Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 17, 2023

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II



Delaware 001-41071 86-2195674

1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Suite 500

Dallas, Texas, 75201

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (214)740-6105

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant LFACU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share LFAC The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share LFACW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth in Item 8.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On July 17, 2023, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II, a Delaware corporation (the "Company") made a deposit of $171,041.82 (the "Extension Payment") to the Company's trust account for the benefit of the Company's Class A Common Stock sold in the initial public offering, and extended the period of time the Company has to consummate an initial business combination until August 19, 2023. In connection with the Extension Payment, the Company drew down $171,041.82 under the previously reported promissory note issued by the Company to Level Field Capital II, LLC, the Company's sponsor.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

No. Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

