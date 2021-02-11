Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Chem, Ltd.    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford CEO calls for settlement between LG Chem, SK Innovation

02/11/2021 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's chief executive, Jim Farley, on Thursday publicly encouraged South Korea's chemicals and electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd and SK Innovation Co Ltd to reach a settlement on LG's battery allegations that SK stole trade secrets.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with LG Chem, but permitted SK to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of America's electric vehicle line for two years.

"A voluntary settlement between these two suppliers is ultimately in the best interest of US manufacturers and workers," Farley wrote on Twitter, adding that "ITC ruling makes way for @Ford to bring to market our groundbreaking electric F-150."

LG and SK did not immediately comment on Thursday.

The ITC said the decision would allow the automakers to transition to new suppliers for these programs.

LG Chem's wholly owned battery subsidiary, LG Energy Solution, an EV battery supplier to Tesla Inc and General Motors Co, praised the ruling on Wednesday.

"SKI's total disregard of our warnings and intellectual property rights gave us no choice but to file this case," Kim Jong-hyun, the CEO of LG Energy Solution, said in a statement.

SK Innovation said on Wednesday it regretted the ITC's decision but noted there was a 60-day presidential review period in which President Joe Biden could decide to reverse the ruling. Biden has made electric vehicles and reducing vehicle emissions a top priority. The White House declined to comment.

Volkswagen and Ford previously warned a U.S. legal row between South Korean battery makers could disrupt supplies of the key EV parts and cost U.S. jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farley said last week on a conference call with analysts that Ford's $22 billion investment in electrification does not include potential investment in battery production, whether through Ford itself or via a joint venture.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ben Klayman in Detroit)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.64% 11.45 Delayed Quote.33.79%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.51% 53.5 Delayed Quote.31.80%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.34% 960000 End-of-day quote.16.50%
LG CORP. 4.76% 110000 End-of-day quote.25.71%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 2.95% 296500 End-of-day quote.56.05%
TESLA, INC. 0.85% 811.66 Delayed Quote.14.05%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.65% 164.36 Delayed Quote.6.09%
All news about LG CHEM, LTD.
10:56aFord CEO calls for settlement between LG Chem, SK Innovation
RE
07:51aFord ceo farley says voluntary settlement between lg chem, sk innovation over..
RE
02/10Volkswagen to Continue Receiving SK Innovation Electric Vehicle Battery Parts..
MT
02/10SK Innovation loses U.S. battery trade case but gets temporary OK to sell to ..
RE
02/10Ford, Volkswagen EV Battery Supplier Dealt Setback by Trade Commission -- 3rd..
DJ
02/10Ford, Volkswagen EV Battery Supplier Dealt Setback by Trade Commission -- 2nd..
DJ
02/10Ford, Volkswagen EV Battery Supplier Dealt Setback by Trade Commission -- Upd..
DJ
02/10SK Innovation loses U.S. battery trade case but gets temporary OK to sell to ..
RE
02/10Ford, Volkswagen EV Battery Supplier Dealt Setback by Trade Commission
DJ
02/08LG CHEM : Accelerates Shifting To RE100 For Domestic Workplaces With Green Premi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30 007 B 27,2 B 27,2 B
Net income 2020 1 416 B 1,28 B 1,28 B
Net Debt 2020 7 862 B 7,13 B 7,13 B
P/E ratio 2020 50,5x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 70 255 B 63 694 M 63 721 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 1 186 793,10 KRW
Last Close Price 960 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.16.50%63 512
DOW INC.3.91%42 902
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-6.85%20 402
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.67%16 679
COVESTRO AG16.60%13 788
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.24.11%12 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ