 342
SEAGEN INC.-13.71%24 604
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.41%22 269