Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out as follows:

The Board of Directors of Ley Choon Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Catalist Rules"), all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 14 September 2021 have been duly approved and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on 29 September 2021.

Re-election of Directors

All the Directors who stood for re-election have been re-elected at the AGM.

Mr Chua Hock Thak shall remain as an Independent Director of the Company, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Mr Teo Ho Beng shall remain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee.

The Board of Directors considers Mr Chua Hock Thak independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)

All directors and their associates, and all other shareholders of the Company who are eligible to participate in the Ley Choon Performance Share Plan 2018 abstained from voting on Resolution 7 in relation to the authority to allot and issue shares under the Ley Choon Performance Share Plan 2018.

An aggregate of 769,798,800 shares were held by shareholders present at the AGM and required to abstain from voting on Resolution 7.

Scrutineers

RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineers for the polls conducted at the AGM.

