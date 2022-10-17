Lexston Life Sciences : October 17, 2022 Resignation of Director

For Immediate Release
Changes to the Board of Directors
Vancouver, British Columbia, October 17, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: LEXT)
(OTCQB: LEXTF) announces the resignation of Graeme Staley as a director of the Company effective October 14, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Staley for his service.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
