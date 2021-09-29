Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

LEY CHOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 198700318G)
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2021
The Board of Directors of Ley Choon Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Catalist Rules"), all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 14 September 2021 have been duly approved and passed by the Shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on 29 September 2021.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out as follows:
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
Total number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Resolution Number and Details
|
of shares
|
|
|
|
|
No. of shares
|
|
over total
|
No. of
|
over total
|
|
|
represented
|
|
|
votes for
|
shares
|
votes for
|
|
|
by votes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
and against
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
against the
|
|
the
|
|
|
the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Adoption of the Audited Financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statements for the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended 31 March 2021 together with
|
772,369,600
|
772,369,600
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
the Directors' Statement and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auditors' Report of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Re-election of Mr Chua Hock Thak
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as a Director of the Company
|
772,369,600
|
772,369,600
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Re-election of Mr Teo Ho Beng as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director of the Company
|
772,369,600
|
772,369,600
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Approval of Directors' fees of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S$230,000 for the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ending 31 March 2022, to be paid
|
772,369,600
|
772,369,600
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
quarterly in arrears
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Re-appointment of Messrs Foo Kon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tan LLP as the Company's Auditor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and to authorise the Directors to fix
|
772,369,600
|
772,369,600
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
their remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Authority to allot and issue new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
772,369,600
|
772,369,600
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Authority to allot and issue shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under the Ley Choon Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Plan 2018
|
23,570,800
|
23,570,800
|
|
100.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Re-election of Directors
All the Directors who stood for re-election have been re-elected at the AGM.
Mr Chua Hock Thak shall remain as an Independent Director of the Company, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.
Mr Teo Ho Beng shall remain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee.
The Board of Directors considers Mr Chua Hock Thak independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)
All directors and their associates, and all other shareholders of the Company who are eligible to participate in the Ley Choon Performance Share Plan 2018 abstained from voting on Resolution 7 in relation to the authority to allot and issue shares under the Ley Choon Performance Share Plan 2018.
An aggregate of 769,798,800 shares were held by shareholders present at the AGM and required to abstain from voting on Resolution 7.
Scrutineers
RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineers for the polls conducted at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Toh Choo Huat
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
29 September 2021
2
