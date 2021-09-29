Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Ley Choon Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    Q0X   SG2F02983607

LEY CHOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Q0X)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
LEY CHOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 198700318G)

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors of Ley Choon Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Catalist Rules"), all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 14 September 2021 have been duly approved and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on 29 September 2021.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out as follows:

FOR

AGAINST

Total number

Percentage

Percentage

Resolution Number and Details

of shares

No. of shares

over total

No. of

over total

represented

votes for

shares

votes for

by votes for

and

and against

and against

against the

the

the relevant

resolution

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

Ordinary Business

1

Adoption of the Audited Financial

Statements for the financial year

ended 31 March 2021 together with

772,369,600

772,369,600

100.00

0

0.00

the Directors' Statement and the

Auditors' Report of the Company

2

Re-election of Mr Chua Hock Thak

as a Director of the Company

772,369,600

772,369,600

100.00

0

0.00

3

Re-election of Mr Teo Ho Beng as a

Director of the Company

772,369,600

772,369,600

100.00

0

0.00

4

Approval of Directors' fees of

S$230,000 for the financial year

ending 31 March 2022, to be paid

772,369,600

772,369,600

100.00

0

0.00

quarterly in arrears

5

Re-appointment of Messrs Foo Kon

Tan LLP as the Company's Auditor

and to authorise the Directors to fix

772,369,600

772,369,600

100.00

0

0.00

their remuneration

Special Business

6

Authority to allot and issue new

shares

772,369,600

772,369,600

100.00

0

0.00

7

Authority to allot and issue shares

under the Ley Choon Performance

Share Plan 2018

23,570,800

23,570,800

100.00

0

0.00

1

Re-election of Directors

All the Directors who stood for re-election have been re-elected at the AGM.

Mr Chua Hock Thak shall remain as an Independent Director of the Company, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Mr Teo Ho Beng shall remain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee.

The Board of Directors considers Mr Chua Hock Thak independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)

All directors and their associates, and all other shareholders of the Company who are eligible to participate in the Ley Choon Performance Share Plan 2018 abstained from voting on Resolution 7 in relation to the authority to allot and issue shares under the Ley Choon Performance Share Plan 2018.

An aggregate of 769,798,800 shares were held by shareholders present at the AGM and required to abstain from voting on Resolution 7.

Scrutineers

RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineers for the polls conducted at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Toh Choo Huat

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

29 September 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor is:

Name: Mr. Leong Weng Tuck (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)

Address: 6 Raffles Quay #24-02, Singapore 048580

Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com

2

Disclaimer

Ley Choon Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
