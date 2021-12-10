Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Chem, Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/10
740000 KRW   -0.94%
01:13pGM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants -source
RE
12:39pGM plans to invest over $3 billion for EV projects in Michigan - WSJ
RE
02:04aS.Korea stocks end 7-day rally but mark best week in 2 months
RE
GM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants -source

12/10/2021 | 01:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors is considering investments in two electric vehicle-related facilities in Michigan, one with partner LG Energy Solution, that could top $4 billion, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

If approved, GM's share of the total investment in the two Michigan EV projects would be $3 billion.

GM is looking at a new $2 billion battery plant near Lansing, as well as a $2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township assembly plant north of Detroit, the source said, adding that the cost of the Lansing battery plant would be shared with LGES.

The Orion plant, which now builds the Chevrolet Bolt, would be converted to build products using GM's Ultium EV platform, the source said.

Shares in GM were up 3.3% to $61.59 in mid-day trade.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told reporters on Thursday that a decision on new plants in Michigan and elsewhere could be "weeks away."

GM said in a statement on Friday that it was "developing business cases for potential future investments in Michigan," but that "these projects are not approved and securing all available incentives will be critical for any business case to continue moving forward."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
