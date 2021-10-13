Log in
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll News

GM extending Bolt production halt for two additional weeks

10/13/2021 | 10:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Chevrolet Bolt EV is pictured at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said Wednesday it will extend a production halt of its electric vehicle Chevrolet Bolt for two additional weeks as it works to accelerate production of new battery modules and prioritize recall repairs.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks. GM's Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which builds the Bolt, has been idled since Aug. 23 and will be down through at least the end of October.

GM also said it will cut an additional three weeks of production of the Chevrolet Equinox at its Ramos Assembly plant in Mexico due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

GM said Tuesday its battery partner, South Korea's LG Electronics Inc, agreed to reimburse it for the $2 billion estimated costs and expenses associated with the Bolt recall.

The U.S. automaker did not say how much LG would pay but said it will recognize an estimated recovery in the third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of the total charges associated with the recall.

It follows announcements earlier in the day by GM's battery suppliers LG Chem Ltd and LG Electronics that the two South Korean firms will shoulder a combined $1.2 billion of costs associated with the recall.

GM said on Sept. 20 that battery production for the Bolt had resumed and that battery replacements were expected to begin in mid-October.

GM said LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and has worked with GM to "review and enhance its quality assurance programs to provide confidence in its batteries moving forward."

Within about 60 days, GM will launch a new "advanced diagnostic software package that will increase the available battery charging parameters over existing guidance," it said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 912 B 36,8 B 36,8 B
Net income 2021 4 081 B 3,42 B 3,42 B
Net Debt 2021 6 377 B 5,35 B 5,35 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 59 683 B 49 841 M 50 074 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 796 000,00 KRW
Average target price 1 129 607,14 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-3.40%49 086
DOW INC.4.04%42 761
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION21.89%26 569
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.74.58%18 113
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.89%17 265
COVESTRO AG16.32%13 093